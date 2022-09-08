ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
wfxg.com

Man in critical condition following shooting on Murphy Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found on the ground in front of an Augusta apartment complex. The victim was found outside an apartment on the 1900 block of Murphy Road at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Officials say he had been shot at least one time.
WRDW-TV

Crews responded to structure fire in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, Aiken County fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on the 3000 block of Chariot Court around 2:21 p.m. At 5 p.m., dispatchers say the scene is still active. Firefighters...
WRDW-TV

2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
wfxg.com

Burke County deputy gives tips for self-defense

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - How do you protect yourself when danger is around the corner?. Recent assaults such as the one involving a jogger in Memphis remind us how important it is to be aware of our surroundings and to always be prepared. It's important to learn the different ways in which one can be safe in any unforeseen situation.
wfxg.com

Man wanted for aggravated battery on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to an aggravated battery on Broad Street. Shortly before 3 a.m. on May 1, deputies responded to the Discoteque Lounge on the 500 block of Broad Street. A witness told deputies the suspect attacked another man in the bar as he was getting ready to close.
WRDW-TV

Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
WRDW-TV

‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
WRDW-TV

1 injured by broken glass in shootout at Discount Food Store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person sustained injuries during a shooting in Richmond County Tuesday, but not from gunfire. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the Discount Food Store at 545 Sand Bar Ferry Road at 6:53 p.m. for reports of a shootout. Deputies say 2 or 3...
wgac.com

Homicide Investigation In McDuffie County, Husband in Custody

A woman was shot and killed at the family’s home in Thomson this morning. Her husband called 911 to report the crime. The body of 75-year-old Virginia Sue Wilson was found after the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home off Augusta Road. Wilson’s husband, prominent...
wfxg.com

School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates

(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
