Hazen, NV

Railroad Tie Yard Fire Continues to Burn Near Hazen; Schools Open Thursday

A fire that started at a railroad tie yard near Hazen. east of Fernley late Wednesday afternoon is still burning hours later. Officials with Churchill County say the property is a place where they sort railroad ties the fire appears to have started near the center of the yard, but winds fueled the flames and it spread to the entire property.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration

Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances

More smoke moved into the Truckee Meadows Saturday evening and will likely stick with us through the early portion of the upcoming workweek. Wind direction is key with how much smoke moves in here. The Mosquito Fire is the main culprit of the smoke and is located to the west of Lake Tahoe. Our winds came out of the east for part of Saturday, but then started coming out of the west towards the evening, allowing more smoke to move in here. Wind speeds are also just strong enough to move the smoke into the Truckee Meadows, but not strong enough to break it a part. The air quality in Reno is very unhealthy as of 9pm Saturday, with not a ton of improvement expected on Sunday. The only thing that could help our air quality Sunday afternoon is a chance for rain.
RENO, NV
Hazen, NV
Churchill County, NV
Fernley, NV
At least 1 Died In A Fatal Collision On I-80 (Reno, NV)

The officials reported that the crash happened on I-80 east near Wells Avenue on Thursday. The emergency crew rushed to the scene. The officials did not disclose the number of injuries that occurred during the crash. The identities of the victims were not released by the Police. No additional information...
RENO, NV
Visibility drops to a mile as smoke pours into Valley

Visibility in Minden dropped briefly to a mile after smoke from a fire burning 50 miles due west of Carson Valley sent air quality into unhealthy levels on Thursday. Minden-Tahoe Airport showed visibility started dropping rapidly at 3:40 p.m. as smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured over the Sierra. The...
MINDEN, NV
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
RENO, NV
Potentially ‘hazardous’ air warning issued for Carson City

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is forecasting air quality in Northern Nevada to reach “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” levels Thursday afternoon due to wildfire smoke blowing in from the Mosquito Fire in Northern California, according to a news release. NDEP advises the public to monitor...
CARSON CITY, NV
Volunteers Plant 60 Trees at Horizon View Park

This morning The City of Reno, local agencies, and community members volunteered to plant 60 trees unique to Nevada. Horizon View Park, located in ward 2, was chosen due to the need for more shade. City Councilmember Naomi Duerr was helping out, as well, and says that planting any amount...
RENO, NV
Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help. “Almost every day we walk...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo

Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
RENO, NV

