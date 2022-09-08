Read full article on original website
Houston Outlaws’ Jake says Overwatch 2’s hero unlocks might help its meta
Houston Outlaws coach Jake says that locking new heroes behind a battle pass in Overwatch 2 might actually improve its high-level meta. In an extended Twitter thread, the Overwatch League coach discussed the merits of requiring players to get to a certain level of the game’s battle pass before they can play a newly-released hero. He explained that while he might have once been against what he sees as a “pay-to-win” injection in high-ranked Overwatch 2 play, putting new characters behind a battle pass may actually incentivize the game’s developers to release new content and balance patches faster.
Overwatch 2 battle pass rewards leak, potentially includes mythic and legendary skins
The release date of Overwatch 2 is approaching and fans are finally getting more details about the title. But they aren’t necessarily coming from Blizzard Entertainment. The number of Overwatch 2 leaks has multiplied over the last few days and a new one showcases some of the potential upcoming battle pass rewards. A few images were revealed last night, showing weapon charms, voice lines, sprays, and skins locked behind tiers and two versions of the battle pass.
Leaked Overwatch 2 video gives first look at upcoming hero Kiriko
The Overwatch community has discovered a lot of new information on the franchise’s next iteration, Overwatch 2, which is planned to release on Oct. 4. And now, video footage that was leaked last night has given more details on a potential upcoming hero, Kiriko. While Blizzard has previously said...
What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?
Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
Shanghai Dragons, Dallas Fuel take home Overwatch League Summer Showdown victories
It’s looking a lot like the 2021 season in the Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown tournament. The calendar may read 2022, but two of the top teams from last year have again regained glory amid changing metas that reward the teamwork and coordination they’re so known for. The...
Dedicated Apex fan designs aim-trainer to perfect your gameplay in the Outlands
While Apex Legends has always had the firing range and third-party tools such as Aim Lab have existed for years for players wanting to cultivate better aiming precision, nothing has existed quite like the Apex “Flowstate Aim Trainer” mod. Developed by CaféDeColombiaFPS, the aim trainer mod works through...
When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Last Chapter DLC release?
Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed showcase unveiled a wide array of upcoming projects for the long-running, beloved franchise, including the final DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, dubbed The Last Chapter. Showcased by developer Gareth Glover, The Last Chapter is set to tie up the remaining plot lines left...
Rayman will star in a DLC story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
During the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope developers teased a future DLC featuring Rayman from the beloved platformer franchise. Set to release on Oct. 20, 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is already looking to build off the base game with future post-launch crossover content. Following an updated gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward’s games showcase, developers teased a brief image of Rayman alongside Mario and Rabbid Princess Peach. Not giving any gameplay glimpses or timeline information yet, Rayman was revealed to take part “In a new DLC adventure with Rabbids” sometime in the game’s future.
Here are all groups for the League of Legends Worlds 2022 group stage
The four groups for the main event of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship were revealed by Riot Games earlier today. With the tournament starting later this month, teams have just under a month to prepare for their opponents. At Worlds, 24 teams will have the opportunity to hoist...
How to get Sully’s ‘NEW’ Seaplane Glider in Fortnite
Epic Games is one of the best companies when it comes to partnering with brands for exclusive deals and content. For multiple games that have launched in 2022, Epic has offered unique items in Fortnite for players who pre-order it on its service. Now, the next exclusive has been leaked with the release date for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
What is Skydance’s Captain America and Black Panther WWII game?
The Marvel universe is filled with an endless number of superheroes and stories to tell about them. This has been shown through video games, television, and movies, but it looks like Disney has another project already in development. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, a new Marvel game featuring Captain America and Black Panther was revealed.
Groups A, B shape as ‘groups of death’ after Riot reveals groups for 2022 World Championship
For League of Legends fans, it’s almost time to buckle up and prepare for one of the grandest tournaments in esports. The 2022 World Championship is right around the corner, where 24 of the best teams from around the globe will try to etch their names into the annals of history.
How to unlock Anarchy Battle ranked in Splatoon 3
With Splatoon 3 out in the wild and players hitting the turf to make their mark, the new elements of the game are what most people are going to be focusing on. But, just because there are a lot of shiny and new things to look at, there are some important returning bits that players will absolutely need to know too—with one of the most important tidbits being how to access various multiplayer content.
What are Splatoon 3’s Golden Eggs?
Splatoon 3 has carried on a well-received Splatoon 2 mechanic, “Golden Eggs”. Nintendo’s inky franchise has implemented various new upgrades, weapons, customizable styles, maps, and game modes over its lifespan. The newest installment is no different but retains some of the core features that kept the original titles enjoyable.
Who is Agent 3 in Splatoon 3?
There are many characters, both new and old, who show up in Splatoon 3. Now the game has its own story mode, there are plenty of individuals you’ll meet and need to remember as you head through the game. Some of these characters are Agents of the Squidbreak Splatoon.
New leak shows off Fortnite’s 5th birthday cake early
Fortnite has managed to maintain and grow a user base over the last five years that could rival any previous live-service game. It’s been a wild five years and it looks like Epic is wanting to celebrate that in the game. Like last year, Fortnite will host a celebration of the battle royale’s birthday with cake and potentially more around the map.
All bosses and their weaknesses in the Splatoon 3 campaign
Splatoon 3, the newest installment in Nintendo’s franchise, is bringing the heat with new enemies, bosses, and tons of customization that’ll leave an imprint in players’ minds. In the new Splatoon title, players have to battle it out against new enemies, terrain, and of course, new big bosses.
The best Darius skins in League of Legends
Darius is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends. He’s been a favorite among solo queue top laners since he was released over 10 years ago. The Hand of Noxus is easy to learn and has a ton of viability into many opposing matchups. With that...
How to catch MTG Warhammer 40,000 spoilers
The ultimate Magic: The Gathering Commander IP crossover with Warhammer 40,000 contains 400 cards, with spoilers starting on Sept. 12. Following a slight delay, MTG Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks are scheduled to release on Oct. 7. Spoilers for the special Universes Beyond set will run from Sept. 12 to 16. There are a total of four Commander decks within the Warhammer 40,000 MTG release, with each deck getting its own day of previews. Cards within the crossover are not competitive legal and are meant for casual gameplay within the Commander format.
Where does Splatoon 3 take place? What we know about the Return of the Mammalians setting
Splatoon 3 has arrived and is guaranteed to make a jaw-dropping and entertaining mess on Nintendo Switches across the globe. The single-player story delves into the deep lore of the Splatoon franchise, with Return of the Mammalians taking a dive into the vast history of inklings and octolings. The third...
