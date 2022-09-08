Read full article on original website
Frye Is Launching a Denim-Focused Apparel Collection
Frye will soon offer bootcuts as well as boots. The 159-year-old footwear brand, which is famous for its enduring boot styles and has been majority-owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) conglomerate since 2017, is launching a men’s and women’s denim-centric apparel line starting in spring 2023. The new collection will be produced under a newly inked licensing deal between ABG and NYC Alliance, a vertically integrated, multichannel apparel company that already holds the exclusive apparel license in the U.S. and Canada for ABG’s Juicy Couture brand. The deal will also allow NYC Alliance to design, produce and distribute men’s and women’s sportswear for...
Hypebae
Hello Kitty Joins the adidas Family With Three-Part Drop
Following a Nike Presto and apparel collection released back in May, everyone’s favorite Sanrio character broadens her sneaker portfolio with three adidas silhouettes. Comprised of a Superstar, Forum Low and Astir, the Hello Kitty x adidas capsule employs the character’s signature bow detail alongside a black, pink, red and white color story. As expected, each pair comes in collectible packaging with a hangtag featuring Hello Kitty in an adidas tracksuit.
PopSugar
Zara Debuts a First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration With Designer Narciso Rodriguez
Leave it to Zara to debut the most elegant fashion collection for fall — and in partnership with one of today's most beloved designers, no less. The internet's favorite label has teamed up with American designer Narciso Rodriguez for a first-of-its-kind collection that celebrates minimalistic elegance in all of its muted and timeless glory. Rodriguez boasts one of the most sophisticated design portfolios among modern artists today — and in partnership with Zara, has opened his archive for an exclusive collaboration that highlights (and even breathes new life into) some of his most famed pieces. From bustiers and polished jumpsuits to wool coats, leather heels, swanky slip dresses, and even a pleated trouser pant or two, the Zara x Narciso Rodriguez collection features an expansive product lineup with timeless pieces that are already getting us excited to get dressed up this fall (after all, the season of holiday parties is right around the corner!).
hypebeast.com
NIGO Releases Second Drop of HUMAN MADE "STORM COWBOY DENIM" Collection
Following the first drop of NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE “STORM COWBOY DENIM”, the Japanese designer has released yet another iteration of vintage-inspired pieces. The second drop features a selection of Type 1954 products, arriving in three new items, the Storm Cowboy Denim Jacket Type 1939 and two pairs of the Storm Cowboy Denim Pants Type 1939. The denim jacket is designed to be a relaxed, box-cut fit and features two front chest pockets, detailed with a button in the signature heart-shaped branding for HUMAN MADE. The back of the jacket sees the words “HUMAN MADE DRY ALLS” stitched as a graphic in red. As for the denim pants, this release debuts two silhouettes including the slim-cut and the straight-leg. All three items are dressed in light-wash selvedge denim that mimics the vintage, worn aesthetic.
Cariuma Just Gave Its Internet-Famous Sneakers a Bold Makeover for Fall
Get ready to tap into your wild side There's no denying that we're suckers for classic white sneakers. The versatile style can be worn year-round (which we love), not to mention it pairs well with everything you have in your closet (which we also love). That said, we're not opposed to stepping outside of the box when it comes to cool kicks — and Cariuma just unveiled some of the coolest that might even convince pattern haters to take them out for a test drive. The Hollywood-favorite sneaker...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
Hypebae
Feng Chen Wang Unveils Her FW22 Collection
Chinese-born designer Feng Chen Wang navigates perfectionism and acceptance in uncertainty with her latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Finding solace in the never-ending act of improvement, Wang imbues each garment with a sense of fluidity. “This season, I love the idea of embracing and finding beauty in our inter-connectedness, in nature,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos
With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
The "Jellyfish" Haircut Is the Latest Trend Making Waves on TikTok
The "jellyfish" haircut is gaining traction on TikTok. This twist on the mullet features two sections of different lengths of hair: short and blunt in the front and longer in the back. The intentionally disconnected layers resemble the outline of a jellyfish. This year's haircut trends are becoming more daring...
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
Beyonce ‘Loses Herself In Love’ and Drips In Jewels for a New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Featuring Metallic Costuming and Sculpture-Like Platforms
Beyonce gets glam in a new campaign with Tiffany & Co. entitled “Lose Yourself In Love.” The iconic luxury jewelry brand released three short videos, along with images, to their Instagram today of the “Break My Soul” songstress showing off her modeling skills decked out in the collaborative jewelry collection. This is the second time “Queen B” has worked with the LVMH owned accessories company, appearing in a film entitled “About Love” with her husband and rapper Jay-Z last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) Set to “Summer Renaissance,” an upbeat track from her...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
Hypebae
Bottega Veneta Creates Luxe Tote Bags for NYC Bookstore, The Strand
Bottega Veneta‘s Matthieu Blazy has partnered with the iconic New York bookstore The Strand to create limited-edition tote bags. Comprised of three bags and a selection of books curated by Blazy himself, the collaboration is a celebration of the creative director’s love for the store. Its signature tote has been elevated with Bottega’s Intrecciato weave, crafted in leather with The Strand’s red logo stamped at the front. Accompanying the bags, the curated book selection — spanning art, photography, fashion and architecture — will be on display at The Strand in the East Village and the fashion house’s SoHo location. The duo has also commissioned cartoons with The New Yorker to celebrate the occasion.
Julia Fox's Nylon Dress Has an Extreme Open-Front Cutout
Julia Fox has descended upon the streets of New York ahead of Fashion Week to continue showing off her sultry, eccentric style consisting of a range of all-black, skin-baring looks this past summer. Fox's latest choice is a stretch-nylon midi dress with an open caged corset built in, created by designer Luis De Javier, who has also dreamed up avant-garde pieces for stars such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. The look in question is affixed to one long, grommet-adorned strap that wraps around the neck like a halter and extends toward the floor.
Hypebae
Acne Studios' Distortion Bag Campaign Is a Masterclass in Manipulation
Acne Studios’ new Distortion Bag has been given a psychedelic makeover thanks to Tokyo-born, Milan-based art photographer Keisuke Otobe. The new campaign sees Otobe utilize his signature techniques of physical manipulation, flatbed scanning and image scratching in order to emphasize the bag’s distorted silhouette. Furthering Otobe’s partnership with Acne Studios, the photographer is also set to appear in the forthcoming issue of Acne Paper, due for release in November.
Hypebae
New Balance Brings an Autumnal Shade of Pink to the 550
Arguably the sneaker brand of the moment, New Balance continues to supply fans with a 550 for every ‘fit. The latest take on the classic model swaps the traditional leather construction for suede, but maintains the signature leather overlays near the ankle. A notable departure from the Barbiecore shades...
Hypebae
Aleali May Partners With Fly Geenius for Vanson Leathers Collection
Davon Bean, founder of the Fly Geenius brand and creative director of Vanson Leathers, partners with Aleali May for a capsule dedicated to Black biker culture. Aleali detailed how motorcycle clubs influenced her upbringing in an Instagram post. I grew up around bikes all my life with my Dad (aka...
In Style
As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands
I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
