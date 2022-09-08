Read full article on original website
Boil advisory issued for Plain Dealing
PLAIN DEALING, La (KTAL/KMSS) — A water main break has caused the Town of Plain Dealing to issue a boil advisory for all water customers. Plain Dealing maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main break at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning near 814 E Palmetto Avenue. The Town of Plain Dealing said in a release Friday that a contractor struck an eight-inch water main while they were doing work in the area.
No majority: Perkins says controversial health care plan was rejected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two days after Shreveport‘s Health Care Trust Fund Board appeared to pass a three-tiered insurance coverage plan for city employees, Mayor Adrian Perkins clarified Friday that it was actually rejected. “At Wednesday’s Health Care Trust Fund Board meeting, there was a vote of 4...
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
Pride in the Park returns to Betty Virginia Park Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Pride in the Park hosted its first event Saturday in Shreveport after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People Acting for Equity and Change (PACE) is hosted the first post-pandemic Pride in the Park, a fee-free event for families from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park. The event will feature food trucks, music, vendors, and activities for the whole family.
Harrison Co. investigating homicide of Avinger man
HARRISON Co., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Avinger man found dead Saturday night in the roadway as a homicide. According to HCSO, deputies responding to a call reporting an unresponsive man in the roadway found the body of Blake Edward Reddock.
DeSoto Parish crash claims the life of Sabine man
DESOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash in DeSoto Parish Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a man from Many, La. Eric Sweet, 34, was driving a 2016 Ram pickup on LA Hwy 5 south of Kalmbach Rd. around 3:00 p.m. when officers say he left the road and struck the guardrail. The truck overturned, and Sweet suffered fatal injuries.
Watkins murder trial: Jury, victims’ families view interrogation video
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a darkened courtroom Friday afternoon, the jury and the families of Heather and Kelly Jose watched two videos of Shreveport police detectives interviewing the man accused of killing the Joses. Watkins is accused of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, deaths of Heather...
Mother charged after teen arrested in car theft, burglaries
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of one of the four teens charged in connection with a series of car thefts and vehicle burglaries in Blanchard earlier this week is now facing charges of her own. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s says they arrested 30-year-old Zenkendra Jenkins is charged...
Sponsored Content: Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards
(Loving Living Local)- Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards, Preston Taylor is the producer and director of this upcoming event that will be taking place October 13th– October 15th at the Memorial City Hall Performance Center in Marshall, Texas. Also joined by Daniel Duke, Director of Tourism and Cultural Arts for the City of Marshall.
Sponsored Content: No Ceilings Crossfit Offers Classes, Personal Training, and More
(Loving Living Local)- Owners of the No Ceilings Crossfit gym discuss their classes, training opportunities, and membership. ‘Crossfit’ often feels like an intimidating word used exclusively by toned athletes to describe their impossible workout regimen. But No Ceilings Crossfit says NO! The gym wants to help this high-intensity interval training that focuses on strength and conditioning to be more accessible to the masses.
When a loved one dies by suicide, what’s left behind?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carla Nation, a local mother and suicide awareness advocate, knows how difficult it can be to heal after losing a loved one to suicide. Her oldest son, Bobby, lost his battle with depression in 2015. It is a sudden and painful loss that leaves feelings of guilt, blame, and isolation. It often creates complicated grief conditions and trauma in situations many find difficult to discuss. Those left behind are commonly referred to as “suicide survivors.” So how does a survivor navigate these feelings, and how do others support them?
G-Men Nation Week 2: Shreveport Classic preview
GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week two of the Southern Quality Ford G-Men Nation, we preview Grambling’s matchup with Northwestern State in the Shreveport Classic. You can catch the Southern Quality Ford G-Men Nation every Thursday at 6:30 on KSHV.
NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 3 Preview & Predictions
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After a week two full of surprises, we head into week three of Texas and Arkansas games, while the non-district action continues in Louisiana in week two. Wesley Boone has a dominant four game lead in our KTAL Sports pick ’em contest. We also have some new faces in our KTAL Sports Power Rankings. All rankings are reflective of our power rankings across Louisiana and Texas.
Texas High outscores Benton in high-scoring battle
BENTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Texas High defeated Benton 46-35 to move to 2-1 on the year. Benton falls to 1-1 on the year and will face Newman next week in New Orleans. Texas High will play Tyler Legacy next week.
Offense comes to life in Grambling State’s win over Northwestern State
SHREVEPORT, La (GSU Athletic Communications) – Quaterius Hawkins threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and Maurice Hawkins provided the spark in the ground game as the Grambling State University football team gave head coach Hue Jackson his first collegiate coaching victory with a 47-21 win in the Shreveport Classic over Northwestern State on Saturday night at Independence Bowl Stadium.
