The Bishop O’Connell Knights are doing something historic in girls varsity field hockey this season. The private-school team has matches scheduled against all three of its Arlington public-school rivals – the Washington-Liberty Generals at home at 4 p.m. Sept. 12, the defending Class 6 state champion Yorktown Patriots at home at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19, and the Wakefield Warriors on the road Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Wakefield match was a late addition when the Warriors had an opening on their schedule.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO