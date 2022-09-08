Read full article on original website
Cd'A CHAMBER: How is a chamber relevant today?
The idea of a chamber of commerce can be traced back to the 1500s in France, when chamber members collaborated to meet the needs of a collective group. While that initial objective remains, the chamber’s history has grown into serving unique business communities across the globe. For 110 years,...
Group forms to support legal STRs
COEUR d’ALENE — The CDA-Vacation Rental Alliance recently formed in response to the city’s plans to crack down on short-term rentals. “Help us support our community with rules and regulations that will truly impact the quality of life in our beautiful town,” said a letter recently distributed in the Sanders Beach neighborhood.
A time of recovery and rebuilding: Kootenai Health faces financial challenge head on
COEUR d'ALENE — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
Forces of nature
From chip shots and trail walks to shooting targets and shooting the breeze, the 2022 Idaho Governor's Cup was warmly welcomed back to North Idaho following a pandemic hiatus. Over three days, from Thursday to Saturday, 650 participants enjoyed shotgun sports at the Coeur d'Alene Skeet and Trap Club, fly fishing on the Coeur d’Alene, Clark Fork and St. Joe rivers, hikes on Tubbs Hill, cooking demonstrations, dining on cruise boats, and, of course, Governor's Cup golf tournaments, all to support Idaho students in their pursuit of higher education.
Integrity, transparency top priorities for Phil McGrane
In the words of Ada County Clerk and Republican candidate for Idaho secretary of state Phil McGrane, the work of an elections office — and of the secretary of state's office — is conducted best when that work goes unnoticed. “It should be behind the scenes," McGrane said...
Local businesses and non-profits react to City's letter asking homeless encampment to be removed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is on notice tonight after the City of Spokane said they need to clear the homeless encampment by Interstate-90 and Freya. Over the last year, the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya grew to more than 600 people. Now with...
No emergency school levies
School districts across Kootenai County will not pursue emergency levy funding for the 2022-23 school year, even if they qualify. At the start of each school year, K-12 districts have the option under state law of exercising elective taxing authority, without voter approval, for property tax relief when more students show up than expected. The money covers the cost of educating additional students not yet included in state funding and not budgeted for. Eligibility is determined by comparing the current year's average daily attendance during the first week of school with that of the previous year.
Huckleberries
Abbey Alexander won’t soon forget her outdoor wedding. First and foremost, on Sept. 3, she married her True Love, Tennessean Daniel Osborne, in the flower-laden yard of her parents, Mitch and Keri Alexander of Big Creek (Shoshone County). But she, her new hubby, the wedding party, and guests endured a 15-minute temper tantrum by Mother Nature first.
Spokane rated fifth best of climate resilient cities in the US
Spokane was ranked fifth among the best cities to live in the United States considering climate change, according to a recent article written by Quicken Loans. The article, which was written on July 22, lists 20 of the most climate resilient cities in the U.S. based on house price index per state, comfort index, climate change risk, climate action plans and the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) cumulative resistance screening index (CRSI).
Spokane Valley passes on grant, wants electric vehicle 'reality check'
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council has decided not to apply for a state grant to plan an electric vehicle charging network out of concerns about additional costs and workload. The Department of Commerce announced $970,000 for local governments to use in support of the state’s transition...
Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way
cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
Nighttime repairs to begin on Spokane River Bridge
COEUR d’ALENE — Drivers heading to downtown Coeur d’Alene after 7 p.m. should plan for congestion over the next two months as nighttime repairs will begin again on the U.S. 95 bridge over the Spokane River. Repairs will start the week of Sept. 19, according to the...
SPS responds to transportation concerns, says they 'are not satisfied with the status quo'
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is responding to transportation problems the district has experienced during the first week of the 2022 school year. According to Durham School Services, the transportation contractor for SPS, 170 bus drivers were employed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there are 106 drivers employed, a loss of 40%.
9/11 flag wave planned
The Coeur d’Alene Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 889 invites the community to a flag wave commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 11, at the corner of Appleway Avenue and Fourth Street in Coeur d’Alene. All...
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Bedke talks special session, North Idaho growth on podcast
While making a trip to North Idaho, Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives and candidate for Lt. Governor, Scott Bedke, carved some time out of his day on Wednesday to chat on Episode 163 of the North Idaho Now podcast about a variety of topics. Fresh on his mind...
Coeur d'Alene Schools to discuss using emergency levies in anticipation of the growing student population
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
School districts could qualify for emergency levies
Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning. The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a special meeting at...
Helen Zimmerman, 97
Helen Zimmerman, 97, a longtime resident of Coeur d’Alene, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022. She and her twin sister, Gertie, were born to William A. and Lecta A. (Thompson) Clark on the old Clark homestead in Latah, Wash. on March 2, 1925. She often joked that their brother...
Idaho's Population is not Just Growing... it's Changing
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data....
