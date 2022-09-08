ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When caring for a pregnant woman, there are two patients

By Dr. Richard Cousino
 3 days ago

Recently in an Oakland County court, selected physicians offered testimony regarding Chapter III of the Michigan Penal Code Act 328 of 1931, known as the “abortion ban law.” I would like to offer my perspective of witness testimony concerning the law.

I preface this commentary insisting my response is not meant as criticism of fellow colleagues who testified nor to question their motives. My intent is to clarify to the public that the concerns raised by those testifying on behalf of the Whitmer administration are not universal among all health care professionals.

As an emergency physician, I care for women in various stages of pregnancy who experience a number of pregnancy-related complications, such as miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, preeclampsia and eclampsia. Some of the arguments suggested during testimony was that the 1931 law has led to confusion, concern for prosecution and potential conflict with EMTALA law (federal law that requires treatment of a patient facing an emergency medical condition). I do not share these concerns as I believe them to be unfounded.

Fetal demise happens at a rate of 100% when there is maternal demise. This is not a new concept formulated in modern medicine and was likely understood even as far back as 1931. In the case of ectopic pregnancy, fetal death is virtually inevitable and catastrophic maternal outcome, if not treated, is likely. There is universal acceptance among health care providers that this early complication of pregnancy needs medical intervention, often emergently. Even among pro-life physicians, removing an ectopic pregnancy has not caused a conflict of conscience or is equated with elective abortion. Having read the law in question, there does not appear to be any disagreement or conflict.

Inducing pregnancy to save the life of the mother and thus the life of the unborn fetus is at times necessary. Preeclampsia is a condition that may warrant such intervention. This leads to a very important question few are asking: Why, in order to save the life of the mother, must we end the life of the unborn? Abortion ends a pregnancy AND the life of the fetus. Induction of labor ends the pregnancy, but attempts can and should be made to care for the newborn that is delivered. As medical technology advances, younger and younger premature infants are able to survive and thrive despite birth at an early gestational age. The 1931 law simply does not pose a barrier to this sometimes-necessary measure.

I will continue my commitment to the health and well-being of my patients and find no evidence the 1931 law prevents me or any other physician from doing so by threat of prosecution. I will also fulfill my Hippocratic oath by recognizing when caring for a pregnant woman there are two patients, not one.

Dr. Richard Cousino is an associate clinical professor of medicine and emergency physician in Monroe. He lives in Temperance.

