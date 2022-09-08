ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.4.22

When it comes to Florida elections, senior citizens could hold the key. To borrow from Notre Dame’s famous fight song, Florida’s one-time powerhouses woke up the echoes last week as college football season ramped up. The Florida Gators knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah before a raucous crowd in...
FLORIDA STATE
Andrew Warren responds to Gov. DeSantis’ justification for suspension

‘He demonstrates that he misunderstands not only the office to which he was elected, but also the office to which Warren was twice elected.’. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren says he answers to residents of Hillsborough County, not Gov. Ron DeSantis. Warren, a rising Democrat who DeSantis suspended last month...
FLORIDA STATE
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Do we have to let it linger?

Even if businesses say having an arrest record doesn’t negatively affect a job candidate, the stats might say otherwise. Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report...
FLORIDA STATE
USF St. Petersburg secures $15M for Florida Flood Hub research site

The project is the largest of the latest batch of state spending spurred by federal dollars. The University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus is receiving the largest cut of millions of federal dollars state lawmakers approved Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission approved $15 million for an ocean science...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
New poll shows Ron DeSantis with a 5-point lead over Charlie Crist

Insider Advantage pollsters say that lead falls just outside the margin or error. Fresh polling shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with a 5-percentage-point lead on Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. An Insider Advantage poll for Fox 35 Orlando found about 50% of likely voters in Florida favor the Republican incumbent for re-election....
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Trucking Association highlights Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Last year, the American Trucking Association reported that the shortage of truck drivers had grown to 80,000. The Florida Trucking Association is helping celebrate this National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The annual event, which runs Sunday to Saturday, is taking on particular significance this year, as global supply chain issues...
FLORIDA STATE
Gov. DeSantis patches prison guard shortages with National Guard members

The Department of Corrections says 300 voluntary service members will help prison hold over nine months until new officers are trained. Following legislative approval for a plan to temporarily alleviate the shortage of correctional officers in state prisons, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the National Guard to immediately activate members who have stepped forward to fill the gap.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida searching for new ratings agency amid property insurance plight

The consultant contract will produce recommendations for legislators to consider during the 2023 Regular Session. Florida is seeking a second opinion on its property insurance companies. A legislative panel voted unanimously Friday to spend $1.5 million on consultants to look for alternatives to Demotech, an Ohio-based ratings agency that angered...
FLORIDA STATE
Jim Springfield seeks to bring solutions, diverse experience to St. Augustine City Commission

The inspiration is another man who ended up having his largest impact later in life, Benjamin Franklin. Jim Springfield accomplished quite a lot over his life in different arenas, and is running to make a difference in another one, the St. Augustine City Commission. The lifelong educator, musician and former restaurant owner isn’t done yet, he said.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

