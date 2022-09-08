Read full article on original website
Man held at gunpoint in Waianae
A man allegedly pointed a handgun at another man in Waianae on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 12:39 p.m.
Waimanalo moped crash leaves 1 in stable condition
The Honolulu Emergency Services said a 34-year-old man is in stable condition after his moped hit a car early Sunday morning in Waimanalo.
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder following an apparent shooting in Ewa Beach Wednesday night. We’re told the incident happened just after 9 p.m. around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. Sources said a man, believed to be in his...
Woman sues Hawaiian Brian's for overserving alcohol after she severly injured in car crash
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Honolulu woman filed a lawsuit against the social club, Hawaiian Brian's for negligence after she claims its employees served the concertgoers an excessive amount of alcohol. On April 24, 2021, Nicole Johnson and her friends went to Hawaiian Brian's for a concert and met with...
Police searching for three suspects in armed Popeye's robbery on Kapahulu Ave
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a Popeye's restaurant last month. On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, around 10:25 p.m., three masked men, armed with handguns, entered the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on Kapahulu Avenue.
‘Where is she?’ a year after Isabella Kalua’s disappearance
t's been almost a year since 6-year-old Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, was reported missing. Her adoptive parents remain in custody awaiting trial for her murder, but the little girl's body still hasn't been found. Her biological family is holding on to hope they'll one day be able to lay her to rest and are planning a vigil to honor her memory.
Fast food workers held up by armed robbers in Kapahulu
Honolulu police are searching for three masked men who they say entered Popeyes Kapahulu last Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows one suspect armed with a silver revolver and the other with a black handgun.
Beachside fire prompts road closure in Nanakuli
A beachside fire is prompting a road closure on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli.
Tree on power lines prompts road closure in Kalihi
A downed tree on powerlines is prompting a road closure in Kalihi.
Man in critical condition after 3 crashes on Friday
After three traffic crashes on Friday, a man is in critical condition
Fallen tree on roadway after vehicle collision
A tree has fallen from a motor vehicle crash, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa. The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall. Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a...
Maui Police Commission makes ruling on some complaints against chief
The Maui Police Commission has decided to decline disciplinary proceedings for some of the complaints against police Chief John Pelletier. This comes after a unanimous vote Wednesday.
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
Suspect charged after stabbing with pocket knife
On Monday, a man was in serious condition after being stabbed in Waianae near Farrington Highway.
Over 2440 customers were without power in Makaha
The Hawaiian Electric Company reported an outage in the Makaha area on Sunday morning.
Hiker who nearly died on Oahu trail comes back to the Islands to heal -- and to warn others
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been more than two decades since a man was stranded on an Oahu trail -- but he hasn't yet fully recovered from the harrowing experience. What was supposed to be a hike over the Ko'olau Mountains, ended up being stranded for days for Daniel Rasmussen. Now, 25 years later, he's still surprised he made it out alive. He's returned to Oahu to finally come to terms with the experience.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old man at Ala Moana Center in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday. 25-year-old Kapono Miranda had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April, officials said. Video from the night of the shooting shows victim Alan Jennings...
HPD Chief's son, Zane Logan, released from jail after posting $20k bond
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zane Logan, the son of the Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been released after posting his $20,000 bond. Logan has had a handful of run-ins with police, and was most recently arrested for criminal contempt on Aug. 20 for failing to appear for an Aug. 15 court date on a second-degree burglary charge.
Injured hiker rescued at Judd Trial in Nuuanu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker on Saturday at Judd Trail in Nuuanu. The incident happened on Sept. 10, at around 10:20 a.m. After locating the injured hiker within a few minutes from the trailhead, firefighters determined the best way to get the injured hiker out was on a metal […]
