2news.com
Railroad Tie Yard Fire Continues to Burn Near Hazen; Schools Open Thursday
A fire that started at a railroad tie yard near Hazen. east of Fernley late Wednesday afternoon is still burning hours later. Officials with Churchill County say the property is a place where they sort railroad ties the fire appears to have started near the center of the yard, but winds fueled the flames and it spread to the entire property.
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration
Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
2news.com
Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances
More smoke moved into the Truckee Meadows Saturday evening and will likely stick with us through the early portion of the upcoming workweek. Wind direction is key with how much smoke moves in here. The Mosquito Fire is the main culprit of the smoke and is located to the west of Lake Tahoe. Our winds came out of the east for part of Saturday, but then started coming out of the west towards the evening, allowing more smoke to move in here. Wind speeds are also just strong enough to move the smoke into the Truckee Meadows, but not strong enough to break it a part. The air quality in Reno is very unhealthy as of 9pm Saturday, with not a ton of improvement expected on Sunday. The only thing that could help our air quality Sunday afternoon is a chance for rain.
nevadabusiness.com
Roper’s Heating and Air Conditioning Donates 56 Fans to Carson City Senior Center
CARSON CITY, Nev. – While the summer heat rages on, Roper’s Heating and Air Conditioning continues to deliver. Dropping an additional 56 fans to the Carson City Senior Center as part of Roper’s continued participation in the KOLOCares Fan Drive, this latest donation brings Roper’s total contribution to 189 fans donated this summer.
At least 1 Died In A Fatal Collision On I-80 (Reno, NV)
The officials reported that the crash happened on I-80 east near Wells Avenue on Thursday. The emergency crew rushed to the scene. The officials did not disclose the number of injuries that occurred during the crash. The identities of the victims were not released by the Police. No additional information...
Record-Courier
Visibility drops to a mile as smoke pours into Valley
Visibility in Minden dropped briefly to a mile after smoke from a fire burning 50 miles due west of Carson Valley sent air quality into unhealthy levels on Thursday. Minden-Tahoe Airport showed visibility started dropping rapidly at 3:40 p.m. as smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured over the Sierra. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
Nevada Appeal
Potentially ‘hazardous’ air warning issued for Carson City
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is forecasting air quality in Northern Nevada to reach “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” levels Thursday afternoon due to wildfire smoke blowing in from the Mosquito Fire in Northern California, according to a news release. NDEP advises the public to monitor...
2news.com
Stage 2 Air Pollution Emergency Episode Announced due to Mosquito Fire
Due to the Mosquito Fire burning west of Lake Tahoe, the Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued a Stage 2 Emergency Episode. This means that air quality in the Reno-Sparks area is expected to get progressively worse at times Saturday evening and Sunday.
mynews4.com
Deadly crash slows traffic on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a crash involving two cars on Interstate 80 in Reno Thursday morning. The crash was reported on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 8. Trooper Amanda Powell with Nevada State Police...
How bad does the air have to get for Washoe County School District to call a smoke day on Monday?
The air in Reno would have to get much worse than it has been all weekend for the Washoe County School District to call a smoke day on Monday. For school to be canceled, the air quality index would have to climb to above 300 and be in the maroon color range, with...
2news.com
Volunteers Plant 60 Trees at Horizon View Park
This morning The City of Reno, local agencies, and community members volunteered to plant 60 trees unique to Nevada. Horizon View Park, located in ward 2, was chosen due to the need for more shade. City Councilmember Naomi Duerr was helping out, as well, and says that planting any amount...
Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way
The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help. “Almost every day we walk...
KOLO TV Reno
Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff.
'Very unhealthy' air likely for Reno; hazy to smoky skies forecast for Great Reno Balloon Race
The Reno and Tahoe areas will see periods of “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” air quality Thursday afternoon as another wave of heavy smoke blows into the area, according to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. And that smoke will likely stick around for the weekend, possibly impacting the upcoming Great Reno Balloon Race. ...
76-Year-Old Larry Stinnett Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, NV)
76-year-old Larry Stinnett of Reno was identified as the victim. The preliminary investigation reveals Stinnett was driving a white Dodge pickup, pulling a U-Haul. For reasons unknown, the vehicle drove off and went into the dirt shoulder. The vehicle overturned when Stinnett over-corrected it. Stinnett was partially ejected from the...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, AZ)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Moana Lane in Reno on Tuesday. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash happened after 11:15 a.m. near a portion of Interstate 580 south of Moana Lane. The officials stated that one person...
Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo
Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
