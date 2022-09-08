ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&E: Patchwork entertainment scene on Portland's Westside

By Mark Miller
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago
Exhibits

QUILT AND CRAFT FAIR — This year marks the 50th Quilt and Craft Fair at St. Mary's Catholic Church, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 17. It's a long-awaited return for the event, last held in 2019, and it will feature unique quilting designs, handmade crafts and a delicious lunch, all available for purchase. The annual "Star of Bethlehem" quilt raffle also returns with a limited number of tickets available for purchase. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 960 Missouri Ave. in Vernonia.

SENSE OF PLACE — Inspired by nature, spontaneity, and life experiences, artists Chloe Harris, Loren Nelson, and Karen Shawcross create paintings and photographs to capture the light and poetry of place, on display through Sept. 23. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

MEMBER SHOW — New members at Village Gallery of Arts are featured in the Cedar Mill gallery's latest exhibition, open through Sept. 25. Painter Lisa Manners is also featured as this month's "Big & Bold" artist, displaying a sunset scene from her travels to Borneo. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill.

NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. There will be lectures at 10 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Sept. 24, on "Exploring the Viking World" from medievalist historian Terri Barnes. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home.

SPIRIT OF PASTEL — The Pastel Artists of Oregon, in partnership with the Chehalem Cultural Center, present an open international juried exhibit featuring the work of dozens of artists working in the pastel medium, now on display through Sept. 30. Select pieces will be available for purchase. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

FROM THE CRUCIBLE OF GAIA — Set amidst stunning Japanese gardens and art and architecture, this show through the end of September brings together the large-form ceramic sculpture of Katy McFadden, powerful wood techniques of Rick Crawford, and forged and fabricated metal forms of Phil Seder. Daily hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wine is available for purchase. Saffron Fields Vineyard, 18748 N.E. Laughlin Road in Yamhill.

QUILT SHOW — The Westside Quilters Guild will display 150 quilts that members made during the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. The show also features vendors, a boutique and raffles, as well as a hula performance at 11 a.m. Oct. 2. Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro.

THREADS — Fiber arts return to the gallery walls through Oct. 6 for this exhibition in Old Town Sherwood featuring local artists. This show highlights various fiber art mediums, ranging from traditional quilting to modern mixed fiber arts. Sherwood Center for the Arts, 22689 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

Music

MICHAEL ALLEN HARRISON'S TEN GRANDS — Oak Hills musician Michael Allen Harrison graces Concerts in the Grove with his "Ten Grands" act, featuring 10 grand pianos played by 10 world-class pianists in the largest multi-piano performance of its kind in the United States, hosted by Bill Schonely, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets from $30 at mcmenamins.com. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

PINK MARTINI — The legendary jazz and worldbeat orchestra comes west from Portland with special guests China Forbes and Storm Large, playing three shows at the Reser at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Tickets from $45 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

CLARKE ALLEN ROSE — The Pacific Northwest roots-indie-folk-rock group performs a free live show at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

HIROMI — Japanese jazz composer and pianist Hiromi leads a piano quartet in concert in support of her new album, "Silver Lining Suite," at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Tickets from $65.75 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

ALASDAIR FRASIER & NATALIE HAAS — Experience the critically acclaimed, award-winning musical partnership of Alasdair Fraser, long regarded as Scotland's premier fiddle ambassador, with the sizzling talent of Californian cellist Natalie Haas, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets $32 at hillsboro-oregon.gov. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

MARILYN DEOLIVERA & TREVOR FITZPATRICK — The cello duo performs live at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This concert is a celebration of Jim Halliday. Tickets from $30 at chehalemculturalcenter.org. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

TUALATIN VALLEY HARMONY MASTERS — This cabaret features the Main Street Quartet and Jim Clark as the master of ceremonies, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Tickets from $15 at tualatinvalley.org. Food and drink will be available for purchase as well. Forest Grove Armory, 2950 Taylor Way in Forest Grove.

DAKHABRAKHA — The Ukrainian ensemble returns to the Reser for shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. The Oct. 1 show will be a live score accompanying the silent film "Earth." Tickets from $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

AMYTHYST KIAH — The singer-songwriter Rolling Stone recently described as "one of Americana's great up-and-coming secrets" brings her blend of rootsy guitar-picking and poignant, charged lyricism to the Reser for a 7:30 p.m. performance Wednesday, Oct. 5. This show is sponsored by TriMet. Tickets from $30 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

VLADIMIR FELTSMAN — Pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven and Frédéric Chopin kick off Portland Piano International's series of one-hour piano recitals, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Tickets $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

HOLUS BOLUS — Multi-instrumentalist Tom Boylan performs as his musical project, which translates to "all at once," from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Tickets $5 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages Music Venue, Eatery & Taphouse, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

KEB' MO' — Rock historian Bob Santelli will sit down with American blues musician and five-time Grammy Award-winner Keb' Mo' for an interview followed by a concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. This program is presented in partnership with Oregon State University. Tickets $30 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

JAZZY ASH & RED YARN — Family-friendly performers Jazzy Ash and Red Yarn teamed up for a lively new EP, "Sing Together," and they will perform live in support of the recording at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets from $10 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

THE CIDER JANES — From a longing to make music and human connection during the COVID-19 pandemic, three friends who formed a band through social distancing now come together for a live show at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

Theater & Dance

RIPCORD — Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre presents "Ripcord," a heartfelt and hilarious comedy written by David Lindsey-Abaire and directed by Tony Broom, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 25. Tickets from $20 at hart-theatre.org. HART Theatre, 185 S.E. Washington St. in Hillsboro.

BLITHE SPIRIT — Lakewood Theatre Co. presents "Blithe Spirit," a Noël Coward supernatural comedy directed by David Sikking, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 16. Tickets from $40 at lakewood-center.org. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

MAMMA MIA! — The Gallery Players of Oregon present "Mamma Mia!," the musical based on the music of Abba, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 2. Kelly Janssen directs. Tickets from $18.50 at gallerytheater.org. Gallery Theater, 210 N.E. Ford St. in McMinnville.

THE EVOLUTION OF MANN — Broadway Rose Theatre Co. presents "The Evolution of Mann," a musical by Dan Elish and Douglas J. Cohen based on Elish's novel "Nine Wives," opening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (note there is no matinee Saturday, Sept. 23), through Oct. 16. The show includes some adult themes, so audience discretion is advised. Tickets from $20 at broadwayrose.org. Broadway Rose New Stage, 12850 S.W. Grant Ave. in Tigard.

Community Events & Festivals

DOWNTOWN TIGARD STREET FAIR — Downtown Tigard hosts a multicultural festival and celebration of the community from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. There will be live music, food and drink, and more. Barklandia is the presenting sponsor for this community event. Free admission. Southwest Main and Tigard streets in Tigard.

SCAPPOOSE ADVENTURE FESTIVAL —Rock climbing, an obstacle course, paintball and more is coming to Scappoose on Saturday, Sept. 10, as the first-ever Scappoose Adventure Festival kicks off with 6K and 10K runs at 8 a.m. and continues well into the evening with live music. The event is a celebration of the great outdoors as well as a community coming-together. It is sponsored by Next Adventure and organized by Treadway Events with support from Scappoose City Hall. Scappoose Veterans Park, 52590 Captain Roger Kucera Way in Scappoose.

SHINE THE LIGHT — The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts hosts a free community open house to celebrate the center's first full season, all day Sunday, Sept. 11. There will be a number of performances by local groups, as well as art activities. The Reser Family Foundation is the presenting sponsor. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

CORN ROAST AND SIDEWALK CHALK ART FESTIVAL — The Forest Grove Corn Roast returns from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, celebrating the area's agricultural roots while serving up fresh-roasted corn, burgers and sausages hot off the grill, and lots of local entertainment. Coinciding with the Corn Roast, as always, is the Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival, which will bring in chalk artists from throughout the region to beautify downtown Forest Grove's sidewalks with imaginative and colorful, albeit temporary, works of art. Admission is free with food available for purchase. Pacific University, 2043 College Way in Forest Grove.

SPIRIT OF HALLOWEENTOWN — St. Helens' annual celebration of the Halloween season and the classic Disney movie "Halloweentown" returns from Sept. 17 through Oct. 31 this year. The popular pumpkin lighting ceremony will take place after the 6 p.m. parade Saturday, Oct. 1. Columbia View Park, 275 Strand St. in St. Helens.

