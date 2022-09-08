School districts across Kootenai County will not pursue emergency levy funding for the 2022-23 school year, even if they qualify. At the start of each school year, K-12 districts have the option under state law of exercising elective taxing authority, without voter approval, for property tax relief when more students show up than expected. The money covers the cost of educating additional students not yet included in state funding and not budgeted for. Eligibility is determined by comparing the current year's average daily attendance during the first week of school with that of the previous year.

