WRDW-TV
Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
wfxg.com
Man in critical condition following shooting on Murphy Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found on the ground in front of an Augusta apartment complex. The victim was found outside an apartment on the 1900 block of Murphy Road at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Officials say he had been shot at least one time.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old wanted in aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old Lamar King in reference to an aggravated assault that happened on Saturday, September 10th. The incident happened on the 1100 block of Roselle Street, and while details are limited on the incident itself, King should be...
WRDW-TV
Crews responded to structure fire in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, Aiken County fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on the 3000 block of Chariot Court around 2:21 p.m. At 5 p.m., dispatchers say the scene is still active. Firefighters...
Woman arrested after allegedly striking victim with back of handgun in Richmond County
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly striking someone with the back of a handgun. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Shalexis Olivia Ceaser, 25, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and False Imprisonment. According to the incident report, the victim says she had gotten into a […]
Shoot-out at local store injures by-stander
According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, 2-3 unknown males were involved in the incident in the front parking lot of the Discount Food Store.
WRDW-TV
2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: An update on DA’s conflict of interest in deputy’s aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local court cases locked in limbo for years are finally starting to move their way through the court system again and we’re not talking about the ones held up because of COVID. These are cases the Augusta District Attorney wanted someone else to handle. Friday,...
wfxg.com
Burke County deputy gives tips for self-defense
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - How do you protect yourself when danger is around the corner?. Recent assaults such as the one involving a jogger in Memphis remind us how important it is to be aware of our surroundings and to always be prepared. It's important to learn the different ways in which one can be safe in any unforeseen situation.
wfxg.com
Man wanted for aggravated battery on Broad Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to an aggravated battery on Broad Street. Shortly before 3 a.m. on May 1, deputies responded to the Discoteque Lounge on the 500 block of Broad Street. A witness told deputies the suspect attacked another man in the bar as he was getting ready to close.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: An update on Richmond County deputy’s aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brandon Keathley has been on paid administrative leave since he bonded out of jail in December 2020. He’s accused of hitting a fellow deputy in the head with a flashlight during an emergency call. Ever since, you the taxpayer, have been paying him to do...
RCSO still searching for missing teenage girl, missing since July 25th
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing teenage girl. According to authorities, Alexis Debruhl, 16, was last seen on July 25th, 2022 at 8 A.M. walking away from her residence on the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road. Authorities say Alexis has brown hair and blue eyes, […]
An alleged assault forcing local real estate agents to reconsider their personal safety when showing homes
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF )- “ When showing at home you should always stand behind the person if you’re walking into a room or downstairs or anything never want to be in front of them because that gives them an easy target” said Raven Martin, realtor. Raven Martin is thinking a lot these days about being alone […]
WRDW-TV
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
WRDW-TV
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
WRDW-TV
1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
wgac.com
Homicide Investigation In McDuffie County, Husband in Custody
A woman was shot and killed at the family’s home in Thomson this morning. Her husband called 911 to report the crime. The body of 75-year-old Virginia Sue Wilson was found after the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home off Augusta Road. Wilson’s husband, prominent...
wgac.com
Columbia County School – “The Brawl In The Hall” Video
Unfortunately… the CCBOE has not completed the “paperwork” on the arrests and charges that occurred as a result of “The Brawl in the Hall” that occurred at a Columbia County school earlier this week. As soon as we know the specifics we will share them.
wfxg.com
School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates
(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
T.W. Josey teacher charged after investigators found drugs, weapons in home
A T.W. Josey High School environmental science teacher has been arrested after a search warrant of his home uncovered drugs being manufactured for sale including marijuana, cocaine, and hallucinogenic mushrooms; as well as various weapons and accessories, including a silencer.
