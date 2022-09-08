Read full article on original website
WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
WCPO
Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot is from Kentucky, completes inaugural flight
(LEX 18) — A woman from Kentucky made history this month after becoming the first woman to pilot an F-35 fighter jet for the Air National Guard. 1st Lt. Kelsey Flannery is a 30-year-old former boxing instructor from Kentucky. According to the Air National Guard, Flannery has been training for three years to pilot the F-35A Lightning II.
