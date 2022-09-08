Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Max Cervi-Skinner, Peters win at Timberlake Invitational
ATHOL — Coeur d’Alene High sophomore Max Cervi-Skinner won the boys race in 16 minutes, 3.8 seconds to help lead the Vikings to a runner-up finish in the Timberlake Invitational at Farragut State Park on Saturday. Junior Jacob King was third (16:15.6) for Coeur d’Alene, which was second...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Nighttime repairs to begin on Spokane River Bridge
COEUR d’ALENE — Drivers heading to downtown Coeur d’Alene after 7 p.m. should plan for congestion over the next two months as nighttime repairs will begin again on the U.S. 95 bridge over the Spokane River. Repairs will start the week of Sept. 19, according to the...
