The ventilated seat blower motor shortage for the 2023 GMC Acadia crossover has been resolved, GM Authority learned this week. GM was forced to remove ventilated seats from certain 2023 GMC Acadia units due to supplier restrictions, with certain units rolling off the assembly line lacking seat cushion blower motors from the start of regular production on June 10th, 2022. The automaker resolved the shortage as of September 4the production date, although it’s unclear when the automaker will begin retrofitting 2023MY Acadias that were affected by this change. Meanwhile, affected units will be identified by the RPO code 04O on their window sticker and buyers will receive a $25 credit.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO