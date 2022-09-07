ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Montana Wildfire alert: Lemonade Fire update 2022-09-07

Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
Lemonade Fire from aircraft 9/2/22

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 08:37:59

Incident is 0% contained.

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, ground and air resources responded to a lightning caused wildfire 21 miles west of Kalispell, Montana, near the community of Marion burning in heavy timber. The fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy, and fire managers are looking for opportunities to go direct where possible. Air resources, including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, are being utilized to aid the firefighters on the ground.

The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 took command of the fire on Monday, September 5, 2022.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

