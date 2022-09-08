Read full article on original website
Ohio lawmakers passed payday lending reform in 2018, capping fees and interest. That didn’t stop lender from finding a workaround.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio lawmakers who wanted consumer-friendly payday lending reforms fought an uphill battle against the industry and its well-heeled lobbyists for years until they finally passed a bill capping interest at 28% in 2018. By April 27, 2019, the final portions of House Bill 123 went into...
Purse harvested from Village Garden, magic mushrooms from Pinecrest: Orange Police Blotter
A Highland Heights woman went to the Village Garden for a meeting and general maintenance around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 3. About 40 minutes later, when she returned to her Honda Odyssey, left unlocked with the windows open, she found that her purse had been removed from the front passenger’s seat.
How Ohio stacks the system against independent and minor-party candidates: Mark R. Brown
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State (Frank LaRose) last week removed Terpsehore Maras, a Donald Trump supporter running as an independent candidate, from the Secretary of State ballot. Because Maras threatened to draw Trump supporters from LaRose’s re-election bid, LaRose’s action comes as no surprise.
Cuyahoga County, most of Greater Cleveland have medium COVID-19 transmission: CDC map for Sept. 8
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Lorain and Portage counties were among the Northeast Ohio counties classified red, for high COVID-19 transmission. No Northeast...
Foreign policy gets scant attention from Ohio Senate contenders: Thomas Suddes
You might not know it from the Tim Ryan-J.D. Vance race for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats, but senators have key responsibilities for American foreign policy. That’s especially worth recalling today, the anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks on America, crimes that sparked the Global War on Terror, which has cost an estimated $8 trillion and caused an estimated 900,000 deaths worldwide, Brown University’s Cost of War Project reported last year.
The write-in way to a better Ohio: Mark Pukita
DUBLIN, Ohio -- According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, as of Oct. 1, 2021, Ohio had just under 8 million registered voters. Less than 2 million Ohioans vote in most of Ohio’s primary elections. These are the 2 million Ohio voters who have a party affiliation (about 50/50 Democratic/Republican). The remaining 6 million are classified as “unaffiliated” or what most Ohioans refer to as “independents.” This means about 11% of Ohio’s voters select the Democratic and Republican nominees for statewide offices.
Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Local election boards throughout Ohio have been hit with recent public records requests that seem designed to prevent them from tossing out 2020 presidential election documentation that they otherwise would be able to discard this month. Federal law requires local election officers to retain congressional and presidential...
Biden, DeWine Intel groundbreaking: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday morning there will be a bipartisan groundbreaking ceremony for the new Intel semiconductor chip plants to be built in New Albany, north of Columbus, Ohio. Both Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and President Joe Biden will be in attendance. Governor DeWine composed the financial incentives to have...
Ohio’s unconstitutional gerrymanders deserve more than a shrug from ‘centrist’ columnist
In response to Bob Paulson’s Sept. 9 “moderate” viewpoints commentary, “A voice from ‘Middle America,’” I find it difficult to accept his dismissal of blatant gerrymandering as a moderate or centrist position, especially when Ohio voters passed two constitutional amendments to fix it. Gerrymandering is what locks in the extremists that Paulson claims to reject.
Students need fully and fairly funded schools to thrive: Tanisha Pruitt
Guest columnist Tanisha Pruitt, Ph.D. is State Policy Fellow for Policy Matters Ohio. From Beachwood to Berea, students across Cuyahoga County are back at school, ready to learn and develop meaningful relationships with their peers and educators. To flourish in school and succeed as adults, children need to attend clean...
Three Michigan residents arrested for theft outside Scene 75: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police arrested three Michigan residents at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 12 following a report of a theft from Scene 75. During the arrest, officers found marijuana, several bottles of alcohol, THC gummies, a scale, a can of potato chips and three cans of Red Bull inside the suspects’ car. They were charged with theft, drug abuse, drug paraphernalia possession and underage liquor possession and were taken to the Medina County Jail.
Vote out DeWine, others who abused their Ohio redistricting powers
Letter writer Elizabeth Palladino offered an impressive list of ways that Gov Mike DeWine has failed us (”Don’t forget the many ways DeWine has failed Ohioans,” Sept. 7). However, I noticed one glaring omission. Do you remember having to vote in two primary elections this year? Those...
Man caught arguing with neighbor on the neighbor’s security camera: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A man was cited for disorderly conduct Sept. 1 after he was caught on security cameras arguing aggressively with his neighbor on her front porch about damage to his lawn caused by the neighbor’s lawn care company. Police informed the man the exchange was captured on the woman’s security cameras and advised him to call police in the future instead of confronting his neighbor.
No. 15 Riverside snaps No. 3 Chardon’s 31-game winning streak with 21-7 defensive gem
PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- All good things must come to an end. For Chardon, it was a 31-game winning streak that featured two Division III state titles and two undefeated seasons. The Hilltoppers were upended by Riverside, 21-7, in a Western Reserve Conference Reserve opener at Riverside Stadium on Friday night, ending an incredible run.
Michael Kilbane and Wyatt Gedeon spark St. Edward to sack Elder: Highlights, by the numbers
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — With each step back late in the first quarter, St. Edward stared at a potential 14-point deficit to Cincinnati Elder. Wyatt Gedeon and Michael Kilbane changed that with Gedeon’s hit on an Elder receiver that forced a fumble, which Kilbane recovered at the 8-yard line. It led to St. Edward’s first points on a field goal, as the Eagles eventually clawed back for a 17-14 win Saturday in Lakewood.
