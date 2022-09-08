ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Restaurants in Taunton, Berkley, struggle to return to pre-COVID staffing levels

By Ed Baker, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvtWi_0hmhCYDJ00

BERKLEY — Dough Licious Pizza owner Bill Russell said the easing of COVID restrictions brought many customers back to his restaurant on Berkley Street in Berkley — but he wishes there were more employees to assist them.

"We have about 15 workers," he said. "We used to have more than that. We just can't get anybody. It seems nobody wants to be in this (restaurant) industry anymore. It's a tough industry.”

Russell said his difficulty having enough workers is being faced in various restaurants and industries that offer more pay to employees than he can.

"I know people that offer $22 an hour, and they still can't get employees," he said. "This COVID pandemic ruined the world. We can only keep chugging along. We can't please everyone, but if you can please 95% of the people you hire, you have a good business."

Dough Licious Pizza cook Jada Baptiste, 20, said she has been working in the restaurant for two years and loves being employed there.

"I like having Bill as a boss," she said. "He is very chill. I like my co-workers, and most of us are on the same page."

Russell said he respects all his employees regardless of their age.

"I treat all my workers with respect, and they respect me."

Here's what almost $1M buys in Raynham:A colonial in Raynham with a resort-style backyard sells for close to $1M.

Russell said he had some excellent employees work at the restaurant during the height of the COVID pandemic when only takeout meals were available.

"They were real troopers," he added.

Taunton restaurants ‘pretty well staffed’

-El Mariachi restaurant manager David Lopez said there is no shortage of dining room employees and kitchen workers despite challenges created by the COVID pandemic.

"It's a big restaurant," he said about the Mexican restaurant in downtown Taunton. "We have about 30 employees but no shortages."

Grove Street Tavern co-owner Paul Martin said his restaurant is "pretty well staffed," despite challenges posed by the COVID pandemic that prompted some employees to return to work after health restrictions eased.

"We have about 20-25 workers," he added. “It’s been a challenge to have enough employees the past few years, but we are pretty well staffed.”

In-person dining increases in Taunton, Berkley

Russell said the amount of in-person dining at Dough Licious Pizza has been gradually increasing since restaurants were allowed to reopen in June 2021

"We gained a lot of new customers that ordered takeout,” he said. “The pandemic was good to us in some ways.”

'An oasis in the middle of the city':Leonard School neighbors push back hard against condo plan — hundreds sign petition

Russell said many of his patrons include customers that bought takeout meals during the pandemic’s height.

"We did a lot of curbside drop and go orders," he said

Russell said the restaurant offers over 120 specialty pizzas to patrons and takeout buyers.

"I create a new specialty pizza every month,” he said.

Russell said his restaurant offers a wide range of meals with homemade ingredients that appeal to customers.

"We make our dough and meatballs," he said. "All our sauces, including the marinara, pizza sauce, and macaroni and cheese, are homemade. On the weekends we offer nice fish and chips and clam chowder. We make it fresh."

Lopez said "a lot of loyal customers” keep coming to El Mariachi to enjoy authentic Mexican food at the restaurant.

"Our customers keep picking up to-go food orders and tip the employees," he said. "We appreciate that."

Norton resident Chris Round, 53, and his wife Tracey, 52, said they enjoy eating meals regularly at El Mariachi.

"I love Mexican food," Tracey said while dining at El Mariachi recently. "I like their burritos, shrimp and rice."

Round said he enjoys eating rice and chimichanga — a deep-fried burrito.

"Any kind of Mexican food they serve is good,” he said.

Rounds said the COVID threat does not intimidate him from enjoying in-person dining.

Martin said Grove Street Tavern is enjoying a steady amount of in-person dining since restaurants were allowed to fully reopen.

"It's been better than it was during the past few years," he added. "If inflation gets under control, that will help a lot."

Martin said the pandemic “was a blessing in disguise” because it created a lot of takeout customers.

“A lot of that takeout has continued,” he said. “We fortunately have good food.”

Martin said his customers especially enjoyed ordering takeout seafood, steak and pizza.

"We have a very extensive seafood menu," he added. "We have over 120 specialty pizzas. I create a new specialty pizza every month."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
FUN 107

The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships

While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Berkley, MA
City
Taunton, MA
Taunton, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Taunton, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Raynham, MA
Taunton, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT issues South Coast Rail update on work taking place in Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Raynham, Lakeville, Middleborough, Berkley, Assonet

Here is an update on the work taking place for South Coast Rail, according to MassDOT. Lakeville: 24-Hour/Day Railroad Work South of Malbone Street. Location of work: Work in railroad right-of-way south of Malbone Street in Lakeville. Dates/Hours of Work: 24-hours/day work, Thursday, September 8 to Tuesday, September 13. New...
BERKLEY, MA
ABC6.com

2 taken to hospital following crash in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken the the hospital Friday after a crash in Tiverton. The Tiverton Fire Department said that two vehicles crashed into each other head on just after 5 p.m. Rescue officials responded to the scene at the intersection of Main Road and Central...
TIVERTON, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lopez
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Covid#Restaurant Manager#Food Drink
WPRI 12 News

Four teenagers arrested after attempted break-in

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Four Providence teenagers are now facing charges after police say they were caught breaking into a car in Cranston.  In a Facebook post, Cranston Police confirmed that at around two o’clock Saturday morning, a local resident interrupted the break-in.  The suspects then left the scene in a stolen car but crashed […]
CRANSTON, RI
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FUN 107

Food Truck Festival Rolls into New Bedford This Weekend

Foods from around the world will be served up to the SouthCoast this weekend at Fort Taber Park in New Bedford. The Food Truck Festivals of America have a Saturday of deliciousness planned for the area with over a dozen different options for food and another 15 choices of beer lined up around Fort Rodman at the tip of Clark's Point.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
915
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy