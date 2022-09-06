California Wildfire alert: Valley Fire update 2022-09-06
Last updated: Tue, 06 Sep 2022 12:23:06
Incident is 100% contained.
The Valley Fire started on August 22, 2022, at approximately 11:45 A.M in the vicinity of Pine Creek Road and Noble Canyon, north of Pine Valley off Interstate 8. The fire is held at 193 acres and is now 96% contained. Pine Creek Road is now open along with the Noble Canyon trail. Suppression repair work has been completed. The fire is in patrol and monitor status.The fire remains under investigation.
NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.
