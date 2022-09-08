Last week, Penn State football survived a battle of attrition with Big Ten foe Purdue when it opened up its season with a 35-31 road victory. The Nittany Lions’ week two opponent, the Ohio Bobcats, are coming off a 3-9 season where they finished third in the MAC East. A week after the hotly anticipated debut of five-star freshman quarterback Drew Allar and a plethora of other young players, the Penn State faithful will likely get to see more action from the lot.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO