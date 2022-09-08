Read full article on original website
Related
Onward State
[Photo Story] State College Community Comes Together During Annual LION Bash
On Thursday evening, State College’s annual LION (Living In One Neighborhood) Bash took place on South Allen Street. The block party allows short-term and long-term residents to see what resources are available in their community, all while having fun, of course. This year’s event featured engagement stations, free flowers,...
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 46, Ohio 10 (Beaver Stadium)
Quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Keyvone Lee started for Penn State but it was their five-star true freshmen backups that were the story Saturday afternoon during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 romp over Ohio in front of 107,306 at Beaver Stadium.
Onward State
Three-Star Defensive Back Zion Tracy Commits To Penn State Football
After a win on the field today at Beaver Stadium, James Franklin’s recruiting has found a win this evening, as well. Three-star defensive back Zion Tracy announced on Saturday evening that he was committed to Penn State, picking the Nittany Lions over Rutgers, Syracuse, and Buffalo. Tracy plays high...
local21news.com
Penn State announces special meeting on alcohol sales at sports events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Penn State’s Board of Trustees published a notice in the Centre Daily Times on Friday informing the public that a special meeting will be held regarding the sale of alcohol at athletic events. According to the notice, the Committee on Legal and Compliance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Four postgame reads from Penn State’s 46-10 win over Ohio | Jones
The Nittany Lions seem to have more sparkly athletes than ever, but can they crack heads at Auburn? The reads concentrate on that, a breakout day for a freshman RB that reminded of the recent past, and the good and bad of the overhauled kicking game. But first, it’s the QB quandary.
Dispatches from the deck: What led to the decision to spend half of every day outside
A Penn State professor has a goal leading up to her 70th birthday: 70 days of spending 50% of each day outdoors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Onward State
Day: September 11, 2022
No. 8 Penn State Field Hockey Continues Win Streak With 4-2 Win Over No. 24 Delaware. Despite a mid-game slow-up, the Nittany Lions proved to be the better side on the road. Penn State Football Ranked No. 22 In AP Top 25 Poll. By Frankie Marzano. 9/11/22 2:00 pm. The...
Where Penn State Ranks in the College Football Polls
The Lions make their debut in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll before a road trip to Auburn.
Onward State
No. 8 Penn State Field Hockey Continues Win Streak With 4-2 Win Over No. 24 Delaware
No. 8 Penn State field hockey (4-1) defeated No. 24 University of Delaware (1-4) 4-2 on Sunday afternoon, as two goals from Mackenzie Allessie pushed the team over the edge. The victory marks the Nittany Lions’ third consecutive win while they continue to fight for a top spot in the national rankings.
Here’s what new foods are on the menu at Beaver Stadium during Penn State games
If tailgating at Penn State Football games isn’t enough to fill you up, plenty of food awaits inside Beaver Stadium, including several new additions. This season, fans can buy BBQ, loaded fries and Buffalo chicken sandwiches starting at the first home game at noon, Sept. 10 against Ohio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where to get your COVID-19 booster shot in State College, plus the latest on eligibility
Here’s what to know about the new COVID-19 boosters and who can receive them. Plus, where to schedule a shot in State College and across central Pennsylvania.
Onward State
Your Official Penn State-Ohio Drinking Game
Do you smell that? It smells like gameday is on the horizon. That’s right, folks. Football is finally back in Happy Valley as Penn State hosts Ohio at noon this Saturday at Beaver Stadium. After a season-opening “character win,” it’s safe to say the fans are ready to welcome the team home.
As talented rookies press for major time at QB and RB, it’s decision time for James Franklin | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – It’s a decades-long tradition for Penn State students from the Beaver Stadium encampment known as Nittanyville to hang bedsheet banners on the South stands railing. They usually tailor them to specific players, not necessarily the best players but especially the ones with a cult following.
Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3
ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind […]
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
State College
Sean Kingston to Perform at Champs Downtown
Singer and rapper Sean Kingston will host a show at Champs Downtown on Friday, the bar announced Wednesday. The show will get started with an appearance from DJ Rictor at 8 p.m. followed by DJ Trizzo at 10 p.m., and will celebrate Penn State football’s home opener against Ohio on Saturday.
Onward State
No. 20 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops No. 11 Stanford In First Ranked Win Of The Season
No.20 Penn State women’s volleyball (7-0) took on No.11 Stanford (3-2) in the first game of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge winning in five sets (25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 15-10). Penn State’s blocking and offense were relentless, and it was enough to get the Nittany Lions their first ranked win of the season and also remain undefeated.
Digital Collegian
Medical marijuana to open in State College
Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month. PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.
Comments / 0