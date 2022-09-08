ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Pullman Regional Hospital to host campaign kick-off event

Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

The community will have the chance to learn more about Pullman Regional Hospital’s expansion and remodeling project next week.

PRH will host a Citizens for Pullman Regional Hospital Campaign Kick-off event from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunnyside Park Pavilion. PRH has been working on revamping its patient care services through an expansion and remodeling project. The project will add and renovate about 80,000 square feet of the hospital and is estimated to cost $45 million, according to past Daily News reporting.

The public event will give visitors the opportunity to meet physicians and learn about improvements being made at the facility. Physicians and community leaders including Edwin Tingstad, an orthopedic surgeon; Stephanie Fosback, a primary care physician; and Mike Heston, fire chief at the Pullman Fire Department, will present at the event.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kick Off#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Prh#Daily News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
106
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy