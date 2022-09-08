Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Alachua; Western Marion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Alachua and Marion Counties through 245 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rainbow Lakes Estates to near Wildwood. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Ocala, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Fort McCoy, Salt Springs, Citra, Lynne, Archer, Sparr, Moss Bluff and Lake Weir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 18:24:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carolina; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 530 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Carolina, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and be alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas during the next hour or so.
