Pennsylvania’s top individual high school football performances from Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
The following is a look at the top performances reported from around Pennsylvania for games played Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Think we missed someone? Let us know at @SportsByBLinder on Twitter.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
Manheim Twp. defeats Harrisburg 24-20 in high school football Bartram 26, Capital Prep, N.Y. 0. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Sept. 9-10
The third week of the high school football season in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Sept. 9-10, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Caesars promo code: Up to $1,250 back on your first college football bet
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. College football bettors in Pennsylvania can now use the Caesars Sportsbook, which launched in PA last week just in time for Week 1. Football...
Origins of a cold case: The shocking murder of a Lehigh Valley Realtor, unsolved after 25 years
The death of Charlotte Fimiano was chilling for Lehigh Valley Realtors. The 40-year-old real estate agent’s body was found 25 years ago this week, strangled and shot at a home she was showing in Lower Saucon Township, just outside Hellertown. Her killer remains unknown. It has become one of the Lehigh Valley’s most notorious cold cases.
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
To develop services for electric vehicles PA Turnpike jumps into solar power
The Pennsylvania Turnpike is jumping into solar energy production to power its maintenance and office buildings with a long-term goal: using solar-generated power to electrify portions of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. The agency is waiting for an occupancy permit to open a solar...
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
Elk hunting seasons start Saturday as their numbers continue to grow
Pennsylvania’s 22nd slate of modern-day elk hunting seasons gets under way Saturday with the two-week 2022 archery the large deer relatives. That will be followed by a general hunting season on elk from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 and then a late season from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7.
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Best Spots to See Pennsylvania's Fall Foliage
October is a prime time to experience Pennsylvania's fall foliage. It's also a busy month for tourists. According to Michael Chapaloney, director of the state tourism office, hotel occupancy in October is almost equal to that of August. However, that doesn't mean the state lacks tourists during this season. The...
LIST: Where to pick apples in Pennsylvania this fall, plus recipes
Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.
Pennsylvania Announces $3.4 Million Investment In EV Charging Stations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. PENNSLYVANIA | On Thursday, September 7, the Pennsylvania DEP announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors throughout the Commonwealth.
Pennsylvania Game Commission cancels Middle Creek Archery Hunt amid deer disease
KLEINFELTERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that it will be canceling this year’s controlled archery hunt at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. This is due to an outbreak of hemorrhagic disease across the southeast region, including Middle Creek. Hemorrhagic disease is a common infectious disease...
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
Pa. State Police sued over fatal shooting of Dauphin County man
The estate of a man killed in Dauphin County last year is suing the Pennsylvania State Police, asserting wrongful death claims against the agency and the trooper who shot him. Glenn William Custer, 59, was shot during a confrontation with police on the evening of Oct. 31, 2021. Police were...
13-foot, 300-pound bench stolen by Pa. skaters already gone again
Well that was short-lived. A bench stolen from New York City by Pennsylvanian skaters is already gone. Again. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania skaters steal 13-foot, 300-pound bench from N.Y. The New York Post had previously reported last week that the 13-foot, 300-pound curved structure (which goes by the names the “AVE...
