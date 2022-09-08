Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood predicts inflation will see 'major downside surprises' in coming months
After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell seemed to reaffirm expectations of a third consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points Thursday, Ark Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood explained that she wouldn’t be surprised to see a significant Fed pivot in the coming months. "You've got Europe in recession,...
Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a three-week losing streak
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, breaking a three-week losing streak.
The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation
Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
FOXBusiness
Twitter whistleblower testimony, consumer price index, Oracle earnings top week ahead
Though corporate earnings will be light, investors will take in a slew of economic data in the upcoming week, including the consumer and producer price indexes and retail sales. It will also be a big week for Twitter as whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko is grilled on Capitol Hill by the...
Down 25%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?
The Nasdaq Composite has been in bear market territory for most of the year. Is the worst behind us?
Motley Fool
This Unstoppable Dividend Stock Gets Even Better With a New LNG Deal
The deal will enhance the value of its natural gas once the new facility comes online. That would increase the company's free cash flow and ability to pay dividends.
Down by Almost 30% in the Last Year, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy Yet?
This is a great company, but investors might need to exercise some more patience.
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: These climate policies would lead to a global economic and financial catastrophe
There they go again, Joe Biden and company out there on the campaign trail telling us how wonderful their economic policies have been. Wait. Scrap "wonderful." Insert "successful," fabulously successful economic policies. The problem is in barely more than a year Bidenomics has taken a non-inflationary boom and turned it...
Motley Fool
2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Not many dividend stocks with yields well north of 10% are worth buying. Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services are two exceptions to this general rule.
Motley Fool
Why Compass Stock Gave Up 25% In August
Revenue growth was just 4% in the second quarter, and is expected to turn negative in Q3. Management announced a $320 million cost-cutting program, and is targeting free cash flow profitability next year. The stock is down sharply from its IPO last year as the real estate boom has faded.
Asian shares rise after Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments
The stock market recovered from a midday stumble and ended higher, staying on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial average also ended higher after bumpy rides of their own. Interest rate policies were in focus as the European Central Bank made its largest-ever rate increase, in line with moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation. Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to keep rates high “until the job is done” in getting inflation under control. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in choppy afternoon trading Thursday, on pace for a weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:31 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index wavered through much of the early going between a low of 0.9% and a high of 0.8%. It’s holding on to a 1.8% gain for the week after coming off a three-week losing streak.
FOXBusiness
T-Mobile buyback, DocuSign jumps and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. T-MOBILE: Shares of the wireless company are higher by 1.8% in premarket trading after the company announced a $14 billion share buyback program that will run till September next year. The stock has jumped 25.3% for the...
FOXBusiness
Savings window opens: 30-year mortgage rates fall slightly | September 9, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.
Motley Fool
Why Dave & Buster's Stock Plunged Today
Dave & Buster's brands are clearly resonating with consumers during the pandemic. But higher costs are weighing on the company's profitability.
Motley Fool
Why Freeport-McMoRan Shares Rose Sharply Today
The long-term outlook for copper demand is encouraging consolidation moves among copper miners. Freeport-McMoRan is seen as a potential acquisition target.
Motley Fool
Why Lovesac Stock Fell Today
With its latest quarterly results, Lovesac continues to outperform expectations. An analyst lowered his price target and the company projected slowing growth.
Motley Fool
Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Marched Higher This Week
Catalyst's shares have been soaring all year, thanks to the rapid commercial uptake of its LEMS medication, Firdapse. Investors have rewarded the company for being one of the few cash flow positive entities in its peer group in 2022.
Motley Fool
Is Deere Stock a Buy?
End demand remains strong even as the company struggles with supply chain challenges. Its precision agriculture technology is revolutionizing farming.
