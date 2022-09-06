Montana Wildfire alert: Mill Lake Fire update 2022-09-06

Aerial Photo taken 9/5

Incident is 0% contained.

The Mill Lake Fire started by lightning on August 29th, located approx. two miles east of Mill Lake and eight miles west of the Mill Creek Trailhead.

Fire behavior and activity on the Mill Lake up Mill Canyon west of Corvallis increased September 3rd due to hot, dry, and breezy conditions. The fire is burning into a heavy fuel component (timber) on the north side of Mill Canyon. Pushed by strong westerly winds, the fire made a one mile run with spotting occurring up to 3/4 mile ahead of the main fire.

Multiple helicopters have been conducting water bucket drops throughout the day and evening (9/3), which were effective at checking and slowing the fire spread.

Due to the difficult terrain and no landing locations for a helicopter, the fire is not currently staffed. The steep and rugged terrain combined with the presence of snag trees, limits the ability to safely place firefighters directly on the fire at this time.

There is a road closure and several trail closures for public safety.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

