Las Vegas, NM

New Mexico Wildfire alert: Calf Canyon update 2022-09-07

New Mexico Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v05AE_0hmhC2IY00
Suppression Repair Survey Closes on September 12

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 11:07:38

Incident is 100% contained.

  

Summary:  The Hermits Peak Fire began April 6 as a result of the Las Dispensas prescribed fire on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest.   Although forecasted weather conditions were within parameters for the prescribed fire, unexpected erratic winds in the late afternoon caused multiple spot fires that spread outside the project boundary.  It was declared a wildfire at approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 6, 2022. Named the Hermits Peak Fire, the wildfire began approximately 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas, NM at the base of Hermits Peak in the Pecos Wilderness. The Hermits Peak Fire is in mixed conifer in steep, rugged terrain that poses challenges for firefighter access. 

The Calf Canyon Fire was caused by a pile burn holdover from January that remained dormant under the surface through three winter snow events before reemerging in April. A holdover fire, also called a sleeper fire, is a fire that remains dormant for a considerable time.

The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires are managed as one fire. An increase in crews, engines, and heavy equipment have arrived to support and strengthen fire suppression repair efforts, mitigate impacts from flooding and reenforce existing containment lines. Working hand in hand with private landowners, fire crews are fixing fences, repairing roads, seeding, chipping, and removing vegetation with great perseverance and fortitude. As additional requests are received, crews continue to respond wherever needs are identified.

PUBLIC INFORMATION AND DISASTER RESOURCES

Debris Removal from Floods or Burned Property

Emergency Operations Center

800-432-2080

Questions on hazardous waste /debris

Michael Bowers-NM contact

EPA

And NM Environmental Dept.

505-629-6302

1-703-284-8212 EST 1-800-887-6063 EST

Asbestos Hotline –      1-800-368-5888 EST

New Mexico Environmental Dept. 505-827-2855

Emergency Loss of Access to Primary Residence

County Emergency Manager or County Sheriff’s Office

Mora County

575-447-0161

San Miguel

505-425-6190 Office #

505-429-6805 Cell #

Emergency Stabilization of Federal Lands

Burned Area Emergency Response Team

520-906-2159

Requests to Repair Damage to Property Associated with Fire Suppression Effort

Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Incident Management Team Suppression Repair Survey Form

English: 720-417-8048

Spanish: 505-398-3889

General Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire Information

Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Incident Management Team

505-356-2636

Public Assistance (food, shelter, low interest loans, etc.)

FEMA

1-800-621-3362

Help with Insurance Claims

Office of Superintendent of Insurance

1-833-485-1336

Issues with Electric or Utilities

Mora San Miguel Electric Coop

1-505-429-4463 or     1-575-383-4270

Recreation, Forest Roads and Closures

Santa Fe National Forest

1-505-438-5300

Recreation, Forest Roads and Closures

Carson National Forest

1-575-758-6200

Restoration of commercial grazing land/fencing

USDA Farm Service Agency

(505) 425-3594 ext 2

View Calf Canyon Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQetm_0hmhC2IY00
Public Meeting in Mora
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4uHa_0hmhC2IY00
Meadow in sunshine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EW5tm_0hmhC2IY00
Helicopter flying over cliff face
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0DFm_0hmhC2IY00
Helicopter landing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P276c_0hmhC2IY00
Repeater tower on top of mountain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSNlu_0hmhC2IY00
Burn scar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJVnG_0hmhC2IY00
Pilot and helicopter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G25dz_0hmhC2IY00
PIOs at Long Term Recovery Group meeting 8/27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBOey_0hmhC2IY00
PIOs at Long Term Recovery Group meeting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFhta_0hmhC2IY00
Air curtain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Idzyy_0hmhC2IY00
Log truck

KRQE News 13

Canyon winds, cooling temps, and scattered showers overnight

It’s an active weather weekend that’s for sure. We have a rather strong backdoor cold front moving through the state tonight plus remnants of Tropical Storm Kay are combining to give us abundant moisture/storms. They’ve been especially heavy in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 2-3″ of rain fell just west of I-25 near San Ignacio. Flash flooding is ongoing this evening in a few other places like Lea and Grant counties where a couple inches of rain fell. A reminder to avoid creeks and low lying areas. These storms will continue overnight with a very slow weakening process taking place late. Meanwhile, the cold front is crashing temperatures all over the Great Plains and Intermountain West. We’re seeing some of the cooler temps moving into eastern NM. Clayton only reached 60° this afternoon! These chillier temps are more typical of late October!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms bring locally heavy rain, flooding this weekend

