The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Good tunes from Miko Marks chase the rain away
Miko Marks made short work of any drizzle that dared linger in downtown Bristol Saturday with her electric smile and soaring vocals that likely raised the roof on the Piedmont stage. In her first - but likely not last - visit to Bristol's Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Marks and her...
Dallas Moore rocks the Piedmont Stage during second day of Rhythm & Roots
When Saturday morning dawned, banks of clouds filled with rain made their presence known throughout downtown Bristol. None of which deterred those who attended Saturday’s Rhythm & Roots festival. Indeed, day two of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion proved quite soggy. Particularly during its opening early afternoon...
Thousands fill State Street for the opening night of Rhythm & Roots
A throng measured in the thousands walked the line in downtown Bristol Friday, making their way to and from 17 stages to see and hear favorites old and new during opening night of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. While the night belonged to headliners like The War and...
Rhythm & Roots begins tonight with Tanya Tucker as the headline act
It's opening night for the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, featuring over 50 performances on 17 stages and little likelihood of rain – something that can’t be said for the rest of the weekend. Gates open at 3 p.m., for the downtown music festival, with most stages...
First responders pay tribute to fallen colleagues with eighth annual stair climb at BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. — First responders, family members and regular citizens came together under a weeping sky Saturday morning at the Bristol Motor Speedway to honor the 343 firefighters killed in the Twin Towers during the eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Firefighters in full turnout gear, some carrying...
Rhythm & Roots ‘go-day’ was a busy one
It’s nearing noon on the Friday of the 21st Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and Leah Ross is bouncing around with more energy than a child on Christmas. Although she slept in a little longer than she wanted, the executive director of advancement at the Birthplace of Country Music isn’t going to let a lack of sleep slow her down on day one of the three-day festival.
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Jessee 2nd in Salem
Abingdon High School’s Makaleigh Jessee continued her stellar cross country season by finishing as runner-up at the Knights Crossings meet at Green Hill Park in Salem, Virginia. Jessee crossed the finish line of the 5K in 18:13.9 in the girls Red Division, a field that featured 299 runners. Zoie...
Watch Now - House explodes on Booher Springs Road; no one injured
A house in the 300 block of Booher Springs Road in Bristol, Virginia was destroyed in an explosion Saturday morning leaving debris scattered in yards and on rooftops throughout the area. Fortunately, the homeowners had left prior to the 9:45 explosion. There were no injuries reported in the incident. “We...
Powell, Lions power past Highland Cavaliers
FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise owned the first quarter on Saturday night. The rest of the evening belonged to Shunderrick Powell and the North Alabama Lions, however. Powell powered his way to 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns as North Alabama notched a...
Washington County Virginia Fair opens next week with new attractions
The Washington County Fair gallops back into Abingdon, Virginia Monday with thrill rides, pageants and traditional fair events such as the antique tractor pull and square dancing. The traditional events are joined by some new attractions this year. A rodeo is coming to the fair and a best beard contest will be held.
Prep Football Roundup: Brayden Emerson (John Battle), Drake Fisher (Sullivan East), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Kevin Looney (Hurley), Luke Bledsoe (Gate City), C.B. Johnson (Northwood), Xander Spears (Thomas Walker) among Friday night stars
John Battle High School’s football team got to celebrate a football victory for the first time in nearly two years. Noah Sills was 11-for-18 for 189 yards and two touchdowns and Brayden Emerson made 21 tackless to lead the Trojans to their first win since the spring of 2021 with a 19-6 non-district road win over Holston on Friday night.
Music will occur but children's day, yoga rained out
The 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will roll on today rain or shine, but morning activities including children's day and yoga at Cumberland Square Park were cancelled. Festival gates are now open with music scheduled to begin between 12-1 p.m. at many stages. Festival officials urge fans to download...
Emory & Henry looking to ‘finish’ games this season
That is the theme for the 2022 version of the Emory & Henry Wasps. It didn’t start well last week in a season-opening 27-20 loss to Concord in which special teams and red zone issues prevented the Wasps from claiming victory. “There were some bright spots. We kept the...
Prep Football: Poku power carries Virginia High past Patrick Henry in 35-8 triumph
EMORY, Va. – There’s nothing like a friendly, yet productive gridiron competition between brothers. While Virginia High wideout Patrick Poku was busy running a first-half fly pattern to paydirt, defensive back Prince Poku supplied some defensive scoring late – scooping up a fumble before racing 37 yards for the final points during the Bearcats convincing 35-8 victory against host Patrick Henry inside Rebel Stadium Friday night.
Late field goal sends The Citadel past ETSU
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Colby Kintner kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift The Citadel to a 20-17 victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bulldogs’ game-winning drive began on their own 3 after Trace Kelley’s 56-yard punt. Logan Billings had...
PREP ROUNDUP: Cobb, Kariuki lift Bearcats past Falcons
Ellie Cobb had 15 kills and Myra Kariuki added 15 digs and nine kills to lead Virginia High to a 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 non-district victory over Abingdon on Thursday night at the Bearcat Den. Aidan James had 15 digs and also got contributions from Charli Carpenter as well. Riley...
Friendly faces: Crawford scores twice as Sulivan East tops West Ridge in clash of second year programs
BLUFF CITY – Jayme Crawford might have mixed emotions about taking on her former coach and teammates Thursday night, but her right foot didn’t. The Sullivan East junior scored two goals to lead the host Patriots soccer team to a 3-0 defeat of Sullivan County rival West Ridge.
Bott brothers thrive in spotlight for Cavaliers
You might have caught a glimpse on your television of Dillon Bott and Dustin Bott making tackles and playing with their usual tenacity last Friday night for the football team at Holston High School, getting favorable reviews from their coach and community. They were among many members of the cast...
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
