Paul Robert Grady, DDS, 49, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, entered into God's peaceful kingdom Aug. 30, 2022, due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Paul was born on October 23, 1972 to John and Kathryn (nee Curtin) Grady at Irwin Army Hospital in Fort Riley, Kan. He spent his childhood years growing up in Aurora, Ohio, making lifelong friends through St. Rita School, and his involvement in sports, church, scouts, and the local 4-H club. Paul graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in 1991 and lived out the motto as he was truly "a man for others" throughout his life. He pursued both his undergraduate (1995) and dental school (1999) degrees at The Ohio State University. He was a true Buckeye! After graduation from dental school, he interned at a general practice residency at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He then went on to pursue a periodontal residency program at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland where he graduated in 2004. Here began his love affair with the Pacific Northwest and he eventually settled in Couer d'Alene, Idaho. He loved his time practicing general dentistry at the Benewah Indian Health Clinic in the Panhandle of Idaho on the Couer d'Alene Indian Reservation as well as practicing periodontics from 2004-2008 at Willamette Dental in Couer d'Alene. Paul was a hard worker especially in his dental pursuits as he received the prestigious distinction of becoming a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology in 2005. Paul was passionate about the great outdoors, the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes, all things related to dentistry, his deep friendships, especially those forged during dental school and while living in the Pacific Northwest, and his large, loving extended family. He had a gift of being the life of the party, but also the person that would sit humbly with a loved one and share a pint of beer or a cup of joe for hours just listening and being present. He had a sense of adventure throughout the course of his life that included a hiking trip to Glacier National Park, a volunteer trip for two weeks while in dental school for the U.S. Public Health Service performing dentistry on Alaska Natives in Dillingham, and most recently a pilgrimage to Medjugorje, Bosnia with his mother and aunt. Paul was a man of deep faith in the Lord and his recent trip to Medjugorje profoundly touched his life. He will be most remembered for his gentle soul, contagious laugh, easy conversations and loving bear hugs.

