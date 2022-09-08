ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/10/22

It is still going to be warm today but changes arrive by Saturday night. This could bring a few isolated showers late tonight. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s. Cooler weather is already moving into the western side of Kansas. There are a...
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KWCH.com

Much needed rain still expected this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state is still on track to see rain, but it won’t be nearly enough to ease drought conditions for the Plains. Amounts are likely to be in the T-.50″, but there will be some exceptions where up to an inch may fall Saturday evening. Those chances reside in central and parts of northern Kansas.
Hutch Post

Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KSN News

1 lake added to Kansas blue-green algae warning list

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dozen Kansas lakes and ponds are on the state’s warning list for blue-green algae. One of the lakes is new to the warning list, while one has dropped from “warning” to “watch.” Blue-green algae is toxic to people and pets, and people who visit the lakes should take the precautions […]
KSN News

State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
Wichita Eagle

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,346,772 which is 550% higher than the state average of $207,207.
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black

A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
ksoutdoors.com

Lyon State Fishing Lake

Lyon County State Fishing Lake is situated on the eastern edge of the Flint Hills region in Kansas. The lake is located 13 miles north of Emporia on Kansas Highway 99 then two miles east on County Road 270. The 135 acre lake is surrounded by 442 acres of state owned public wildlife area. Fourteen hundred acres of native tall grass prairie comprise most of the lake's drainage basin and contribute greatly to its average 39 inches of water clarity.
wchstv.com

'No apologies': Kansas governor doubles down on decision to close schools during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (TND) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is refusing to apologize for choosing to shut down in-person instruction at public schools during the pandemic. At an event this week hosted by the Kansas Chamber, Kelly boldly said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for being the first governor in the country to implement a one-size-fits-all statewide shuttering of schools in March 2020 for the remainder of the academic year.
Hutch Post

Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
fourstateshomepage.com

Authorities looking for Oklahoma inmate

CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
fourstateshomepage.com

Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on in Kansas

LAWRENCE (KSNT)— People across the U.S. and in Kansas are mourning the death of iconic British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The longest reigning British monarch died at 96 on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II spent 70 years on the throne, after taking on her royal title at just 25-years-old. The Queen’s reign “defined an era.” She became a pivotal symbol of British culture.
Kansas Reflector

At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed up for two different debates Saturday morning at the Kansas State Fair. The 90-minute exchange was an opportunity for Kelly to lean into her four-year record as governor. A longtime state legislator, she dug into the opportunity to explain her accomplishments and deep […] The post At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kiowacountysignal.com

Abortion is back on the ballot in Kansas this November

Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
