2022 GMC Canyon Sport Bar And Lighting Package No Longer Available
The 2022 GMC Canyon is the final model year for the current second-gen pickup, dropping in just before the next generation arrives for the 2023 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 GMC Canyon is no longer available to order with the optional Sport Bar and Lighting Package.
ACS Composite Launches C8 Corvette Engine Appearance Pack
Quebec-based company ACS Composite has countless aftermarket parts for General Motors vehicles on offer. The company, which is an OEM composite parts supplier that has previously worked with GM directly, recently debuted a new engine appearance package for the C8 Corvette Stingray, giving owners of the mid-engine sports car an alternative to the available OEM appearance packages.
2023 Buick Envision Configurator Live
The online configurator for the 2023 Buick Envision went live on the premium crossover brand’s website this week. This web tool allows prospective Envision buyers to select their preferred exterior and interior colors and view various options and equipment packages on the crossover. At the end, they can receive a complete pricing breakdown and summary of their build, which they can download to bring to their dealership or send online.
Here’s When 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Production Will Start
GM unveiled the 2023 Chevy Colorado late this past July, introducing an all-new third generation complete with new exterior styling, a totally overhauled interior space, and a new powertrain to boot. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 is set to begin. According to...
Chevy Suburban Lease Available Nationwide In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Suburban lease is available nationwide for $719 per month for 39 months on the 2022 Chevy Suburban 4WD LT for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. No other incentives are available this month. Chevy Suburban Incentives. Chevy Suburban lease offers in...
GM Reducing 2023 Corvette Z06 Ownership Requirement From 12 To 6 Months
Performance fans are eager to get their hands on the new 2023 Corvette Z06, which may prompt some new owners to quickly resell the sports car for hugely inflated prices, a practice commonly known as “flipping.” To discourage flipping the new C8 Corvette Z06 for profit, GM has implemented an ownership period requirement for the transfer of some warranties. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that this ownership requirement has been reduced from 12 months to 6 months.
Watch Electric Vs Diesel Tug Of War: Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500
The electric pickups are barely starting to show up on the market, but they already surprised many by how capable they are. Here we can see a Ford F-150 Lightning, which after a trip to Alaska, has been tested by The Fast Lane Truck against conventional pickups in tug of war.
2024 Chevy Equinox EV To Start At About $37,250 In Canada
The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will start at just under C$38,000 including destination and freight when it reaches Canada in limited quantities next fall. Chevrolet Canada confirmed this week the 2024 Chevy Equinox will carry a base price of C$35,000, plus an additional $2,500 to cover the destination freight charge, A/C tax and other premiums, bringing the pre-tax price tag to $37,500. This applies to the entry-level 1LT trim only, which receives some additional equipment for the Canadian market including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an eight-way power driver’s seat. Heated seats are often equipped as standard on Canadian market vehicles due to the colder climate.
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Adaptive Cruise Control Under Constraint
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban arrive as the third model year for the fifth-generation nameplate and twelfth-generation nameplate, respectively, introducing a number of important changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model-year vehicles. Critically, GM Authority has learned that the adaptive cruise control feature for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban is currently under constraint.
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Units Built Without Hood Insulation
GM has decided it will ship certain 2023 Chevy Silverado HD units to dealerships without hood insulation due to an ongoing shortage of insulation material or another related component. GM began producing certain examples of the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD without hood insulation on June 1st, 2022. This feature is...
2023 Chevy Trailblazer Gets Simplified List Of Interior Colors
The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer introduces the third model year for the latest third-generation crossover, debuting a handful of changes and updates compared to the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer. Notably, these updates include a simplified list of interior colors. GM Authority has noticed that each 2023 Chevy Trailblazer trim level is now...
2023 GMC Acadia Ventilated Seat Blower Motors No Longer Under Constraint
The ventilated seat blower motor shortage for the 2023 GMC Acadia crossover has been resolved, GM Authority learned this week. GM was forced to remove ventilated seats from certain 2023 GMC Acadia units due to supplier restrictions, with certain units rolling off the assembly line lacking seat cushion blower motors from the start of regular production on June 10th, 2022. The automaker resolved the shortage as of September 4the production date, although it’s unclear when the automaker will begin retrofitting 2023MY Acadias that were affected by this change. Meanwhile, affected units will be identified by the RPO code 04O on their window sticker and buyers will receive a $25 credit.
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Tahoe Towing Capacities
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe arrives as the third model year for the current fifth-generation full-size SUV, introducing several important updates and changes compared to the previous 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority is breaking down the 2023 Chevy Tahoe towing capacities. From the off, we should briefly cover the different...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s The Top Speed Of The 2023 Corvette Z06
While the 2023 Corvette Z06 produces quite a bit more power than the C8 Corvette Stingray thanks to its new flat plane crank DOHC V8 engine, it isn’t much faster than the entry-level Vette on which it’s based from a top speed standpoint. According to a recent report...
2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Dusk And Midnight Packages No Longer Available
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the eighth and final model year for the second-generation pickup, introducing only a few small updates and changes compared to the 2021 model-year vehicle. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Dusk and Midnight Packages for the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 are no longer available to order.
2023 GMC Acadia Gets New Sterling Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 GMC Acadia adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Volcanic Red Tintcoat, Ultra Blue Metallic, and Sterling Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Sterling hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Metallic is one of eight exterior colors offered on...
2023 Cadillac CT4, CT4-V Units Were Built Without Ventilated Seat Blower Motors
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 hits the scene as the fourth model year for the luxury four-door, debuting a handful of updates and changes compared to the 2022 Cadillac CT4. Now, GM Authority has learned that units of the 2023 Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT4-V have been built without ventilated seat blower motors.
Chevrolet Brazil Sales Jump 241 Percent In August 2022
Chevrolet Brazil sales increased 241 percent to 30,558 units in August 2022. The figures rank GM as the third-largest car manufacturer in the country, while Chevrolet finished as third best-selling automobile brand, behind Fiat and Volkswagen. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales decreased 100 percent...
GM Infotainment Systems Rank Well In J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Multimedia Quality And Satisfaction Study
With technology now at the forefront of most people’s lives, it’s no surprise that the infotainment screen has become one of the most important components in a new vehicle. GM appears to have taken note of this fact, as its infotainment systems performed well in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Multimedia Quality And Satisfaction Study, which ranks vehicles based on customer feedback for their in-vehicle display screens and software.
