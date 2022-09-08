Read full article on original website
Related
You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’
This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all
That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
Harry Styles Finally Spits Out Explanation For What Happened With Chris Pine
The singer/actor broke his silence about the controversial moment at the Venice Film Festival.
Harry Styles’ Acting Flops Again in ‘My Policeman’ at TIFF
Fairly or not, My Policeman will likely exacerbate claims that Harry Styles is engaged in queerbaiting. More pressingly, though, it calls into question whether the pop superstar is cut out for the big screen.The second straight Styles drama (following Don’t Worry Darling) is about the dangerous unreliability of traditional heterosexual marriages. Michael Grandage adaption of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel—premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival before receiving a limited theatrical U.S. release on October 21—is led by a creaky and mannered performance from its headliner. Styles strikes a handsome figure but fails to sell himself as a closeted 1950s Brighton,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jennifer Lawrence is a total stunner in a sheer black gown and sky-high heels at the premiere of latest film Causeway during TIFF
It is day three of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. The psychological drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, is among the films making its world premiere. Lawrence made her grand arrival to the Royal Alexandra Theatre looking elegant in a sheer black gown.
Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation
Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
Shoeless & Jittery: Cara Delevingne Boards Jay-Z's Private Jet In Dirty Socks, Leaves Airport After Displaying Worrisome Behavior
Is Cara Delevingne okay? That's what her fans want to know after weeks of the supermodel acting erratically and looking worse for wear. Delevingne continued her worrisome behavior this week while trying to board Jay-Z's private jet, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 30-year-old runway vixen was photographed without shoes at the Van Nuys airport on Monday. Delevingne walked around impulsively in a pair of colorful socks that turned black from the dirty ground. She held her cell phone to her face and dropped it repeatedly.Delevingne looked disheveled, sporting messy hair and a Britney Spears t-shirt while chain-smoking on an airport bench....
Lea Michele wore a different finale dress to Beanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl' on Broadway — and it sparked a conversation about 'fatphobia'
"Glee" star Lea Michele replaced Beanie Feldstein, who said she was leaving earlier than she expected, in the role of Fanny Brice in June.
RELATED PEOPLE
Harry Styles Accepts His First Acting Award of Oscar Season
On the stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Harry Styles is a bonafide rock star, brimming with swagger and self confidence. But Styles, the actor, was more soft spoken while accepting an acting award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Styles was a man of few words as he, along with the cast of “My Policeman,” received the ensemble award at the festival’s Tribute Awards on Sunday. “Thank you so much to everyone here on behalf of all of us for this wonderful, wonderful award,” said Styles, who stars in the romance drama as a closeted police officer. “We all loved...
Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama
Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.
Michelle Pfeiffer Leaves Instagram Followers In Awe With Silver Dress At The Venice Film Festival: 'Stunning And Ageless'
With the Venice Film Festival and red carpet movie premieres in full swing, Michelle Pfeiffer just reminded us that her 2017 silver dress worn to the event simply can’t be beat! The Scarface icon, 64, shared a stunning video post on September 2nd with her 2.4 million Instagram followers in honor of the festival, and thanked Michael Kors for designing her (still so) iconic ensemble.
AOL Corp
Zac Efron says obtaining 'Baywatch' physique had devastating effects: 'I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time'
Zac Efron is opening up about the lengths he went through to obtain his famous Baywatch physique. In a profile for the Men's Health October issue, the actor, 34, speaks openly about the pressure he faced to achieve a near-perfect body for the role. But it ultimately took a toll on his physical and mental health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet
Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip. Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair. CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN...
NME
The Queen once watched ‘Twin Peaks’ instead of Paul McCartney live for her birthday
Queen Elizabeth II once opted to watch episodes of Twin Peaks instead of an exclusive Paul McCartney gig put on for her birthday. Following the death of the monarch aged 96 yesterday (September 8), which has prompted tributes to pour in from across the entertainment world and beyond, an NME article from 2011 has resurfaced, in which a rare insight into the Queen’s cultural taste was shared.
NME
Harry Styles leads round of applause for the Queen at New York gig
Harry Styles led a round of applause for the Queen during his gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden last night (September 8). Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, bringing her 70-year reign to an end. She was 96 years old. Styles took a...
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
Harry and William Ate Apart on Night of Queen’s Death, but Bombshell Text Brought Them Together
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Ever since a distraught Prince Harry was photographed sweeping into the gates of Balmoral Castle, alone, several hours after the queen had died, and being driven out again at 8:30 a.m. the following morning, similarly alone, to catch a scheduled British Airways flight back to London, the question of what actually happened that night has loomed large.Now, some answers have been provided about those mysterious 13 hours by the Daily Mail society reporter and columnist Richard Kay, who...
Brooke Shields pokes fun at herself as she poses beneath a poster of her ex-husband Andre Agassi at the US open as she watches Iga Swiatek secure her third Grand Slam women's singles title
She was married to former tennis pro Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999. And Brooke Shields appeared to be in a playful mood on Saturday as she posed beneath a poster of her ex-husband at the US open. The actress, 57, took to her Instagram account to share the snap...
TMZ.com
Josh Duhamel Appears to Have Married Audra Mari, Parties in Fargo Bar
7:30 AM PT -- Josh Duhamel and what appeared to be his wedding party hung out in Duffy's Tavern in Fargo, ND, for about 30 mins. They had a few drinks and were celebrating. His bride Audra Mari was in the corner and out of view of the camera. Everyone...
Comments / 0