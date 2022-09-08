Read full article on original website
Huckleberries
Abbey Alexander won’t soon forget her outdoor wedding. First and foremost, on Sept. 3, she married her True Love, Tennessean Daniel Osborne, in the flower-laden yard of her parents, Mitch and Keri Alexander of Big Creek (Shoshone County). But she, her new hubby, the wedding party, and guests endured a 15-minute temper tantrum by Mother Nature first.
Forces of nature
From chip shots and trail walks to shooting targets and shooting the breeze, the 2022 Idaho Governor's Cup was warmly welcomed back to North Idaho following a pandemic hiatus. Over three days, from Thursday to Saturday, 650 participants enjoyed shotgun sports at the Coeur d'Alene Skeet and Trap Club, fly fishing on the Coeur d’Alene, Clark Fork and St. Joe rivers, hikes on Tubbs Hill, cooking demonstrations, dining on cruise boats, and, of course, Governor's Cup golf tournaments, all to support Idaho students in their pursuit of higher education.
Cleo Louise Odoms, 95
Cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Cleo Louise Odoms passed away Aug. 24, 2022, in Post Falls, Idaho, at 95 years of age. Cleo was born Oct. 2, 1926 in Downey, Idaho, to Harold M and Louise Newbold. She was the oldest daughter of nine children. At a young age,...
Archalus James Maker, 91
Archalus (Art) James Maker, 91, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho passed peacefully at home on Aug. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife of 67 Years, Dorothy Maker, son, Mike Maker, and daughter-in-law Jackie Maker. Art grew up the youngest of seven siblings in Weaverville, Calif. Art was a registered member...
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes
Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
Daniel Burton Morrill, 73
Daniel "Don Juan" Morrill passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, July 9, in Post Falls, Idaho. He was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Dec. 29, 1948, to Ronald and Donna Morrill. Being in a military family he traveled to many places and one of his favorites was Okinawa. He continued a military life serving two active duty tours in Vietnam with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Chef Challenge coming Oct. 13 to Hagadone Event Center
Check inventory in the pantry, fluff up that chef's hat and prepare your best apron — CDAIDE's Chef Challenge is Oct. 13. Taking place at the Hagadone Event Center, CDAIDE's second Chef Challenge will feature six top regional chefs as they compete in a series of kitchen challenges and a judged cooking competition.
Paul Robert Grady, DDS, 49
Paul Robert Grady, DDS, 49, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, entered into God's peaceful kingdom Aug. 30, 2022, due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Paul was born on October 23, 1972 to John and Kathryn (nee Curtin) Grady at Irwin Army Hospital in Fort Riley, Kan. He spent his childhood years growing up in Aurora, Ohio, making lifelong friends through St. Rita School, and his involvement in sports, church, scouts, and the local 4-H club. Paul graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in 1991 and lived out the motto as he was truly "a man for others" throughout his life. He pursued both his undergraduate (1995) and dental school (1999) degrees at The Ohio State University. He was a true Buckeye! After graduation from dental school, he interned at a general practice residency at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He then went on to pursue a periodontal residency program at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland where he graduated in 2004. Here began his love affair with the Pacific Northwest and he eventually settled in Couer d'Alene, Idaho. He loved his time practicing general dentistry at the Benewah Indian Health Clinic in the Panhandle of Idaho on the Couer d'Alene Indian Reservation as well as practicing periodontics from 2004-2008 at Willamette Dental in Couer d'Alene. Paul was a hard worker especially in his dental pursuits as he received the prestigious distinction of becoming a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology in 2005. Paul was passionate about the great outdoors, the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes, all things related to dentistry, his deep friendships, especially those forged during dental school and while living in the Pacific Northwest, and his large, loving extended family. He had a gift of being the life of the party, but also the person that would sit humbly with a loved one and share a pint of beer or a cup of joe for hours just listening and being present. He had a sense of adventure throughout the course of his life that included a hiking trip to Glacier National Park, a volunteer trip for two weeks while in dental school for the U.S. Public Health Service performing dentistry on Alaska Natives in Dillingham, and most recently a pilgrimage to Medjugorje, Bosnia with his mother and aunt. Paul was a man of deep faith in the Lord and his recent trip to Medjugorje profoundly touched his life. He will be most remembered for his gentle soul, contagious laugh, easy conversations and loving bear hugs.
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
Empowering Parents grant program goes live
A new statewide program to support the educational needs of K-12 students launched Thursday. Gov. Brad Little spoke to students at Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy in the morning to share the news of the $50 million Empowering Parents initiative just before it went live. "It’s a program for literally all...
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
Area fires continue slow growth
BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
Find eclectic art Sunday during Artists in the Garden
Create — Community Resource Emphasis on Arts Through Education — is inviting guests to enjoy Artists in the Garden from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event will include 3D-printed dragons by Kelcy Knapp, pottery by Julie Jene’, fiber arts by Judy Graham, Kimikoni Japanese fabric art by Jenni Barry, hand-turned wooden bowls by Mike Graham, fine arts and cards by Marlene Laurich and Jan Gleason, jewelry by Heidi Larson, children’s books and art by Nancy Eldridge, soaps by Josie Donohue, microgreens by Sam Larson, cards by Chris Bishop, quality unfinished wood items from the estate of Cheri Anderson and more.
Statue to honor retired firefighters
COEUR d'ALENE — Dan and Kathryn Pinkerton of the Idaho Character Foundation will present the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department with a bronze statue at 10 a.m. Sunday in front of the fire department headquarters, 300 E. Foster Ave. The “Fallen Firefighter Memorial Statue” was created by Bronze-Depot out...
James Ronnie Keizer, 83
James (Jim) was born in Winona, Minn., on Nov. 9, 1938. His family moved to Long Beach, Calif., where his father joined the service working as a mechanic in the Naval Shipyards. They were transferred to Honolulu and Jim has memories as a two-year old, of watching Japanese planes, and being hidden under the kitchen sink during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He then remembers his voyage back to the mainland on a freighter and being tossed about the cabin through a fierce storm.
PREP ROUNDUP: Lake City battles past Lakeland
COEUR d’ALENE — Ella Hosfeld had 16 assists, 11 digs and six kills as the Lake City Timberwolves bounced back from a first-set loss to beat the Lakeland Hawks 24-26, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 in Inland Empire League volleyball Friday night. Payton Peugh added 11 kills and six digs...
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Meat...
9/11 flag wave planned
The Coeur d’Alene Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 889 invites the community to a flag wave commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 11, at the corner of Appleway Avenue and Fourth Street in Coeur d’Alene. All...
LIBRARY: Some working to take away others’ rights
How frustrating to read that our library lost a great employee, Delaney Daly, no thanks to relentless ‘parental pressure’ (that is naming it kindly). Too bad the board did not respond to the article making one wonder if they offered any support. During the last three years of...
Northwest Notes Sept. 10, 2022
SPOKANE — Gonzaga men’s basketball hosts Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior to the event. The annual event includes player and coaching staff introductions, along with contests on the court. The Blue-White scrimmage will conclude the action.
