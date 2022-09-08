DUBLIN, Ohio -- According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, as of Oct. 1, 2021, Ohio had just under 8 million registered voters. Less than 2 million Ohioans vote in most of Ohio’s primary elections. These are the 2 million Ohio voters who have a party affiliation (about 50/50 Democratic/Republican). The remaining 6 million are classified as “unaffiliated” or what most Ohioans refer to as “independents.” This means about 11% of Ohio’s voters select the Democratic and Republican nominees for statewide offices.

