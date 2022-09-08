ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Nova

Friday state high school football scoreboard

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 8, The Covenant School 6. Fishburne Military 22, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 20. Fredericksburg Christian 48, Norfolk Christian School 0. Paul VI Catholic High School 42, St. John Paul the Great 7. Petersburg 50, Armstrong 12. Portsmouth Christian 24, Isle of Wight Academy 6. Potomac School 32, Norfolk...
O'Connell field hockey team will play each Arlington rival

The Bishop O’Connell Knights are doing something historic in girls varsity field hockey this season. The private-school team has matches scheduled against all three of its Arlington public-school rivals – the Washington-Liberty Generals at home at 4 p.m. Sept. 12, the defending Class 6 state champion Yorktown Patriots at home at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19, and the Wakefield Warriors on the road Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Wakefield match was a late addition when the Warriors had an opening on their schedule.
Some interesting weekend football matchups on tap

There are some interesting public- and private-school non-conference matchups this weekend in high-school football action involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas. * One private-school game on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon has the Bishop O’Connell Knights of Arlington hosting Mount Zion Prep Academy of Lanham, Md., in...
