Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Ross Fork update 2022-09-08

 3 days ago
Ross Fork Fire

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 18:53:50

Incident is 2% contained.

The Ross Fork Fire started by lightning on August 14, 2022. The fire is currently along Highway 75 near Smiley Creek, Idaho and extends approximately 10 miles to the west. The fire is also near the southern end of Alturas Lake and extends approximately 6 miles to the south. On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 6, the fire crossed to the east side of Highway 75. Firefighters and aircraft were able to limit growth to approximately 800 acres on the east side of Highway 75.

A high wind event over Labor Day weekend caused extreme fire behavior and growth. The fire moved west towards the North Fork of Ross Creek, and north towards Jake’s Gulch and Alturas Lake Creek. The southwest winds aligned and established fire well into Beaver Creek and threatened the community of Smiley Creek prompting the mandatory evacuation of Smiley Creek and Alturas Lake. The fire also grew to the south, but continues to stay north of Vienna Creek.

Hand crews, engines, bulldozers, helicopters and air tankers are being used to fight the fire and provide structure protection. The Type 2 Incident Management, Great Basin Team 3, assumed command of the fire from a Type 3 Incident Management Team at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. The Type 3 Team and local cooperating agencies will continue to assist the new Team. 

Road Closures: Highway 75 experiences intermittent closures between Prairie Creek Road to the Blaine/Custer County Line (Milepost 146-172) due to fire activity. Please visit the Idaho Transportation Department website and Blaine County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page for current status of road closures.

Evacuations: A Level 3 Mandatory Evacuation Notice is in place for Pettit Lake Road and Cabin Creek Road areas, all campgrounds and cabins in Sawtooth City, Smiley Creek, Beaver Creek and Lake Alturas area due to increased fire activity in the Ross Fork Fire. Level 3 Means GO! The danger is current or imminent to your area. DO NOT delay to gather belongings. Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until safe. The Blaine County Sheriff issues and changes evacuation levels as needed. The fire remains very active and all residents in proximity of the fire should follow local emergency information sources and be prepared to evacuate, if asked to do so.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS: The latest closure order issued by the Sawtooth National Forest for the areas surrounding the Ross Fork Fire on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Fairfield Ranger District can be read here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1058641.pdfThe order is in place to protect public safety and natural resources on roads and trails. The public is urged to please stay out of the fire area. Access to the following lakes and drainages are CLOSED; Pettit Lake and Trailhead, Yellowbelly Lake, Pole Creek, Upper Salmon River Headwaters, Frenchman Creek, and Alturas Lake.

Air quality: Information on air quality conditions can be found at this website. https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Ketchum&state=ID&country=USA#RossForkFire

Additional information can be found on the Sawtooth National Forest and Blaine County Sheriff Department Facebook pages, Sawtooth National Forest Twitter and the numerous links to websites at the bottom of this page.

If viewing this website from a cellphone, the following items can be easily accessed by clicking on the word.

Announcements         Closures          News          Photographs          Videos         Maps 

View Ross Fork Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire
Extreme Fire behavior
Extreme Fire behavior
Hotshots on the Highway
Spot Fire near Highway 75
Area Closure version 3, Tue, Sept 6
Area Closure version 3, Tue, Sept 6

