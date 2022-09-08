ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Football
Pennsylvania Education
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Sports
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Spots to See Pennsylvania's Fall Foliage

October is a prime time to experience Pennsylvania's fall foliage. It's also a busy month for tourists. According to Michael Chapaloney, director of the state tourism office, hotel occupancy in October is almost equal to that of August. However, that doesn't mean the state lacks tourists during this season. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

