California Wildfire alert: Valley Fire update 2022-09-06

Map of fire perimeter

Last updated: Tue, 06 Sep 2022 12:23:06

Incident is 100% contained.

The Valley Fire started on August 22, 2022, at approximately 11:45 A.M in the vicinity of Pine Creek Road and Noble Canyon, north of Pine Valley off Interstate 8. The fire is held at 193 acres and is now 96% contained. Pine Creek Road is now open along with the Noble Canyon trail. Suppression repair work has been completed. The fire is in patrol and monitor status.The fire remains under investigation.

View Valley Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Hotshot crew getting ready to hit the fire line

Type 2 crew working a flank of the fire

Valley Fire from the air

Forest Service and Cal Fire engines

Type one helicopter dropping water on the fire

Valley Fire Airtanker drop

Airtanker flying over the Valley Fire