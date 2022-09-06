ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Wildfire alert: Valley Fire update 2022-09-06

California Incident News
California Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wL6y2_0hmhBuOy00
Map of fire perimeter

Last updated: Tue, 06 Sep 2022 12:23:06

Incident is 100% contained.

The Valley Fire started on August 22, 2022, at approximately 11:45 A.M in the vicinity of Pine Creek Road and Noble Canyon, north of Pine Valley off Interstate 8. The fire is held at 193 acres and is now 96% contained. Pine Creek Road is now open along with the Noble Canyon trail. Suppression repair work has been completed. The fire is in patrol and monitor status.The fire remains under investigation.

View Valley Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccKsQ_0hmhBuOy00
Hotshot crew getting ready to hit the fire line
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlIfA_0hmhBuOy00
Type 2 crew working a flank of the fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVmDE_0hmhBuOy00
Valley Fire from the air
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Z0lK_0hmhBuOy00
Forest Service and Cal Fire engines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1hsq_0hmhBuOy00
Type one helicopter dropping water on the fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pnjzp_0hmhBuOy00
Valley Fire Airtanker drop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbLQg_0hmhBuOy00
Airtanker flying over the Valley Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIJp4_0hmhBuOy00
Valley Fire at 1513 hrs

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings

A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California Incident News

California Incident News

224
Followers
41
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy