ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

State may study more Bourne watersheds for nitrogen pollution

By Paul Gately
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYndy_0hmhCbuc00

BUZZARDS BAY — Bourne officials are asking the state to evaluate nitrogen impacts in four shoreline areas in order to collect data for amendments to the town's comprehensive wastewater management plan, according to Sewer Commission Chair Mary Jane Mastrangelo.

Mastrangelo said critical state data is a shoreline imperative when it comes to nitrogen reduction. The areas likely to be involved are Red Brook and Pocasset Harbors, and the Pocasset River and Hen Cove, she said

Bourne selectmen acting as sewer commissioners fielded a Pocasset Water Quality Association request to assign "total maximum daily loads" classifications to the four areas.

Water quality measurements are needed on four more shoreline areas

"Total maximum daily load" is a calculation of the maximum amount of a pollutant that a waterbody can accept and still meet the state's water quality standards for public health and healthy ecosystems, according to state records.

The U.S. Clean Water Act requires states identify water bodies and coastal areas that do not meet water quality standards, and the pollutants that impair them.

The board voted 5-0 on Aug. 30 to direct Town Manager Marlene McCollem to draft a letter, asking the state Department of Environmental Protection to undertake nitrogen calculations at the four areas while the town continues to form its comprehensive wastewater management plan.

The plan will likely feature a variety of non-traditional septic alternatives instead of sewering the areas. Mastrangelo said that ultimately the plan will establish priorities for working on all nitrogen overloaded areas.

“We need to accurately define the most impaired areas before we are spending any money,” she said.

The list would add to already designated "total maximum daily load" areas: Phinneys Harbor, Monument Beach, and Squeteague/Megansett Harbors at Cataumet. Those watersheds are the target of upcoming septic review by the Bourne Health Department, property by property, when the state adopts new Title 5 health code regulations.

Mastrangelo said the state Department of Environmental Protection review and Massachusetts Estuaries Program scrutiny likely will unfold as sewer commissioners vow “to keep moving forward and work on estimated (nitrogen) reductions” in impaired watersheds. She said Buttermilk Bay north of the canal should also receive a "total maximum daily load" classification.

Future costs for property owners could arise, town officials said

Cape shoreline efforts on the nitrogen front in part stem from a Conservation Law Foundation lawsuit against the state agency, forcing the agency to improve its septic system certification.

That has placed some town officials on tenterhooks given the emerging need for wide scale septic system inspections, the resulting impact on the Health Department and the eventual cost to property owners to upgrade or replace failing systems; or add nitrogen-reduction elements to their systems.

Mastrangelo says those costs will be discussed at a future commission meeting.

Gain access to premium Cape Cod Times content by subscribing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Harwich Wrestles With Drought Amid Well Issues

HARWICH – Harwich officials are stressing the need for water infrastructure improvements as the region continues to see critical drought conditions. Town Water Commissioner Allin Thompson said the recently instituted mandatory outdoor watering ban in the community was issued while well equipment failure also continues to tax the town’s water alongside the drought.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing

PROVINCETOWN – Eversource has completed testing of the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System in Provincetown. The battery will provide the about 10,200 customers of Eversource on the 13-mile distribution line to Provincetown with emergency power in case of an outage. The project is the first of its kind...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cataumet, MA
City
Bourne, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Bourne, MA
Society
Bourne, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
Martha's Vineyard Times

MassDOT responds to ‘Jaws Bridge’ tragedy

Following promises to engage the Massachusetts Department of Transportation concerning the recent Big Bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of two young men, the Dukes County Commission discussed correspondence from MassDOT sent to the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. The fatal incident, resulting in the loss of life of...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
FUN 107

The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships

While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl

CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday. 
CHATHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
SOMERVILLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Drinking Water#Water Bodies#State#Buzzards Bay#Sewer Commission Chair#Pocasset Harbors
capeandislands.org

How did the vault get unlocked in Barnstable, and what does it say about election security?

A vault in Barnstable Town Hall containing ballots needed for yesterday’s primary election was finally cracked open by a specialist locksmith shortly before 8 p.m. last night, after almost nine hours of trying. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the town has not yet released results from the primary because officials spent the overnight hours hand-counting ballots.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach

WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane Earl can be seen. It was not clear if the surf was a factor in the incident. It was not believed any lifeguards were on duty at the time.
WELLFLEET, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Teamsters pepper sprayed during strike against transportation company

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of Teamsters Local 251 were pepper sprayed while on strike against Northeast Transportation Services in Pawtucket Friday. The union has been on strike with the company since June 22, after what they described as “unfair labor practices.”. The workers said the strike is...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take

The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
FALL RIVER, MA
bostonnews.net

Researchers reveal how fasting affects neurons in brain

Boston [US], September 9 (ANI): Calorie restriction has long been linked to fewer seizures in people with epilepsy. Novel research from Boston Children's Hospital helps to explain how fasting affects neurons in the brain and may pave the door for new treatments that do not require fasting or restrictive diets.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy