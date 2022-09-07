Oregon Wildfire alert: Crockets Knob Fire update 2022-09-07

Holding the line

Last updated: Tue, 06 Sep 2022 23:34:00

Incident is 25% contained.

The Crockets Knob Fire was reported on the morning of August 22, 2022, after significant lightning occurred across the Malheur National Forest. The initial report was approximately 15 acres burning in brush, timber and slash within the 1996 Summit Fire scar. Numerous air and ground fire resources responded to suppress the fire including fire engines, hand crews, heavy equipment, helicopters, air tankers, and miscellaneous fixed wing aircraft. Gusty winds and steep, rugged terrain have resulted in increased fire behavior and limited access for crews to safely construct direct containment lines.On August 23rd, fire crews and heavy equipment began prepping Forest Service Road (FSR) 45 and FSR 537, removing brush and creating a fuel break, to establish indirect containment lines along the northern and western perimeters of the fire. Additionally, dozers began constructing more direct line along the southwest flank from FSR 4550.Overnight on August 23rd and into the early hours of August 24th, east winds pushed the fire over that constructed dozer line and the fire grew to a size of 225 acres.August 24th and 25th, firefighters and heavy equipment continued prepping and removing brush along FSR 45 and FSR 537 to connect indirect lines along the western and northern fire edges. Hotshot crews made good progress on handline construction, while also utilizing existing trail systems, to complete indirect containment lines along the east side of the fire. Fire personnel continue to evaluate opportunities for containment lines. The afternoon of August 25th brought considerable fire growth to the south/southeast, increasing its footprint from 225 acres to 1,000 acres.The fire remained active on August 26th and overnight into August 27th. Large Air Tankers (LATs) are being utilized to slow the progression of the fire. The priority for crews is to continue to strengthen and hold containment lines. Work to identify roads and anchor points for containment lines continued on the 28th, as well as mastication along FSR 45. There are considerable challenges that firefighters face while working to contain the Crockets Knob Fire. The terrain is extremely rugged and inaccessible, preventing fire personnel from safely constructing direct line around the fire’s current footprint. Additionally, the 1996 Summit Fire scar has resulted in an increased fuel loading, or fuel available to burn, in the form of exceedingly tall brush (over ten feet tall in many areas) and heavy dead and down materials on the forest floor.There are no structures immediately threatened and no current evacuations.Road, trail, campground, and area closures are in effect. For full area closure information and map, visit the Closures section.For up to date information, visit the Malheur National Forest Facebook Page or follow on Twitter.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Prescott Hotshot Crew buggies

Masticator coming back from working

Virga being seen over the fire area

Smoke Column from the Crockets Knob Fire

Engines and Crews working on the fires edge

Aerial Recon flight over the fire area

Understory burning along FSR 45 09/01/22

FSR 45 containment line

8/30/2022 Crockets Knob Fire

8/30/2022 Crockets Knob Fire