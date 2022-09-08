Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
For once, can I read an article about sports that does not refer to the color of someone’s skin? Please?
Reply(2)
21
Related
Video: Carlos Alcaraz won a ridiculous point against Frances Tiafoe
Carlos Alcaraz is relentless on the tennis court, and he showed on Friday night just how difficult he is to take down. Alcaraz was facing Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals of the US Open. The 19-year-old was serving down 5-6 in the first set and had the advantage. He served...
Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final
WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent’s coach. He sprinted to his changeover chair, and the mess of clothes and shoes and rackets that surrounded it, after one big point went his way. After another, he stared at all four corners of a soldout Arthur Ashe Stadium, nodding amid the mayhem. He waved his arms to ask for more support — and got it....
US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
RELATED PEOPLE
Michelle Obama sat courtside at the US Open to support American breakout star Frances Tiafoe
The former first lady of the United States and the 24-year-old star shared a glance and gave each other thumbs-up during the US Open semifinal match.
Iga Swiatek joked that she's glad her $2.6 million for winning the US Open is 'not in cash'
The 21-year-old Polish superstar beat world No. 5 Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in New York City to win the 2022 US Open women's singles title.
Trinity Rodman, Dennis Rodman’s Daughter, Becomes Highest Paid Player In Women’s Soccer League
"She was one of the most exciting players in the league this past season, and she proved that she can be impactful at the professional level in NWSL. And now with that, she earned a call-up for the national team," USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski to ESPN in January 2022
US News and World Report
Michelle Obama Cheers Tiafoe in Semifinal | US Open Updates
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Frances Tiafoe got a thumbs-up and a shout from Michelle Obama during the first set of his U.S. Open semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz. The former first lady is sitting in a front-row seat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
‘This one really hurts’: Frances Tiafoe gets emotional after US Open defeat vs. Carlos Alcaraz
Frances Tiafoe couldn’t hold back his emotions after he bowed out of the US Open in the semifinals against Carlos Alcaraz. Tiafoe actually put up an incredible fight against Alcaraz, battling back and taking the match to distance after falling behind two sets to one. However, in his post-match interview, he admitted he can’t help but feel he let the home crowd down with the defeat.
Frances Tiafoe had several basketball players in his support box at US Open
Frances Tiafoe on Friday night was playing in his first major semifinal, and he’s had some VIP supporting him throughout his run at the US Open. The 24-year-old Maryland native is a big fan of his hometown teams, led by the Washington Wizards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has attended some of Tiafoe’s matches in the player’s private box during the US Open. Tiafoe even shouted out Beal after the emerging star’s upset win over Rafael Nadal.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Twitter speechless after Alcaraz-Tiafoe semifinal duel in US Open
Four hours and 19 minutes later, a victor emerged. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz outlasted No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal on Friday of the men’s bracket at the 2022 U.S. Open. Tiafoe won the opening set 7(8)-6(6) before Alcaraz rallied to win the next two sets 6-3,...
Yardbarker
Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open
Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
Carlos Alcaraz edges Casper Ruud for U.S. Open tennis title
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz traded sets with Casper Ruud before he used a strong service game to finish off the Norwegian and claim the 2022 U.S. Open men's singles tennis title Sunday in Flushing, N.Y.
BBC
US Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid denied sixth successive Flushing Meadows title
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Britons Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were denied a sixth successive US Open men's...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world blasts shocking English Premier League decision
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the country of England is entering a period of mourning. And apparently, that mourning period will not include English Premier League soccer over the weekend. On Friday morning, the league announced that it is postponing this weekend’s English Premier League match...
With a bullish physique and lightning pace, Carlos Alcaraz is favourite to win his first Grand Slam in the US Open final and become world No 1 - but rivals fear the 19-year-old could stay there a long time as a successor to fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal
Wimbledon being stripped of ranking points this year would always have a ripple effect, and part of the wash-up comes in Sunday's US Open final. It is not the only factor involved, but one unintended consequence is that whoever wins Sunday's US Open final, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud, will make the ascent to No 1 in the rankings.
Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose pull out of BMW Championship
Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship before Saturday’s second round of the DP World Tour
GOLF・
Sergio Garcia withdraws from BMW PGA Championship, shows up on field at Texas-Alabama game
Sergio Garcia withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey, England, it was announced Saturday. There was no official reason given for Garcia’s withdrawal. He finished his opening round Thursday, shooting a 4-over 76. Friday’s second round was postponed a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tournament was reduced to 54 holes.
Comments / 22