Vinita, OK

Storms Wind Down For Central Oklahoma, Clean-Up Begins

Storms rolled across Oklahoma on Monday causing damage in portions of the state. From Cyril to Seminole, families, business owners and officials will be evaluating damage and cleaning up. The News 9 Team was spread out across the state collecting video of storms and surveying damage. Stay with News 9...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fall front nearing Oklahoma

We have two more warm days before things cool down, at least briefly. Look for afternoon highs near 90 Friday and again on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a front will move from north to south through the state. Light rain will be found mainly north before things clear out Sunday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/09/22

We are still going to be warm through Saturday but some changes are coming in later in the weekend. The forecast is mostly dry for Southeast Kansas but we could see a stray shower Saturday night. That cooler weather starts to arrive by Sunday with highs only in the 70s.
KANSAS STATE
Light rain, Fall temps arrive

As of Saturday, northern parts of the state have already begun to enjoy nice Fall temperatures, and as a front continues south, more of the state will cool down. Look for a few spotty showers into central Oklahoma Saturday night into early Sunday. Track the rain here. The activity will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
TULSA, OK
20 Of The Best Oklahoma Halloween Attractions

These Oklahoma Halloween attractions might make you fall in love with the occasion. If you are looking for a spooktacular good time this Halloween, Oklahoma has plenty of haunted houses and other Halloween attractions to choose from. Table of Contents. What are the best Halloween activities in Oklahoma?. Cain’s Ballroom,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Grand Lake
Football Friday Night | Week 2 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 2 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 9. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games for Week 2. Friday, Sept. 9. Fayetteville 42. Northside 21. Ozark 20. Charleston 34. Mountain Home 0. Greenwood...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma is receiving more than ever in tribal gaming fees

Oklahoma received almost $17.9 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees in August, the most the industry has ever paid to the state in a single month. - Advertisement - The record amount is one sign of the region’s continued economic growth despite rising inflation. Summer is also a strong season for the tribal gaming industry, which generates a large chunk of its business from Texans and other travelers. Officials in both Oklahoma and Texas have said consumer spending as a whole ticked up last month as prices and pay increased.
OKLAHOMA STATE
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
LAWTON, OK

