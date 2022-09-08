ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP FOOTBALL: Lakeland gets into its bag, beats West Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY — The play was there, so first-year coach Mike Schroeder called it. Leading 13-0 in the fourth quarter, Lakeland put the game away on a double pass as quarterback Caysen Loutzenhiser threw to Caden Smith, who then found Zachary Kuenkler on a 40-yard score as the Hawks beat the West Valley Eagles 23-0 on Thursday night.
PREP ROUNDUP: Max Cervi-Skinner, Peters win at Timberlake Invitational

ATHOL — Coeur d’Alene High sophomore Max Cervi-Skinner won the boys race in 16 minutes, 3.8 seconds to help lead the Vikings to a runner-up finish in the Timberlake Invitational at Farragut State Park on Saturday. Junior Jacob King was third (16:15.6) for Coeur d’Alene, which was second...
PREP FOOTBALL: Lake City can't stop Emmett

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Lake City led by two touchdowns in the first half, but the Emmett Huskies went on to score on six straight possessions to overhaul the Timberwolves 55-27 on Friday afternoon in a meet-you-halfway game at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Lake City (1-2) scored on three...
PREP FOOTBALL: Bust-out night for Trojans

POST FALLS — The Post Falls Trojans were fortunate on Friday night. Very fortunate for the two turnovers they received that flipped the momentum of a close game in the first half. And again for the healthy feet of senior running back Jake Bustamante, who had another performance for...
