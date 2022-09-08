Read full article on original website
Russell Leonard Harmon
3d ago
first and foremost people need to remember that Mendocino county is a military proving ground all of the air space over it is used for pilot training the thoroughfares for commercial and private pilots are very very distinct and traced through this area it is not unusual in the past to have seen fighter jets and other aircraft flying through the area very low these types of exercises sharpen or pilot skills and experience with extreme wind shear and updraft situations it is also good training for our special forces to practice their jumps and procedures in such terrain with such conditions.
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
kymkemp.com
Firefighters Saw Temperature of 107 Degrees on Six Rivers Lightning Complex Yesterday
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 15:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41,540 acres with 89% containment and 850 personnel assigned to the incident. Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,075 acres. CURRENT SITUATION. Yesterday, the extreme heat peaked across the fire area yesterday,...
kymkemp.com
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
mendofever.com
Multiple Vehicles Strike Cow on Highway 101 Near Willits
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol indicate Highway 101 is blocked south of Willits after a cow wandered onto the asphalt and was struck by two vehicles. Around 10:05 p.m. a cow was reportedly in the center divider of Highway 101 near the Willits exit on the south end of the bypass and the owner was on the way to the scene.
krcrtv.com
Eureka welcomes two cruise ships in September
EUREKA, Calif. — Two cruise ships will be sailing to the North Coast in September, and to welcome their arrival, a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock will be held with live music, coffee, and pastries. 605 guests from the MS Oceania Regatta and...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:30 p.m.] New Start in Trinity County Being Called the Texas Fire
Let us hope that the name of the newest fire in Trinity County isn’t indicative of the size it will grow to be…. The Texas Fire, as it is being called, was reported just before 12:30 p.m. east of Ruth Lake and south of Wildwood. According to the Shasta...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire crews contain a vegetation fire less than 1 acre on Friday night.
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they responded to a vegetation fire at 7:40 p.m. on Friday at 11080 Rhyolite Dr. When crews arrived they saw a fire burning around one quarter of an acre of vegetation. Redding Fire says that there was no immediate threat to structures.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward Fire near Manton burns 95 acres, evacuations issued
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 7:26 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE has issued new evacuation warnings for the Forward Fire burning in Tehama County. It says Stowe Road, Forward Road, Jack Tom Road, Woodcutters Way and Rock Creek Road are all in evacuation warnings. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the area north...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews stop forward spread of Basler Fire in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Basler Fire in Tehama County on Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire broke out in the area of Highway 36 West and Basler Road and burned 14.5 acres, and is 75% contained.
kymkemp.com
HSRC Awarded Over $400k Federal Grant to Expand Nutrition Program
This is a press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The Humboldt Senior Resource Center (HSRC) has been awarded a $404,152, three-year Innovations in Nutrition Program and Services grant from the Administration for Community Living, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The purpose of the grant is to reduce hunger, encourage social engagement, and promote health and wellbeing among older adults in Humboldt County. “Our goal is for more seniors to come to lunch—particularly rural older adults who are at risk of not getting enough nutritious food,” said Tasha Romo, HSRC’s Director of Nutrition & Activities.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
A Day Hike On Hat Creek Tehama … Plus, Groundwater ‘Unsustainability’ Commission Puts Profit Over People
Congratulations on emerging sweaty but alive from the hellish temperatures of this past week. We hiked the Hat Creek trail out of Old Station just before Mother Earth turned up the burners. The trail is in Lassen National Forest and starts in the Cave Campground across Hwy 89 from Subway Cave.
hbsdealer.com
New California branch for ABC Supply
ABC Supply has expanded again, opening its latest branch in Redding, Calif. Maxwell Munger will manage the branch. Munger joined ABC Supply in 2020 as an inside sales associate at the company’s Roseville, Calif. location and later served as the branch’s delivery services manager. The new manager has...
kymkemp.com
Hwy 36 Closed After Truck Pulling a Trailer With Three Horses Caught Fire
A little after 5 p.m., a blue Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer caught fire east of the junction with Hwy 3 around mile marker 32 on Hwy 36 in Trinity County. “All three occupants out,” Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo told us. “Three horses got out.”
kymkemp.com
Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County
A game camera near the Mad River along just east of the Trinity/Humboldt County line caught a doe with two nursing fawns. Thanks to RHBB reader, Christina Giltzow for the video.
actionnewsnow.com
Car torched after weed pipe tossed into the glovebox
REDDING, Calif. - Friday afternoon firefighters responded to a vehicle fully involved at the Cinemark Movies 14 parking lot in Redding. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Fire Investigator Guido Concello with the Redding Fire Department said an 'improperly discarded smoking device' caused the vehicle fire. Action News Now...
