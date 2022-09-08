ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For once, can I read an article about sports that does not refer to the color of someone’s skin? Please?

ClutchPoints

Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final

WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent’s coach. He sprinted to his changeover chair, and the mess of clothes and shoes and rackets that surrounded it, after one big point went his way. After another, he stared at all four corners of a soldout Arthur Ashe Stadium, nodding amid the mayhem. He waved his arms to ask for more support — and got it....
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
TENNIS
Rafael Nadal
Coco Gauff
US News and World Report

Michelle Obama Cheers Tiafoe in Semifinal | US Open Updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Frances Tiafoe got a thumbs-up and a shout from Michelle Obama during the first set of his U.S. Open semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz. The former first lady is sitting in a front-row seat...
TENNIS
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

‘This one really hurts’: Frances Tiafoe gets emotional after US Open defeat vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Frances Tiafoe couldn’t hold back his emotions after he bowed out of the US Open in the semifinals against Carlos Alcaraz. Tiafoe actually put up an incredible fight against Alcaraz, battling back and taking the match to distance after falling behind two sets to one. However, in his post-match interview, he admitted he can’t help but feel he let the home crowd down with the defeat.
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Frances Tiafoe had several basketball players in his support box at US Open

Frances Tiafoe on Friday night was playing in his first major semifinal, and he’s had some VIP supporting him throughout his run at the US Open. The 24-year-old Maryland native is a big fan of his hometown teams, led by the Washington Wizards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has attended some of Tiafoe’s matches in the player’s private box during the US Open. Tiafoe even shouted out Beal after the emerging star’s upset win over Rafael Nadal.
WASHINGTON, DC
brides.com

TENNIS
NBC Sports

Twitter speechless after Alcaraz-Tiafoe semifinal duel in US Open

Four hours and 19 minutes later, a victor emerged. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz outlasted No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal on Friday of the men’s bracket at the 2022 U.S. Open. Tiafoe won the opening set 7(8)-6(6) before Alcaraz rallied to win the next two sets 6-3,...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

With a bullish physique and lightning pace, Carlos Alcaraz is favourite to win his first Grand Slam in the US Open final and become world No 1 - but rivals fear the 19-year-old could stay there a long time as a successor to fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon being stripped of ranking points this year would always have a ripple effect, and part of the wash-up comes in Sunday's US Open final. It is not the only factor involved, but one unintended consequence is that whoever wins Sunday's US Open final, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud, will make the ascent to No 1 in the rankings.
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

