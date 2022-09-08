ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’

This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all

That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Harry Styles’ Acting Flops Again in ‘My Policeman’ at TIFF

Fairly or not, My Policeman will likely exacerbate claims that Harry Styles is engaged in queerbaiting. More pressingly, though, it calls into question whether the pop superstar is cut out for the big screen.The second straight Styles drama (following Don’t Worry Darling) is about the dangerous unreliability of traditional heterosexual marriages. Michael Grandage adaption of Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel—premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival before receiving a limited theatrical U.S. release on October 21—is led by a creaky and mannered performance from its headliner. Styles strikes a handsome figure but fails to sell himself as a closeted 1950s Brighton,...
MOVIES
Page Six

Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Shoeless & Jittery: Cara Delevingne Boards Jay-Z's Private Jet In Dirty Socks, Leaves Airport After Displaying Worrisome Behavior

Is Cara Delevingne okay? That's what her fans want to know after weeks of the supermodel acting erratically and looking worse for wear. Delevingne continued her worrisome behavior this week while trying to board Jay-Z's private jet, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 30-year-old runway vixen was photographed without shoes at the Van Nuys airport on Monday. Delevingne walked around impulsively in a pair of colorful socks that turned black from the dirty ground. She held her cell phone to her face and dropped it repeatedly.Delevingne looked disheveled, sporting messy hair and a Britney Spears t-shirt while chain-smoking on an airport bench....
CELEBRITIES
Harry Styles
Chris Pine
Variety

Harry Styles Accepts His First Acting Award of Oscar Season

On the stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Harry Styles is a bonafide rock star, brimming with swagger and self confidence. But Styles, the actor, was more soft spoken while accepting an acting award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Styles was a man of few words as he, along with the cast of “My Policeman,” received the ensemble award at the festival’s Tribute Awards on Sunday.  “Thank you so much to everyone here on behalf of all of us for this wonderful, wonderful award,” said Styles, who stars in the romance drama as a closeted police officer. “We all loved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Michelle Pfeiffer Leaves Instagram Followers In Awe With Silver Dress At The Venice Film Festival: 'Stunning And Ageless'

With the Venice Film Festival and red carpet movie premieres in full swing, Michelle Pfeiffer just reminded us that her 2017 silver dress worn to the event simply can’t be beat! The Scarface icon, 64, shared a stunning video post on September 2nd with her 2.4 million Instagram followers in honor of the festival, and thanked Michael Kors for designing her (still so) iconic ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet

Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip. Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair. CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN...
CELEBRITIES
NME

The Queen once watched ‘Twin Peaks’ instead of Paul McCartney live for her birthday

Queen Elizabeth II once opted to watch episodes of Twin Peaks instead of an exclusive Paul McCartney gig put on for her birthday. Following the death of the monarch aged 96 yesterday (September 8), which has prompted tributes to pour in from across the entertainment world and beyond, an NME article from 2011 has resurfaced, in which a rare insight into the Queen’s cultural taste was shared.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Harry Styles leads round of applause for the Queen at New York gig

Harry Styles led a round of applause for the Queen during his gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden last night (September 8). Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, bringing her 70-year reign to an end. She was 96 years old. Styles took a...
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer

From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Harry and William Ate Apart on Night of Queen’s Death, but Bombshell Text Brought Them Together

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Ever since a distraught Prince Harry was photographed sweeping into the gates of Balmoral Castle, alone, several hours after the queen had died, and being driven out again at 8:30 a.m. the following morning, similarly alone, to catch a scheduled British Airways flight back to London, the question of what actually happened that night has loomed large.Now, some answers have been provided about those mysterious 13 hours by the Daily Mail society reporter and columnist Richard Kay, who...
CELEBRITIES

