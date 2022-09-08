ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Houston Outlaws’ Jake says Overwatch 2’s hero unlocks might help its meta

Houston Outlaws coach Jake says that locking new heroes behind a battle pass in Overwatch 2 might actually improve its high-level meta. In an extended Twitter thread, the Overwatch League coach discussed the merits of requiring players to get to a certain level of the game’s battle pass before they can play a newly-released hero. He explained that while he might have once been against what he sees as a “pay-to-win” injection in high-ranked Overwatch 2 play, putting new characters behind a battle pass may actually incentivize the game’s developers to release new content and balance patches faster.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 battle pass rewards leak, potentially includes mythic and legendary skins

The release date of Overwatch 2 is approaching and fans are finally getting more details about the title. But they aren’t necessarily coming from Blizzard Entertainment. The number of Overwatch 2 leaks has multiplied over the last few days and a new one showcases some of the potential upcoming battle pass rewards. A few images were revealed last night, showing weapon charms, voice lines, sprays, and skins locked behind tiers and two versions of the battle pass.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Leaked Overwatch 2 video gives first look at upcoming hero Kiriko

The Overwatch community has discovered a lot of new information on the franchise’s next iteration, Overwatch 2, which is planned to release on Oct. 4. And now, video footage that was leaked last night has given more details on a potential upcoming hero, Kiriko. While Blizzard has previously said...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overwatch 2#Video Game#Battle Passes
dotesports.com

When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Last Chapter DLC release?

Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed showcase unveiled a wide array of upcoming projects for the long-running, beloved franchise, including the final DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, dubbed The Last Chapter. Showcased by developer Gareth Glover, The Last Chapter is set to tie up the remaining plot lines left...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rayman will star in a DLC story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

During the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope developers teased a future DLC featuring Rayman from the beloved platformer franchise. Set to release on Oct. 20, 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is already looking to build off the base game with future post-launch crossover content. Following an updated gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward’s games showcase, developers teased a brief image of Rayman alongside Mario and Rabbid Princess Peach. Not giving any gameplay glimpses or timeline information yet, Rayman was revealed to take part “In a new DLC adventure with Rabbids” sometime in the game’s future.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
dotesports.com

Here are all groups for the League of Legends Worlds 2022 group stage

The four groups for the main event of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship were revealed by Riot Games earlier today. With the tournament starting later this month, teams have just under a month to prepare for their opponents. At Worlds, 24 teams will have the opportunity to hoist...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get Sully’s ‘NEW’ Seaplane Glider in Fortnite

Epic Games is one of the best companies when it comes to partnering with brands for exclusive deals and content. For multiple games that have launched in 2022, Epic has offered unique items in Fortnite for players who pre-order it on its service. Now, the next exclusive has been leaked with the release date for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is Skydance’s Captain America and Black Panther WWII game?

The Marvel universe is filled with an endless number of superheroes and stories to tell about them. This has been shown through video games, television, and movies, but it looks like Disney has another project already in development. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, a new Marvel game featuring Captain America and Black Panther was revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to unlock Anarchy Battle ranked in Splatoon 3

With Splatoon 3 out in the wild and players hitting the turf to make their mark, the new elements of the game are what most people are going to be focusing on. But, just because there are a lot of shiny and new things to look at, there are some important returning bits that players will absolutely need to know too—with one of the most important tidbits being how to access various multiplayer content.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What are Splatoon 3’s Golden Eggs?

Splatoon 3 has carried on a well-received Splatoon 2 mechanic, “Golden Eggs”. Nintendo’s inky franchise has implemented various new upgrades, weapons, customizable styles, maps, and game modes over its lifespan. The newest installment is no different but retains some of the core features that kept the original titles enjoyable.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Who is Agent 3 in Splatoon 3?

There are many characters, both new and old, who show up in Splatoon 3. Now the game has its own story mode, there are plenty of individuals you’ll meet and need to remember as you head through the game. Some of these characters are Agents of the Squidbreak Splatoon.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New leak shows off Fortnite’s 5th birthday cake early

Fortnite has managed to maintain and grow a user base over the last five years that could rival any previous live-service game. It’s been a wild five years and it looks like Epic is wanting to celebrate that in the game. Like last year, Fortnite will host a celebration of the battle royale’s birthday with cake and potentially more around the map.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All bosses and their weaknesses in the Splatoon 3 campaign

Splatoon 3, the newest installment in Nintendo’s franchise, is bringing the heat with new enemies, bosses, and tons of customization that’ll leave an imprint in players’ minds. In the new Splatoon title, players have to battle it out against new enemies, terrain, and of course, new big bosses.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best Darius skins in League of Legends

Darius is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends. He’s been a favorite among solo queue top laners since he was released over 10 years ago. The Hand of Noxus is easy to learn and has a ton of viability into many opposing matchups. With that...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to catch MTG Warhammer 40,000 spoilers

The ultimate Magic: The Gathering Commander IP crossover with Warhammer 40,000 contains 400 cards, with spoilers starting on Sept. 12. Following a slight delay, MTG Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks are scheduled to release on Oct. 7. Spoilers for the special Universes Beyond set will run from Sept. 12 to 16. There are a total of four Commander decks within the Warhammer 40,000 MTG release, with each deck getting its own day of previews. Cards within the crossover are not competitive legal and are meant for casual gameplay within the Commander format.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy