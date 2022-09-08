Leave it to Zara to debut the most elegant fashion collection for fall — and in partnership with one of today's most beloved designers, no less. The internet's favorite label has teamed up with American designer Narciso Rodriguez for a first-of-its-kind collection that celebrates minimalistic elegance in all of its muted and timeless glory. Rodriguez boasts one of the most sophisticated design portfolios among modern artists today — and in partnership with Zara, has opened his archive for an exclusive collaboration that highlights (and even breathes new life into) some of his most famed pieces. From bustiers and polished jumpsuits to wool coats, leather heels, swanky slip dresses, and even a pleated trouser pant or two, the Zara x Narciso Rodriguez collection features an expansive product lineup with timeless pieces that are already getting us excited to get dressed up this fall (after all, the season of holiday parties is right around the corner!).

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO