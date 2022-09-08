Pullman Regional Hospital to host campaign kick-off event

The community will have the chance to learn more about Pullman Regional Hospital’s expansion and remodeling project next week.

PRH will host a Citizens for Pullman Regional Hospital Campaign Kick-off event from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunnyside Park Pavilion. PRH has been working on revamping its patient care services through an expansion and remodeling project. The project will add and renovate about 80,000 square feet of the hospital and is estimated to cost $45 million, according to past Daily News reporting.

The public event will give visitors the opportunity to meet physicians and learn about improvements being made at the facility. Physicians and community leaders including Edwin Tingstad, an orthopedic surgeon; Stephanie Fosback, a primary care physician; and Mike Heston, fire chief at the Pullman Fire Department, will present at the event.