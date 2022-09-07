ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

California Wildfire alert: RADFORD update 2022-09-07

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119eJd_0hmhC9Td00
Incident location: Barton Flats / Snow Summit Area Impacted area: 990 Acres

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 10:21:10

Incident is 2% contained.

 

The Radford Fire was spotted at 1:30 p.m. along the Radford Truck Trail on September 5, 2022. The fire continues to burn actively in the Converse Creek drainage of the Santa Ana River watershed.   This area is steep and difficult to access with dense vegetation and little recorded fire history.  Daily diurnal winds out of the east are known in the Santa Ana River drainage and fire managers worry that this may push the fire to the west.  Firefighters are engaging on all sides of the current fire perimeter.  Reduced fuel along the northern edge of the fire is slowing down fire intensity and allowing firefighters to “go direct” and halt fire progress where it is burning.  Many years of proactive fuel-break work along Skyline Ridge has made the Big Bear community much more defensible in anticipation of this kind of fire threat.  While firefighters are working on the ground aided by water-dropping helicopters, fire managers are devising a strategic plan to put it out.  This fire is a full-suppression incident.

The Radford Fire is a wind and topography-driven fire.  Due to anticipated weather shift along with heavy fuels in the drainage, several areas have been placed under an evacuation order.  Please refer to the San Bernardino County Sherriff’s Department live evacuation map page  and leave and STAY OUT of these areas.  Public and firefighter safety is the number one consideration in making these decisions; we do not ask you to leave your homes and businesses without balancing risk, inconvenience and safety to our firefighters and our citizens.  The best outcome when we ask you to leave is that you return to your undamaged homes.  This is success.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 11 has assumed management of the Radford Fire today on behalf of the San Bernardino National Forest.  The fire is in unified command with San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Fire, Big Bear Fire Department and San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department.

WEATHER:

The temperature is expected to remain hot over the fire area with temperatures predicted at 88 degrees Fahrenheit with relative humidity at 21% and southeast winds gusting to 16 mph.

 

ROAD CLOSURES:  Highway 38 is closed between Valley of the Falls to Lake Williams.  

EVACUATION ORDERS:

From Glass Road to South Fork River Road.

Beverly Lane, south to 2N10 and 2N08, west to Castlerock.

Summit Blvd East to Club View and Evergreen Dr South

 

EVACUATION WARNINGS:

The area of Club View east to Angles Camp Rd and Vine Ave south to Lassen Dr.

Summit Blvd east to McAllister Rd, east of Hwy 18, and Fox Farm Rd south to Evergreen Rd.

EVACUATION CENTER:

Big Bear High School: 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear

ANIMAL EVACUATION ASSISTANCE:

Please call the San Bernardino County Animal Care for assistance:  1.800.472.5609

SCHOOL CLOSURES:  Bear Valley Unified Schools are closed on Wednesday, September 7th excluding Fallsvale School. 

BIG BEAR VISITORS: The Radford Fire Unified Incident Commanders ask visitors to consider rescheduling planned visits to the Big Bear area due to fire activity.

READY SET GO!Firefighters train hard and make countless preparations to be ready for a wildfire. Residents need to do the same. Successfully preparing for an emergency is vital. Visit the below link for resources that will help you prepare.Ready! Set! Go! Fire – San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (sbcfire.org)  

TELEPHONE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION SYSTEM (TENS):

In an effort to quickly communicate information on impending dangers, the San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. This system is known as the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS). Visit the link below to sign up or call 211 or (909) 980-2857 for assistance in registering. https://bit.ly/3x6hscG 

View RADFORD Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

