Galion, OH

Spring sports realignment: Elgin, Northmor baseball drop to Division IV

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — Some of the area's spring sports teams will be performing in new postseason divisions in 2023.

Elgin's baseball team along with Northmor's squad will drop to Division IV as both are four below the cutoff line between Divisions III and IV. Elgin's softball team wasn't as lucky. They sit on the cutoff line and remain in Division III.

North Union's softball team, unlike the volleyball and girls basketball teams, will remain in Division III, but barely as the Wildcats are three below the cutoff to Division II. North Union baseball was pushed down to Division III due to the new competitive balance figures.

Cardington baseball will be in Division III as it is only six above the line from Division IV. Highland baseball stays in Division II, eight away from being in Division III.

Pleasant boys track, a Division II program in recent years, will join its girls team in Division III as the Spartans are now five below the D-II cut. North Union boys track stays in D-II, five above the cutline, and the girls track squad is D-II as well.

All other teams will remain as they've been for postseason play.

Marion Harding is Division I in baseball, softball and track. River Valley and Highland are Division II in baseball, softball and track. Pleasant is Division III in all spring sports now, and Ridgedale is Division IV in baseball and softball and III in track. Elgin track will be in D-III.

Mount Gilead softball is Division IV, but its baseball and track teams are Division IIII. Cardington is D-III in all spring sports, while Northmor softball is D-III along with the track programs, while the Golden Knights baseball team drops a division.

rmccurdy@gannett.com

419-610-0998

Twitter @McMotorsport

Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

