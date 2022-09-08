Read full article on original website
Chef Challenge coming Oct. 13 to Hagadone Event Center
Check inventory in the pantry, fluff up that chef's hat and prepare your best apron — CDAIDE's Chef Challenge is Oct. 13. Taking place at the Hagadone Event Center, CDAIDE's second Chef Challenge will feature six top regional chefs as they compete in a series of kitchen challenges and a judged cooking competition.
Cd'A CHAMBER: How is a chamber relevant today?
The idea of a chamber of commerce can be traced back to the 1500s in France, when chamber members collaborated to meet the needs of a collective group. While that initial objective remains, the chamber’s history has grown into serving unique business communities across the globe. For 110 years,...
Archalus James Maker, 91
Archalus (Art) James Maker, 91, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho passed peacefully at home on Aug. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife of 67 Years, Dorothy Maker, son, Mike Maker, and daughter-in-law Jackie Maker. Art grew up the youngest of seven siblings in Weaverville, Calif. Art was a registered member...
Huckleberries
Abbey Alexander won’t soon forget her outdoor wedding. First and foremost, on Sept. 3, she married her True Love, Tennessean Daniel Osborne, in the flower-laden yard of her parents, Mitch and Keri Alexander of Big Creek (Shoshone County). But she, her new hubby, the wedding party, and guests endured a 15-minute temper tantrum by Mother Nature first.
Cd'A Rotary to host free breakfast for veterans
The Coeur d’Alene Rotary Club is hosting a free breakfast for veterans who live in North Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Lake City Church, 6000 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d’Alene. The event, co-hosted by the Coeur d’Alene Rotary Veterans Committee, is an...
Daniel Burton Morrill, 73
Daniel "Don Juan" Morrill passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, July 9, in Post Falls, Idaho. He was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Dec. 29, 1948, to Ronald and Donna Morrill. Being in a military family he traveled to many places and one of his favorites was Okinawa. He continued a military life serving two active duty tours in Vietnam with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Statue to honor retired firefighters
COEUR d'ALENE — Dan and Kathryn Pinkerton of the Idaho Character Foundation will present the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department with a bronze statue at 10 a.m. Sunday in front of the fire department headquarters, 300 E. Foster Ave. The “Fallen Firefighter Memorial Statue” was created by Bronze-Depot out...
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Meat...
James Ronnie Keizer, 83
James (Jim) was born in Winona, Minn., on Nov. 9, 1938. His family moved to Long Beach, Calif., where his father joined the service working as a mechanic in the Naval Shipyards. They were transferred to Honolulu and Jim has memories as a two-year old, of watching Japanese planes, and being hidden under the kitchen sink during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He then remembers his voyage back to the mainland on a freighter and being tossed about the cabin through a fierce storm.
9/11 flag wave planned
The Coeur d’Alene Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 889 invites the community to a flag wave commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 11, at the corner of Appleway Avenue and Fourth Street in Coeur d’Alene. All...
Forces of nature
From chip shots and trail walks to shooting targets and shooting the breeze, the 2022 Idaho Governor's Cup was warmly welcomed back to North Idaho following a pandemic hiatus. Over three days, from Thursday to Saturday, 650 participants enjoyed shotgun sports at the Coeur d'Alene Skeet and Trap Club, fly fishing on the Coeur d’Alene, Clark Fork and St. Joe rivers, hikes on Tubbs Hill, cooking demonstrations, dining on cruise boats, and, of course, Governor's Cup golf tournaments, all to support Idaho students in their pursuit of higher education.
LIBRARY: Some working to take away others’ rights
How frustrating to read that our library lost a great employee, Delaney Daly, no thanks to relentless ‘parental pressure’ (that is naming it kindly). Too bad the board did not respond to the article making one wonder if they offered any support. During the last three years of...
Helen Zimmerman, 97
Helen Zimmerman, 97, a longtime resident of Coeur d’Alene, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022. She and her twin sister, Gertie, were born to William A. and Lecta A. (Thompson) Clark on the old Clark homestead in Latah, Wash. on March 2, 1925. She often joked that their brother...
WALLET: Who sleeps better at night?
To the person who “found/stole” my wallet from Fred Meyer’s self-checkout on Sept. 6:. • The credit and debit cards were shut down very quickly — doubt they did you any good. • The insurance ID cards and other membership cards won’t be of much value...
James “JW” Walter Peck, 78
JW went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior on Sept. 2, 2022. We will all miss his beautiful, contagious smile. He is lovingly survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Sharon Peck; sister, Darlene Fox; his children: Shirley Carter, Sheri Andrews, Greg Peck; his children by marriage to Sharon: Mark Jerome, Darren Jerome, Sheree Jerome, Steven Jerome; 11 grandsons, nine granddaughters, 14 great-grandsons, 15 great-granddaughters, with another on the way; four nieces, two nephews, and numerous grand nieces and nephews; and former wives, Carole Griffin and Lumarie Lovey.
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith, 97
Gratia Frances Hannan Griffith passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2022, at the Bridge at Post Falls, Idaho. Gratia was born on Nov. 9, 1924, in Pierre, S.D. to William and Dorliska (Crandall) Hannan. Gratia grew up in South Dakota, graduating from Pierre High School in 1941. From there she...
Putting on the finishing touches
Watch for a November opening for new buildings called the Appleway Quarter at 271 and 291 E. Appleway, between Baskin-Robbins and Verizon. The 271 building will contain The Wellness Bar and has a 1,200-square-foot commercial space available. The 291 building will have Hometown Chiropractic and Chip Cookies. A 32,000-square-foot mixed...
Paul Robert Grady, DDS, 49
Paul Robert Grady, DDS, 49, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, entered into God's peaceful kingdom Aug. 30, 2022, due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Paul was born on October 23, 1972 to John and Kathryn (nee Curtin) Grady at Irwin Army Hospital in Fort Riley, Kan. He spent his childhood years growing up in Aurora, Ohio, making lifelong friends through St. Rita School, and his involvement in sports, church, scouts, and the local 4-H club. Paul graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in 1991 and lived out the motto as he was truly "a man for others" throughout his life. He pursued both his undergraduate (1995) and dental school (1999) degrees at The Ohio State University. He was a true Buckeye! After graduation from dental school, he interned at a general practice residency at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He then went on to pursue a periodontal residency program at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland where he graduated in 2004. Here began his love affair with the Pacific Northwest and he eventually settled in Couer d'Alene, Idaho. He loved his time practicing general dentistry at the Benewah Indian Health Clinic in the Panhandle of Idaho on the Couer d'Alene Indian Reservation as well as practicing periodontics from 2004-2008 at Willamette Dental in Couer d'Alene. Paul was a hard worker especially in his dental pursuits as he received the prestigious distinction of becoming a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology in 2005. Paul was passionate about the great outdoors, the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes, all things related to dentistry, his deep friendships, especially those forged during dental school and while living in the Pacific Northwest, and his large, loving extended family. He had a gift of being the life of the party, but also the person that would sit humbly with a loved one and share a pint of beer or a cup of joe for hours just listening and being present. He had a sense of adventure throughout the course of his life that included a hiking trip to Glacier National Park, a volunteer trip for two weeks while in dental school for the U.S. Public Health Service performing dentistry on Alaska Natives in Dillingham, and most recently a pilgrimage to Medjugorje, Bosnia with his mother and aunt. Paul was a man of deep faith in the Lord and his recent trip to Medjugorje profoundly touched his life. He will be most remembered for his gentle soul, contagious laugh, easy conversations and loving bear hugs.
No horsing around: Athol woman favorite to win state horseshoe pitching title
COEUR d’ALENE - Laurie Dale of Athol is the favorite to win the women's division of the Idaho horseshoe singles championship that begins today at Winton Park in Coeur d'Alene. Dale comes in tossing ringers at a rate of just over 54%. “I just like being able to put...
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes
Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
