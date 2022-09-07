ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Wildfire alert: Bull Gin Complex update 2022-09-07

Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdBb7_0hmhBtWF00
Isabella Lake Fire 9/4/22 125 Acres perimeter

Last updated: Wed, 07 Sep 2022 10:46:21

Incident is 0% contained.

As of 9/3 7:50 PM Government Fire:  Due to aerial mapping the fire size is 125 acres.  Fire activity consists of backing understory burning and rolling materials igniting fuels below. Today’s operations consisted of bucket operations on the NE corner keeping the fire out of Miller Gulch. The equipment crews will continue construction of the shaded fuel break along road 150 from the private section to the Government Creek crossing.  Structure assessments have been completed with plan implementation following. (potentially setting up sprinkler systems where feasible). Fire behavior is expected to remain the same with the continued weather pattern. Fifty percent of the edge is active and backing. The Government Fire is highly visible from highway 200. Closures are still in place for public and firefighter safety.

Billiard: Due to aerial mapping the fire size is now 160 acres. 

North Star:  Due to aerial mapping the fire size is now 280 acres.

These two fires will be referenced as the Billiard Fire from this post forward due to the potential  of burning  together. There is roughly 100 acres of unburned fuel between the two.  Both fires are highly visible from highway 56 and highway 200. Today the fire continued to  back down the slopes of Fatman Road  with uphill runs. This will continue due to continuous fuel loading. The head of the fire has reached the rock scree. Crews continue to improve access for fire suppression efforts on the west flank.  Structure protection is in place where accessible. Closures are still in place for public and firefighter safety. 

Isabella Lake Fire: Due to aerial mapping the fire size is now 125 acres.

Isabella Lake fire has moderate potential and continues to back on all sides. Fire is in rough inaccessible terrain.

Predicted weather: High pressure will remain in place for the next few days keeping temperatures above normal. Temperatures may be moderated due to the influence of wildfire smoke in the area. Expected temperatures for Labor Day will be  80-85, relative humdities 12-13 % winds SW 10-20 mph in lower elevations with ridgetops being  SW 15-25 mph.

View Bull Gin Complex Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Encmf_0hmhBtWF00
Billiard Fire 9/4/22 160 Acres View from Hwy 56
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QW6Ka_0hmhBtWF00
Billiard Fire 9/4/22 160 Acres Aerial Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KhFJ_0hmhBtWF00
Billiard Fire 9/4/22 160 Acres Perimeter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSUDb_0hmhBtWF00
Government Fire 9/4/22 125 Acres From Hwy 200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZQK7_0hmhBtWF00
Government Perimeter Map 9/4/22 125 Acres
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPBTX_0hmhBtWF00
Government Fire 9_3_22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyhmE_0hmhBtWF00
Isabella Lake Fire Closure Map
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3Xfn_0hmhBtWF00
Government Fire Closure Map

