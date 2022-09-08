Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old wanted in aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old Lamar King in reference to an aggravated assault that happened on Saturday, September 10th. The incident happened on the 1100 block of Roselle Street, and while details are limited on the incident itself, King should be...
Deputies seeking man who reportedly stole more than $40K from step-grandfather
Richmond County investigators need your help in locating a man they say swindled more than $40,000 from his step-grandfather.
Two suspects take plea deal in 2018 Wagener murder, sentenced to 10 years
Two people charged in a 2018 murder of an elderly Wagener man took plea deals on Thursday. Nikki Lee Price, 41, of Graniteville and Christopher Wayne Trueblood, 46, of Gaston, accepted plea deals in relation to the murder of 76-year-old Kenneth Carlisle Goodwin, according to court records. Goodwin's body was...
T.W. Josey teacher charged after investigators found drugs, weapons in home
A T.W. Josey High School environmental science teacher has been arrested after a search warrant of his home uncovered drugs being manufactured for sale including marijuana, cocaine, and hallucinogenic mushrooms; as well as various weapons and accessories, including a silencer.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: An update on DA’s conflict of interest in deputy’s aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local court cases locked in limbo for years are finally starting to move their way through the court system again and we’re not talking about the ones held up because of COVID. These are cases the Augusta District Attorney wanted someone else to handle. Friday,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta teacher accused of growing magic mushrooms, plus other crimes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta teacher has been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. A spokeswoman...
WRDW-TV
2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
An alleged assault forcing local real estate agents to reconsider their personal safety when showing homes
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF )- “ When showing at home you should always stand behind the person if you’re walking into a room or downstairs or anything never want to be in front of them because that gives them an easy target” said Raven Martin, realtor. Raven Martin is thinking a lot these days about being alone […]
douglasnow.com
Released CCF inmate returning to prison after throwing bag of contraband over fence
A former Coffee Correctional Facility inmate is headed back to prison after he returned to the facility shortly after his release and threw a book bag containing contraband, some of which were weapons, over the fence for another inmate to retrieve. Anthony Derek Franklin Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday morning, with the judge sending him back to the place he just couldn't seem to leave behind.
Unknown White man still wanted for aggravated assault incident on Broad Street
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County is still looking for an unknown white man wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident that happened May 1st, 2021 at 533 Broad Street. Authorities say the wanted man is 6’5″ and weighs approximately 300 pounds, and he has a dark color beard with a slight graying in […]
Shoot-out at local store injures by-stander
According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, 2-3 unknown males were involved in the incident in the front parking lot of the Discount Food Store.
Neighbors react following murder of McDuffie County woman
Neighbors say they were shocked to hear about a deadly murder in a home along Augusta Road on Wednesday.
WRDW-TV
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
Warrenville man charged with kidnapping and assault of real estate agent
A Warrenville man is facing kidnapping and assault charges related to a Sept. 1 incident. Brailan Dashun Glover, 24, of Warrenville, was arrested and charged Sept. 4 with kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to jail records. On Sept. 1, police responded to the 8000 block of Kiwi Court where the...
WRDW-TV
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
wfxg.com
Authorities investigating attempted bank robbery in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Police are looking for a man they say attempted to rob the HCCU credit union on Walton Way Tuesday afternoon. AU Police tell FOX54 a man entered the bank and passed a note to a bank employee, but ended up leaving without any money.
WRDW-TV
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
WRDW-TV
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
RCSO still searching for missing teenage girl, missing since July 25th
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing teenage girl. According to authorities, Alexis Debruhl, 16, was last seen on July 25th, 2022 at 8 A.M. walking away from her residence on the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road. Authorities say Alexis has brown hair and blue eyes, […]
