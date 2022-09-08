ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
Augusta teacher accused of growing magic mushrooms, plus other crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teacher has been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. A spokeswoman...
2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
Released CCF inmate returning to prison after throwing bag of contraband over fence

A former Coffee Correctional Facility inmate is headed back to prison after he returned to the facility shortly after his release and threw a book bag containing contraband, some of which were weapons, over the fence for another inmate to retrieve. Anthony Derek Franklin Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday morning, with the judge sending him back to the place he just couldn't seem to leave behind.
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
