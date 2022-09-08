This is a press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The Humboldt Senior Resource Center (HSRC) has been awarded a $404,152, three-year Innovations in Nutrition Program and Services grant from the Administration for Community Living, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The purpose of the grant is to reduce hunger, encourage social engagement, and promote health and wellbeing among older adults in Humboldt County. “Our goal is for more seniors to come to lunch—particularly rural older adults who are at risk of not getting enough nutritious food,” said Tasha Romo, HSRC’s Director of Nutrition & Activities.

EUREKA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO