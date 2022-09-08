Read full article on original website
14-year-old charged with murder in killing of Philadelphia employee at playground
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman at the Philadelphia playground where she worked, city officials confirm.
Eliza Fletcher: Suspect stalked missing heiress for 24 minutes before abduction, police say
The suspect charged with the kidnapping missing heiress Eliza Fletcher was seen stalking her in his SUV 24 minutes before she was abducted, police say.Cleotha “Pookie” Abston has been charged with kidnapping Ms Fletcher, 34, while she was jogging near the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street in Memphis at around 4.20am on Friday.According to a police affidavit, Abston’s GMS Terrain was seen on surveillance footage in the area 24 minutes before the kidnapping.Footage then shows a man exit the dark-coloured SUV and aggressively force Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle. After a violent...
‘We can meet and die’: Teen’s shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead
A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Suspect in killing of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher charged in another rape and kidnapping
The same suspect charged in the kidnapping and murder of Memphis mother of two Eliza Fletcher is now facing additional charges unrelated to the case. Cleotha Henderson, 38, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges of aggravated kidnapping, rape, and unlawful possession of a weapon. These charges come after Henderson's 17 previous charges in his lifetime, beginning at age 11, were revealed.
Woman Charged With Murder After Kiss With Inmate During Visitation Goes Horribly Wrong
A woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility and is currently being held in the Hickman County jail, the TDOC said.The charges come...
Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
Missing Child Found After Forty Years
In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
Shot and Killed by Police at Age 8, Fanta Bility Should be a Household Name
Nearly one year after her murder, the family and community still wait for answers, accountability, and justice.
Former Elder Robert Lee Harris Convicted Of Killing Wife In Kansas
A former church elder, 30-year-old Robert Lee Harris, was convicted of killing his wife in Overland Park, Kansas. Harris, who was a church elder at the Repairers Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 19 for killing his wife, Tanisha Harris, 38, on Jan. 8, 2018.
Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'
A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found
Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" on a high grass area and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.
A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit.
A federal judge ruled that it was not “unreasonable” for a police officer to use a patrol dog on an unarmed Texas woman who suffered significant injuries after the animal bit her for roughly 62 seconds, court documents show. The decision, filed earlier this month in U.S. District...
Second man charged in murder of Dallas woman
A second man is locked up in Dallas where a woman was gunned down at a Red Bird apartment complex last month. On July 16th, Tamehah McDade was killed in a gunbattle at Mandalay Palms
Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired
A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
Lottery mystery after winner, 74, is attacked moments after cashing in prize and robbed by suspect who has evaded cops
A LOTTERY winner has been attacked and robbed moments after collecting his prize, with the suspect still on the run. Larry E. Eldridge, 74, had just cashed in his prize on Saturday when an unknown man assaulted him outside a gas station in Ohio, according to police. The attacker made...
Memphis Reporter Breaks Down on Camera While Reporting on Mass Shooting
"Memphis is tired right now," Tennessee reporter Joyce Peterson said.
Washington woman shoots 2 burglars breaking into her home: police
A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday morning, according to police. Two males attempted gain entry into the woman’s residence in the 14600 block of 1st Ave S. in Parkland, Washington around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
Memphis Rapper EBG Ejizzle Arrested On Murder Charges
Shelby County, TN – Memphis rapper EBG Ejizzle has reportedly been arrested on murder charges. According to Shelby County inmate records, the 22-year-old man — real name Eric Anderson — has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for an offense on January 14, 2020. There’s also a petition to revoke his suspended sentence, dated to July 7, 2022.
