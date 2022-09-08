ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation

Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
Reuters

U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
Jerome Powell
Motley Fool

This Unstoppable Dividend Stock Gets Even Better With a New LNG Deal

The deal will enhance the value of its natural gas once the new facility comes online. That would increase the company's free cash flow and ability to pay dividends.
Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

Not many dividend stocks with yields well north of 10% are worth buying. Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services are two exceptions to this general rule.
Motley Fool

Why Compass Stock Gave Up 25% In August

Revenue growth was just 4% in the second quarter, and is expected to turn negative in Q3. Management announced a $320 million cost-cutting program, and is targeting free cash flow profitability next year. The stock is down sharply from its IPO last year as the real estate boom has faded.
The Associated Press

Asian shares rise after Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments

The stock market recovered from a midday stumble and ended higher, staying on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial average also ended higher after bumpy rides of their own. Interest rate policies were in focus as the European Central Bank made its largest-ever rate increase, in line with moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation. Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to keep rates high “until the job is done” in getting inflation under control. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in choppy afternoon trading Thursday, on pace for a weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:31 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index wavered through much of the early going between a low of 0.9% and a high of 0.8%. It’s holding on to a 1.8% gain for the week after coming off a three-week losing streak.
FOXBusiness

T-Mobile buyback, DocuSign jumps and more: Friday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. T-MOBILE: Shares of the wireless company are higher by 1.8% in premarket trading after the company announced a $14 billion share buyback program that will run till September next year. The stock has jumped 25.3% for the...
Motley Fool

Why Dave & Buster's Stock Plunged Today

Dave & Buster's brands are clearly resonating with consumers during the pandemic. But higher costs are weighing on the company's profitability.
Motley Fool

Why Freeport-McMoRan Shares Rose Sharply Today

The long-term outlook for copper demand is encouraging consolidation moves among copper miners. Freeport-McMoRan is seen as a potential acquisition target.
Motley Fool

Why Lovesac Stock Fell Today

With its latest quarterly results, Lovesac continues to outperform expectations. An analyst lowered his price target and the company projected slowing growth.
Motley Fool

Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Marched Higher This Week

Catalyst's shares have been soaring all year, thanks to the rapid commercial uptake of its LEMS medication, Firdapse. Investors have rewarded the company for being one of the few cash flow positive entities in its peer group in 2022.
Motley Fool

Is Deere Stock a Buy?

End demand remains strong even as the company struggles with supply chain challenges. Its precision agriculture technology is revolutionizing farming.
