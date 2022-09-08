Read full article on original website
PREP FOOTBALL: Lakeland gets into its bag, beats West Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY — The play was there, so first-year coach Mike Schroeder called it. Leading 13-0 in the fourth quarter, Lakeland put the game away on a double pass as quarterback Caysen Loutzenhiser threw to Caden Smith, who then found Zachary Kuenkler on a 40-yard score as the Hawks beat the West Valley Eagles 23-0 on Thursday night.
PREP ROUNDUP: Max Cervi-Skinner, Peters win at Timberlake Invitational
ATHOL — Coeur d’Alene High sophomore Max Cervi-Skinner won the boys race in 16 minutes, 3.8 seconds to help lead the Vikings to a runner-up finish in the Timberlake Invitational at Farragut State Park on Saturday. Junior Jacob King was third (16:15.6) for Coeur d’Alene, which was second...
THE FRONT ROW with JASON ELLIOTT: Good start, but the work still to go
At the start of the fall sports season, every coach has a renewed optimism about their respective team. Not that those same feelings have gone away, they just might be a little more clear than those dog days of August. JUST A few weeks ago, there were some unknowns around...
PREP FOOTBALL: Lake City can't stop Emmett
BAKER CITY, Ore. — Lake City led by two touchdowns in the first half, but the Emmett Huskies went on to score on six straight possessions to overhaul the Timberwolves 55-27 on Friday afternoon in a meet-you-halfway game at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Lake City (1-2) scored on three...
PREP FOOTBALL: Bust-out night for Trojans
POST FALLS — The Post Falls Trojans were fortunate on Friday night. Very fortunate for the two turnovers they received that flipped the momentum of a close game in the first half. And again for the healthy feet of senior running back Jake Bustamante, who had another performance for...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 12, 2022: TJ, Laurel Highlands vie for top spot
We inch our way toward the middle of September with a busy night of WPIAL girls soccer section action. One of the marque matchups Monday features a pair of undefeated teams fighting for first place in Section 2-3A as Thomas Jefferson hosts Laurel Highlands. The Mustangs are a perfect 3-0...
