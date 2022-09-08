ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Wildfire alert: Nebo update 2022-09-08

Oregon Incident News
 3 days ago
Incident Command Post morning briefing 09/05/2022

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 22:39:43

Incident is 0% contained.

Lightning storms came through the area on August 22 and 23. The Nebo Fire is located 21 Miles SE of Enterprise, OR. Near Mount Nebo. The fire is in the upper Lick Creek drainage and is burning in sub-alpine fir and grass. The Forest’s leadership team and firefighters are monitoring conditions closely.

Firefighters are preparing nearby road and trail systems outside the Wilderness as containment features to protect adjacent structures at Big Sheep Camp, Lick Creek Guard Station, and Indian Crossing Campground.

The following areas are closed until further notice.

Use of Forest Service Road 3900100 from the 39 Road junction to Tenderfoot Trailhead.Use of Forest Road 3925015 from junction of Forest Service Road 3925 to Lick Creek Trailhead. Use of Forest Road 3900200 from the 39 road junction to Forest Service Road 3925015 road .Use of Tenderfoot Trail (1819) from the Tenderfoot trailhead to the 1828 and 1812 trail junctions.Use of Lick Creek Trail (1809) from the Lick Creek Trailhead to the junction of the South Fork Imnaha Trail (1816).

View Nebo Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Incident Command Post morning briefing 09/03/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eg5KS_0hmhBvHh00
Structure protection on Double Creek Fire Div Q
Fire danger on Double Creek Fire 09/05/2022
OSFM Resources on Double Creek Fire 09/05/2022
Imnaha Spike Camp staging 09/05/2022
Heavy equipment arrives, Double Creek Fire 9/5/22
Umatilla Veteran Crew on Double Creek Fire 9/5/22
Umatilla Veteran Crew on Double Creek Fire 9/5/22

