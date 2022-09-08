Read full article on original website
Related
dronedj.com
FIXAR is equipping its 007 drone with YellowScan LiDAR system
European drone manufacturer FIXAR is joining forces with LiDAR solutions specialist YellowScan to equip the FIXAR 007 fixed-wing VTOL with YellowScan Mapper+ OEM LiDAR mapping solution. The FIXAR 007 is a fixed-wing drone, which is instantly recognizable because of its unique design. Instead of separate motors for vertical and forward...
CNBC
Former Tesla CFO joins drone delivery startup Zipline
Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and CFO. Ahuja will begin on Sept. 30 and oversee Zipline's global financial operations, among other duties. Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and...
USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
Aviation International News
Aeroflot Signs for 339 Russian-made Jets
Aeroflot on Wednesday signed a framework agreement with United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) covering 339 locally made jetliners for delivery between 2023 and 2030. The flag carrier inked the contract, valued at a trillion roubles ($16.3 billion), during the VII East Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. Deputy head of the Russian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
NHTSA doesn’t see cybersecurity as barrier to 3rd-party repairs
Federal regulators have attempted to address the need to protect cars and trucks against cybersecurity threats while ensuring that their owners are able to access less costly third-party repairs and maintenance. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration acknowledges that challenge in a “pre-final” version of its “Cybersecurity Best Practices for...
dronedj.com
Nero Poli: New water sampling system for DJI drones
Australian tech company Sphere Group has launched a new drone-based water sampling system, Nero Poli, which can secure up to four separate samples in one go while recording live temperature readings of sampling locations. According to the company, Nero Poli can be mounted under DJI Matrice 300 (M300) RTK and Matrice 600 (M600) drones right out of the box.
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
bloomberglaw.com
GE Turbine Block a Setback, Not Death Knell, for New Wind Energy
An injunction against General Electric Co.'s massive Haliade-X wind turbine is set to raise offshore wind development costs, but the hurdle appears tailored to help the US meet its renewable energy goals. Industry watchers said the injunction, granted Wednesday by a Massachusetts federal district court, represents a setback for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pentagon warns of GPS interference from Ligado broadband network
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said a study released Friday shows Ligado Networks' (MOSAV.UL) planned nationwide mobile broadband network will interfere with military global positioning system receivers (GPS) receivers.
All about the powerful J58 engine and its many achievements
There are engines and there are engines! The Pratt & Whitney J58 is an American afterburning turbojet engine that powered the Lockheed A-12, the YF-12 interceptor, and the SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance as well as the SR-71B trainer aircraft. It features a unique compressor bleed to the afterburner that gives it increased thrust at high speeds.
B-1B Bombers Are Hunting Illegal Fishing Boats Off South America
A B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 7, 2022. The air operations between 12th Air Force and Air Mobility Command were part of a Partner Interoperability Training exercise with Panama and Ecuador to grow capacity, enhance the ability to respond to illegal fishing practices and maintain shared interest in regional security. Multilateral engagements such as this one ensures maximum resource efficiency and enable the consistent training between U.S. Southern Command, component command and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings).Recent B-1B sorties highlight the growing maritime role for the bombers, but illegal fishing is a national security concern its own right.
investing.com
Strategic Elements subsidiary to deliver robotic security under deal struck with Honeywell
Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR)’s 100%-owned automation and robotics subsidiary Stealth Technologies has inked a robotic security agreement with global software industrial giant Honeywell (NYSE:NASDAQ:HON) to progress commercialisation of autonomous security vehicles (ASVs) for perimeter security. Stealth and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) previously developed and tested the ASV technology at a Western...
US government updates cybersecurity recommendations for vehicles
This article was originally featured on The Drive. When most people think of the auto industry, their minds probably won’t immediately jump to cybersecurity. After all, a two-ton steel box on wheels doesn’t exactly scream “computer.” But as vehicles become more connected with centralized systems, each other, and the outside world, it becomes clear that cybersecurity is more relevant for the cars of today than ever before.
The Basics of PRISM - The Program Spying On Average Citizens Through Companies
PRISM is a program that is used by the United States government to digitally spy on its citizens in the name of national security. Still, many people now do not know even the basic details of how this particular system works and what methods are used for the collection of citizen data. According to some of the documents from the National Securit Agency (or NSA for short) obtained by The Guardian and other news outlets from whistleblowers like Edward Snowden, people are now able to have a better understanding of how Prism works as long as they are willing to do a little bit of digging.
ZDNet
Uber is eating up the market for autonomous delivery
Autonomous delivery company Nuro and Uber announced a new 10-year partnership to use Nuro's autonomous, electric delivery vehicles for food deliveries in the United States. This partnership is the result of growing potential -- and demand -- for last-mile autonomous delivery of goods and services and opens up autonomous delivery technology to Uber Eats merchants/restaurants of all sizes.
kitco.com
Global governments demonstrate the wide-ranging use cases of NFT technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A recent document released by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) indicates that officials in the EU...
Defense One
Ukraine’s Western Arms Have Inflicted ‘Significant Damage’ On Russian Supply, Communications Lines, Top US Officer Says
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany—The Ukrainian military has performed well with the weapons that the United States and other nations have provided for them, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday. Using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, that the United States and other countries have provided, Ukrainian...
Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite high battery costs
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers. The latest came Thursday from General Motors, a Chevrolet Equinox small SUV with a starting price somewhere around $30,000...
CARS・
protocol.com
The tech legacy of 9/11
Good morning! Tragedy can be an accelerant for new technologies, but change can be slow. Twenty-one years after 9/11 forced a rethink of how we do business, electronic banking and remote work are still being perfected. Lessons from the past. There was a time when money really flew. Around the...
Comments / 0