State College, PA

Onward State

[Photo Story] State College Community Comes Together During Annual LION Bash

On Thursday evening, State College’s annual LION (Living In One Neighborhood) Bash took place on South Allen Street. The block party allows short-term and long-term residents to see what resources are available in their community, all while having fun, of course. This year’s event featured engagement stations, free flowers,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Three-Star Defensive Back Zion Tracy Commits To Penn State Football

After a win on the field today at Beaver Stadium, James Franklin’s recruiting has found a win this evening, as well. Three-star defensive back Zion Tracy announced on Saturday evening that he was committed to Penn State, picking the Nittany Lions over Rutgers, Syracuse, and Buffalo. Tracy plays high...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Day: September 11, 2022

No. 8 Penn State Field Hockey Continues Win Streak With 4-2 Win Over No. 24 Delaware. Despite a mid-game slow-up, the Nittany Lions proved to be the better side on the road. Penn State Football Ranked No. 22 In AP Top 25 Poll. By Frankie Marzano. 9/11/22 2:00 pm. The...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Your Official Penn State-Ohio Drinking Game

Do you smell that? It smells like gameday is on the horizon. That’s right, folks. Football is finally back in Happy Valley as Penn State hosts Ohio at noon this Saturday at Beaver Stadium. After a season-opening “character win,” it’s safe to say the fans are ready to welcome the team home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind […]
ALTOONA, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Sean Kingston to Perform at Champs Downtown

Singer and rapper Sean Kingston will host a show at Champs Downtown on Friday, the bar announced Wednesday. The show will get started with an appearance from DJ Rictor at 8 p.m. followed by DJ Trizzo at 10 p.m., and will celebrate Penn State football’s home opener against Ohio on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Medical marijuana to open in State College

Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month. PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

