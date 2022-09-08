Read full article on original website
MLB Pitcher Who Retired to Become a Cop Killed in Car Accident Sunday
Anthony Varvaro, 37, died in a car accident Sunday morning in the New York City area on his way to work a September 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan. Varvaro pitched six Major League seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.
Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
Yankees are gearing up to change Oswaldo Cabrera’s position, again
The New York Yankees have been playing Russian roulette with rookie Oswaldo Cabrera’s defensive alignments. Cabrera has already featured at four different positions, including second base, third base, shortstop, and right field. Interestingly, his most traditional spot at second is the only place he’s committed an error, hosting a...
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Yankees could make surprise call-up with star shortstop dominating in Triple-A
The New York Yankees need another spark, despite coming off of a four-game winning streak. They were demoralized by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night, failing to get anything going offensively. However, there’s reason to believe the Bombers could give their...
The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster
With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
Albert Pujols' 697th homer helps Cardinals rally past Pirates
Albert Pujols hit his 697th career home run in the St. Louis Cardinals' four-run ninth inning Sunday as they topped the host Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 in the rubber game of a weekend series. With the Cardinals (83-58) trailing 2-0 entering the ninth against Chase De Jong (4-2), Tommy Edman doubled...
Watch: Cardinals pull off rare 9-2-5-2-4 double-play against Pirates
Baseball can be a beautifully chaotic game. On Friday night, the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals pulled off one of the more unique double plays in baseball history against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. A single by Pirates' second baseman Rodolfo Castro in the bottom of the seventh inning set off...
The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think
People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
Eddy Alvarez Released by LA
You definitely saw this one coming if you've been following the Dodgers much this season. As the calendar turned to September and the club was in need of roster spots for players that needed to come off the 60-day injured list, there were a few obvious DFA candidates. Eddy Alvarez...
It’s beginning to look unlikely we see Mike Soroka this season
I always thought Mike Soroka returning this season would be a long shot, but after looking so sharp in his first rehab assignment, I believed we would see him at least at some point during September. Now, that’s beginning to look highly unlikely. Soroka completed his fifth start in the minors since returning yesterday, and while it wasn’t terrible, I wouldn’t call it a step in the right direction either.
