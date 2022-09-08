ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California

By Brandon Miller, Monica Garrett, Judson Jones, Allison Chinchar, Derek Van Dam
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Outlander WOLFE
3d ago

With the fires bareing all the land in California and the rains associated with hurricane Kay, mud slides will be happening in many locations and burying people, vehicles and homes.

nightmare
5d ago

fire relief. mother nature taking care of herself.

Bob Hollingsworth
5d ago

I would think they would welcome that . with all the wild fires and drought