It’s an active weather weekend that’s for sure. We have a rather strong backdoor cold front moving through the state this evening and remnants of Tropical Storm Kay moisture combining to give us abundant moisture/storms. They’ve been especially heavy in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 1-2.5″ of rain fell just west of I-25 near San Ignacio and El Porvenir. Flash flooding is ongoing this evening. A reminder to avoid creeks and low-lying areas.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Stormy weekend in store for New Mexico

Storms will increase through the weekend across New Mexico with heavy rain possible. Temperatures will be much cooler by Sunday. Upper level moisture continues to stream into northern New Mexico today, bringing more showers and thunderstorms across the northern mountains and southern Colorado. A few storms also developed in west-central New Mexico. Tonight, a cold front will be pushing south down towards the I-40 corridor. This will keep storms going across parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and bring an east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
ladailypost.com

Winter Wings & Wonder Fill New Mexico Skies With Return Of Beloved Festival Of The Cranes Dec. 1-3

Festival of the Cranes returns Dec. 1-3, 2022. Photo by Richard Eltrich. Celebrate the return of sandhill cranes – finally, in-person this year at the Dec. 1-3, Festival of the Cranes returns, offering creative workshops and expert seminars at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and now for the first time in high-tech classrooms at New Mexico Tech.
SOCORRO, NM
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why is the Rio Grande running dry?

The clear snow-fed stream of the Rio Grande begins its journey toward the Gulf of Mexico, high in the Rocky Mountains. The snow melt from the San Juan Mountains of Colorado and northwestern Mexico feeds into the Rio Grande.
KRQE News 13

City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For right now, the City of Las Vegas has avoided running out of water but the water crisis seems like it’s never-ending. At last check before the temporary solution the City of Las Vegas was down to around 20 days left of drinkable water but now thanks to a new system […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- Gov declares county’s floods a disaster

Last month’s flooding along the Gila River was officially a disaster, thanks to an executive order signed Thursday morning by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor’s proclamation comes two weeks after an emergency disaster resolution passed by the Grant County Commission, and provides $750,000 for the state’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist the county with emergency measures, help prevent additional damages and repair public infrastructure. It also moves the county closer to federal assistance — although major disaster funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is still sometime in the future.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI
Daniella Cressman

There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This Weekend

New Mexico is a notoriously arid environment. As a result, rains are frequently celebrated in the Land of Enchantment. Thankfully, drizzles are anticipated this weekend. “September is off to a warm and hazy start in New Mexico. But, by this weekend, temperatures could drop and rain is expected to return. Daniel Porter, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said western wildfires could cause smoky skies this week. While Thursday is expected to be a hot, a weak storm might work its way into Albuquerque, New Mexico this weekend. Albuquerque is expected to have a high temperature of 93 degrees on Wednesday, with no chance of rain. Thursday in the city could hit 92 degrees. A weak storm system may work its way through New Mexico on Friday and into the weekend.” —Theresa Davis.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
kunm.org

FRI: Cannabis sales skyrocket to new highs, Sanctioned encampments in ABQ will be allowed, + More

Cannabis sales skyrocket to new highs in August - KUNM News, Albuquerque Journal. A new record high has been reached for cannabis sales in New Mexico. As the Albuquerque Journal reports, cannabis flew off the shelves in August, with the state’s Cannabis Control Division logging $24.2 million in adult-use sales. That’s larger than the last high in July where cannabis raked in $23.5 million.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair

Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Former New Mexico fire chief remembers King Charles III's visit in 1982

King Charles III is no stranger to New Mexico. It was 40 years ago when then-Prince Charles III was on the board of world governors for the United World College in Las Vegas. He took a stop in Las Vegas to open the college. KOAT spoke to the man who was the Las Vegas fire chief at the time about the visit. He helped provide protection and first aid during the King's visit.
LAS VEGAS, NM
erienewsnow.com

City with just 20 days of fresh water left finds backup source — but they aren't out of the woods

The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico, will be able to use a nearby lake as a backup water supply, effectively extending its water countdown from 20 days to more than four months. A river and reservoir that supplied most of the city's water were tainted by ashy sludge this summer after a massive wildfire burned hundreds of thousands of acres in the watershed. Torrential monsoon rainfall then washed the charred debris into the water system.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Mexico Incident News

