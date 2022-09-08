Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
No emergency school levies
School districts across Kootenai County will not pursue emergency levy funding for the 2022-23 school year, even if they qualify. At the start of each school year, K-12 districts have the option under state law of exercising elective taxing authority, without voter approval, for property tax relief when more students show up than expected. The money covers the cost of educating additional students not yet included in state funding and not budgeted for. Eligibility is determined by comparing the current year's average daily attendance during the first week of school with that of the previous year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Forces of nature
From chip shots and trail walks to shooting targets and shooting the breeze, the 2022 Idaho Governor's Cup was warmly welcomed back to North Idaho following a pandemic hiatus. Over three days, from Thursday to Saturday, 650 participants enjoyed shotgun sports at the Coeur d'Alene Skeet and Trap Club, fly fishing on the Coeur d’Alene, Clark Fork and St. Joe rivers, hikes on Tubbs Hill, cooking demonstrations, dining on cruise boats, and, of course, Governor's Cup golf tournaments, all to support Idaho students in their pursuit of higher education.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A CHAMBER: How is a chamber relevant today?
The idea of a chamber of commerce can be traced back to the 1500s in France, when chamber members collaborated to meet the needs of a collective group. While that initial objective remains, the chamber’s history has grown into serving unique business communities across the globe. For 110 years,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Abbey Alexander won’t soon forget her outdoor wedding. First and foremost, on Sept. 3, she married her True Love, Tennessean Daniel Osborne, in the flower-laden yard of her parents, Mitch and Keri Alexander of Big Creek (Shoshone County). But she, her new hubby, the wedding party, and guests endured a 15-minute temper tantrum by Mother Nature first.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Empowering Parents grant program goes live
A new statewide program to support the educational needs of K-12 students launched Thursday. Gov. Brad Little spoke to students at Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy in the morning to share the news of the $50 million Empowering Parents initiative just before it went live. "It’s a program for literally all...
Coeur d'Alene Press
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Meat...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cleo Louise Odoms, 95
Cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Cleo Louise Odoms passed away Aug. 24, 2022, in Post Falls, Idaho, at 95 years of age. Cleo was born Oct. 2, 1926 in Downey, Idaho, to Harold M and Louise Newbold. She was the oldest daughter of nine children. At a young age,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Archalus James Maker, 91
Archalus (Art) James Maker, 91, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho passed peacefully at home on Aug. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife of 67 Years, Dorothy Maker, son, Mike Maker, and daughter-in-law Jackie Maker. Art grew up the youngest of seven siblings in Weaverville, Calif. Art was a registered member...
Coeur d'Alene Press
9/11 flag wave planned
The Coeur d’Alene Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 889 invites the community to a flag wave commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 11, at the corner of Appleway Avenue and Fourth Street in Coeur d’Alene. All...
Local businesses and non-profits react to City's letter asking homeless encampment to be removed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is on notice tonight after the City of Spokane said they need to clear the homeless encampment by Interstate-90 and Freya. Over the last year, the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya grew to more than 600 people. Now with...
inlander.com
Amelia Clark agrees not to return to leadership role with the Spokane Regional Health District in order to close investigation
Amelia Clark, who, until this month, was the administrative officer of the Spokane Regional Health District, reached an agreement with the Washington State Board of Health to never again hold the top leadership position at the district. Clark has already left her role with the health district for a job...
Coeur d'Alene Press
A time of recovery and rebuilding: Kootenai Health faces financial challenge head on
COEUR d'ALENE — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Daniel Burton Morrill, 73
Daniel "Don Juan" Morrill passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, July 9, in Post Falls, Idaho. He was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Dec. 29, 1948, to Ronald and Donna Morrill. Being in a military family he traveled to many places and one of his favorites was Okinawa. He continued a military life serving two active duty tours in Vietnam with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Statue to honor retired firefighters
COEUR d'ALENE — Dan and Kathryn Pinkerton of the Idaho Character Foundation will present the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department with a bronze statue at 10 a.m. Sunday in front of the fire department headquarters, 300 E. Foster Ave. The “Fallen Firefighter Memorial Statue” was created by Bronze-Depot out...
Coeur d'Alene Press
LIBRARY: Some working to take away others’ rights
How frustrating to read that our library lost a great employee, Delaney Daly, no thanks to relentless ‘parental pressure’ (that is naming it kindly). Too bad the board did not respond to the article making one wonder if they offered any support. During the last three years of...
spotonidaho.com
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A Rotary to host free breakfast for veterans
The Coeur d’Alene Rotary Club is hosting a free breakfast for veterans who live in North Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Lake City Church, 6000 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d’Alene. The event, co-hosted by the Coeur d’Alene Rotary Veterans Committee, is an...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Poll worker found not guilty of electioneering
COEUR d’ALENE — A jury determined on Wednesday that a former poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections did not commit an illegal act. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury found Hayden resident Laura L. Van Voorhees not guilty of electioneering, a misdemeanor offense.
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Paul Robert Grady, DDS, 49
Paul Robert Grady, DDS, 49, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, entered into God's peaceful kingdom Aug. 30, 2022, due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Paul was born on October 23, 1972 to John and Kathryn (nee Curtin) Grady at Irwin Army Hospital in Fort Riley, Kan. He spent his childhood years growing up in Aurora, Ohio, making lifelong friends through St. Rita School, and his involvement in sports, church, scouts, and the local 4-H club. Paul graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in 1991 and lived out the motto as he was truly "a man for others" throughout his life. He pursued both his undergraduate (1995) and dental school (1999) degrees at The Ohio State University. He was a true Buckeye! After graduation from dental school, he interned at a general practice residency at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He then went on to pursue a periodontal residency program at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland where he graduated in 2004. Here began his love affair with the Pacific Northwest and he eventually settled in Couer d'Alene, Idaho. He loved his time practicing general dentistry at the Benewah Indian Health Clinic in the Panhandle of Idaho on the Couer d'Alene Indian Reservation as well as practicing periodontics from 2004-2008 at Willamette Dental in Couer d'Alene. Paul was a hard worker especially in his dental pursuits as he received the prestigious distinction of becoming a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology in 2005. Paul was passionate about the great outdoors, the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes, all things related to dentistry, his deep friendships, especially those forged during dental school and while living in the Pacific Northwest, and his large, loving extended family. He had a gift of being the life of the party, but also the person that would sit humbly with a loved one and share a pint of beer or a cup of joe for hours just listening and being present. He had a sense of adventure throughout the course of his life that included a hiking trip to Glacier National Park, a volunteer trip for two weeks while in dental school for the U.S. Public Health Service performing dentistry on Alaska Natives in Dillingham, and most recently a pilgrimage to Medjugorje, Bosnia with his mother and aunt. Paul was a man of deep faith in the Lord and his recent trip to Medjugorje profoundly touched his life. He will be most remembered for his gentle soul, contagious laugh, easy conversations and loving bear hugs.
