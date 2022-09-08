ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Some comparisons that might cause 'scratching our heads'

By Don Kleinsmith
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
Over several years, I have thought about expressions that might, in some cases, leave us scratching our heads.

Have you ever wondered why:

  • We say last night rather than yesternight?
  • A slim chance and a fat chance can be the same?
  • We raze a building (tear it down), but we raise a point (bring it up)?
  • Rush hour is really slow hour?
  • Slow up and slow down are the same?
  • Backyard is one word, but front yard is often two words?
  • We change the subject in a conversation after saying “Not to change the subject…”?
  • A certain defense in football is called a prevent defense? Aren’t all defenses to prevent?
  • A softball is hard?
  • We say, “To be honest with you?” Haven’t we been honest?

If you think of any “head scratchers” similar to these, please let me know.

Don Kleinsmith is professor emeritus at Adrian College where he taught for 45 years. He can be reached at kleinsmith968@gmail.com or 517-263-6357.

