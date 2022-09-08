ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

This Sept. 11 anniversary, Americans should return to compassion | Opinion

By Jay S. Winuk
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klPq7_0hmhDC4m00

It began with a phone call and the spark of an idea, as good things sometimes do. Almost 21 years ago, just weeks after the attacks of 9/11, my friend and business colleague, David Paine, called me from California. He knew that my brother, Glenn Winuk, had been murdered in the attacks, but we hadn’t spoken with each other about it yet. David was originally a New Yorker, like me, but had moved west years before.

To paraphrase, David said: “What do you think about trying to make the anniversary of the attacks into an annual day of doing good? Can we turn this tragedy on its head, and truly honor those killed by motivating people each anniversary to do good deeds, as people are doing now in the aftermath of the attacks? Do you think this is a good idea?”

I loved the idea. Glenn was an attorney at a big law firm in Manhattan, but for almost 20 years he was a volunteer firefighter and EMT in our hometown of Jericho, Long Island. It is not an exaggeration to say that Glenn lived his life — and died — in service to other people. The morning of the attacks, he helped evacuate his nearby law firm’s offices, and then headed, on foot, into the South Tower to save lives. His partial remains were recovered in March 2002, surgical gloves on his hands. A day of service each year in honor of those who perished struck me as just right.

Twenty-one years later, the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance — “9/11 Day” — David and I started, with the help of many others, is now the largest annual day of charitable engagement in the United States. One of only two such days recognized under federal law, 9/11 Day each September attracts the participation of tens of millions of people who engage in acts of service and good deeds in ways large and small, individually or collectively.

As an example of 9/11 Day’s work, for the anniversary next week, and with support from AmeriCorps and so many others, we will be staging large-scale meal packing events in 11 major U.S. cities, bringing together thousands of volunteers from all walks of life to pack more than 2.5 million non-perishable meals for those at risk of hunger in those communities.

The 9/11 Day national observance is not only a stunning tribute to those who were killed, injured or sickened from the attacks, but also is a true testament to the extraordinary character and compassion of Americans everywhere.

A guiding principle of 9/11 Day is to ensure that today’s young generation and future generations, those who did not live through 9/11, understand a truly important lesson learned from the 9/11 experience: That we are all more alike than different, and that when we work together for the common good, we get a lot more accomplished than we do retreating to our separate corners. The response to the attacks 21 years ago proved that to be true. At the time, that phenomenon of goodwill was a real and welcome wake up call for the nation, already well on its way to these current divisive times. How soon we forget.

It would serve us well to remember that after the horrific terrorist attacks that sunny September morning, our national mindset was to focus on our common humanity. To celebrate, or at least appreciate, our differences. To lend the next person a hand, whoever that may be. To give the next person the benefit of the doubt. That, in the end, we are better off tackling challenges and important issues together than we are doing so apart.

A cross-section of the 9/11 community — family members, first responders, injured survivors, others — recently came together to record an impactful and heartfelt public service announcement called, “State of Unitedness,” on this very point.

I think the differences which make up the fabric of America, whether they are political, religious, racial, sexual orientation or any number of others, and when we peacefully and reasonably address those differences, are all part of what makes America great.

More voices. More perspectives. More ideas. More experiences. More collaboration.

To me, that has always been America’s not-so-secret sauce.

Let’s embrace this 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a return to that mindset. Let’s honor those lost and injured and sickened, and those who rose in service, by setting pathways together. Let’s return to compassion and unity. There’s a lot of good in our nation, and a lot of important work to be done. Let’s start anew now.

Jay S. Winuk, a 9/11 family member and the president of Winuk Communications, Inc., is the co-founder of9/11 Day, the nonprofit organization which began and leads the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Hasidic Schools in NY Are Shamefully Failing Kids

A New York Times investigation of Hasidic schools—many of which take taxpayer money—has found some are not teaching basic English and math to their students, who fail standardized tests in huge numbers. One of the biggest private schools reluctantly administered the tests to 1,000 students in 2019—and every single one of them flunked, the newspaper reports. The schools offer little in the way of secular education, filling the days with religious and Yiddish instruction and barely teaching English and math—in apparent violation of state law, with little intervention from the government. Some schools even discourage students from reading English at home.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

NYC to Unveil ‘Say Their Names’ Memorial in Historical Seneca Village

The city of New York is honoring the Black lives lost to racial injustice and systemic racism through a new exhibition on display in the historic Seneca Village. On Sept. 17, the Say Their Names Memorial will be unveiled in the Seneca Village area of Central Park on West 85th Street, NBC News reports. The site was once home to a flourishing Black community pushed out to make way for NYC’s famed Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Manhattan, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Jericho, NY
The Bronx Chronicle

WYSK: AOC rival to visit Hispanic clergy group this week

This Thursday September 8th, Ms. Tina Forte, the Republican Party candidate for Congress (NY-14) opposing Democratic incumbent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes (aka AOC), will meet with the Hispanic Clergy members at the Christian Community Neighborhood Church located at 1437 Longfellow Avenue, in the Bronx. Tina Forte is not only a successful...
BRONX, NY
westviewnews.org

Solving NYC’s Refugee Housing Crisis

How can we fix our city’s shortage of refugee housing quickly? Let’s examine what the European countries have swiftly and successfully achieved to accommodate Ukrainian refugees. Shipboard housing has already been embraced by a number of governments. Scotland has been utilizing a 1,000-passenger ship for some time and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Thousands trying to enter shelter system as capacity is low

While migrants are looking to get into the shelter system, thousands of New Yorkers are trying to receive the same accommodations, despite little shelter space available. Abass is one New Yorker who says he needs one thing – a space with one bedroom. He and his 16-year-old son, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Emt
CBS New York

Ex-NYC employees call on mayor to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidance

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people rallied Friday outside City Hall, asking Mayor Eric Adams to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers and give them their jobs back.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, they want him to follow updated Centers for Disease Control guidance.There were plenty of emotions former New York City employees -- from firefighters to educators to police officers."This is harder than running into a burning building," ex-firefighter Bernadette Mejia said."We had the backs of this city and the city turned their back on us," former Department of Education paraprofessional Joy Amanda said."Mr. Mayor, if you care...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkspaces.com

How Much Does It Cost To Transport A Car From California To New York?

One of the most hassle things about moving or traveling is when you have to take your car with you. For someone who hasn’t tried it before, the thought of shipping such a heavy and important item might be the most challenging part of the journey. Car shipping is expensive and packed with potential complications. Don’t let it get you down, however. Acquiring accurate data is essential in preventing issues, such as paying excessively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
PIX11

Ex-NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate rally at City Hall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former city workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rallied at City Hall for their jobs as several city agencies struggled with staff shortages. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa noted the city’s difficulty hiring and retaining staff has “weakened vital parts of our essential services.” A report compiled by the New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales

Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy